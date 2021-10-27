Thursday
Afton
Afton Central School Adult and Continuing Education Program, 4 to 7 p.m., Afton Central School, 29 Academy St., Room 236. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending class.
Cooperstown
Art in the Dark, 6:30 and 7:30 p.m., Fenimore Art Museum, 5798 New York 80. For info and tickets: FenimoreArt.org, Eventbrite.com
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 1 to 6 p.m., 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents. For info: cooperstownfoodpantry.org
Senior Center, 1 to 3 p.m., 31 Elm St. For info: coopseniorcenter@gmail.com
Delhi
Food Pantry, 3:30 to 5:30 p.m., at United Ministry, Church Street. For info: 607-746-2191.
Vaccination clinic, 2 to 4 p.m., Delaware County Public Health, 97 Main St. COVID vaccines and Pfizer and Moderna boosters. For info: 607-832-5200.
Esperance
Shanti Vun Drum Circles, 7 to 9 p.m., Landis Arboretum, 174 Lape Road. For info: Vijaya8397@yahoo.com or 518-234-8397.
Morris
Final day at Farmers’ Market, 3 to 5:30 p.m., behind firehouse, Main Street.
Norwich
Afton Central School Adult and Continuing Education Program, noon to 3:30 p.m., CDO Workforce Center, 1 O’Hara Drive. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending class.
Oneonta
Basic/Intermediate English conversation, 9:30 to 11 a.m., Literacy Volunteers of Otsego and Delaware Counties. For adult non-native speakers. Online. For info: LVODC607@gmail.com or 607-287-0036.
Helios Care Thrift Shop & Boutique, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 161 Main St. For info: 607-432-5335, www.helioscare.org/thrift-shop
Oneonta History Center, noon to 4 p.m., 183 Main St. For info: www.oneontahistory.org, 607-431-0960.
Super Heroes in Ripped Jeans Thrift Store, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., 4 S. Main St. Hours subject to change. For info: 607-432-3333.
Otego
Community Food Pantry, 3:15 to 5:15 p.m., Unatego Community Church, 290 Main St. Call 607-353-0388 to order and arrange for pick up.
Richfield Springs
Red Cross blood drive, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Richfield Springs Central School, 93 E. Main St. For info and appointments: 800-733-2767, redcrossblood.org
Schenevus
Maryland Historical Society, 6:30 p.m., AMVETS Hall, Main Street. For info: 607-638-9343.
Sidney
Afton Central School Adult and Continuing Education Program, 9 a.m. to noon, Civic Center, 21 Liberty St. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending class.
Crafts and Creations with Miss Cassandra, 3 p.m., Sidney Memorial Library, 8 River St. For info: 607-563-1200.
In-person Pre-K Cooks, 10 a.m., Sidney Memorial Library, 8 River St. Registration: 607-563-1200.
Virtual Baby Story Time, 11 a.m., Sidney Memorial Public Library. For info: 607-563-1200.
Springfield Center
Springfield Historical Society, 10 a.m. to noon, Community Center, 129 County Road 29A. For info: www.springfieldhistoricalsocietyny.org
Treadwell
Word Thursdays Online, 7 p.m., Bright Hill. Featuring Carolyne Wright and Lynn Levin. For info: www.facebook.com/brighthp/, brighthillpress.org/word-thursdays/
Walton
Afton Central School Adult and Continuing Ed Program, 3:30 to 6:30 p.m., Walton Elementary School, 42-66 North St. For info: 607-639-2811 before class.
Cooking class, 5 p.m., William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place. For info: 607-865-5929.
Wells Bridge
Red Cross blood drive, 1 to 6 p.m., Fire Department, 104 County Route 4. For info and appointments: 800-733-2767, redcrossblood.org
Worcester
9/11 documentary and panel discussion, 7 p.m., Wieting Theater. ‘Schoharie County on 9/11.’ For info: 518-295-7192.
Friday
Afton
‘A Black Cat Affair,’ noon to 9 p.m., Baristacrats, 190 Main St. To benefit Tuffy’s Place. For info: 6zero7.com
Cherry Valley
Red Cross blood drive, 1 to 6:30 p.m., Cherry Valley-Springfield Central School, 597 County Route 54. For info and appointments: 800-733-2767, redcrossblood.org
Cobleskill
Cobleskill Rural Cemetery tour, 10 a.m., Cemetery, 157 Quarry St. Free.
Cooperstown
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents. For info: cooperstownfoodpantry.org
Ghost Tours, 5:30 to 8 p.m., The Farmers’ Museum, 5775 State Hwy 80. Reservations: 607-547-1456, farmersmuseum.org, Eventbrite.com
Delhi
Kirk Thrift Shoppe, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 4 Clinton St. Visit tinyurl.com/yylyxjb for weekly updates on featured items, sales events and donation days. For info: 607-746-2155.
Esperance
Halloween Owl Prowl, 7 to 8:30 p.m., Landis Arboretum, 174 Lape Road. For info: https://tinyurl.com/c9czbz7x
Franklin
Greater Franklin Food Pantry, 2 to 4 p.m., Franklin Railroad and Community Museum’s Farmhouse Community Center, 574 Main St.
Hamden
Drive-thru food distribution, noon to 3 p.m., Delaware Opportunities, 35430 State Highway 10. Registration required on Eventbrite. For info: 607-746-1600.
Oneonta
Afton Central School Adult and Continuing Education Program, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., CDO Workforce Center, 12 Dietz St. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending class.
Baked ziti dinner, 5 to 7 p.m., American Legion, 279 Chestnut St. For info and reservations: 607-432-0494.
Basic/Intermediate English conversation, 9:30 to 11 a.m., Literacy Volunteers of Otsego and Delaware Counties. For adult non-native speakers. Online. For info: LVODC607@gmail.com or 607-287-0036.
Helios Care Thrift Shop & Boutique, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 161 Main St. For info: 607-432-5335, www.helioscare.org/thrift-shop
Oneonta History Center, noon to 4 p.m., 183 Main St. For info: www.oneontahistory.org, 607-431-0960.
Radio broadcast: Oneonta mayoral candidates debate, 5 p.m., Talk 730, 970 & 1270 AM. For info: lwvoneonta@gmail.com
Red Cross blood drive, 12 to 6 p.m., Elm Park United Methodist Church, 401 Chestnut St.. Info. and appointments: 800-733-2767, redcrossblood.org
Rummage sale, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Presbyterian Church, 296 Main St. For info: 607-432-4286.
Super Heroes in Ripped Jeans Thrift Store, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., 4 S. Main St. Hours subject to change. For info: 607-432-3333.
Richfield Springs
Rummage sale, 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., Church of Christ Uniting, 22 Church St. For info: rschurchofchristuniting.com, 315-858-1553.
Sidney
Nex-To-New Thrift Store, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., 11 Main St. Donations received during store hours at back door. For info: 607-563-3434.
Unadilla
Unadilla Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., 172 Main St. Serving families in the 13849 zip code. For info: 607-563-7713.
Walton
Storytime, 10:30 a.m., William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place. For info: 607-865-5929.
Email calendar events to community@thedailystar.com, or mail them to or drop them off at The Daily Star, 102 Chestnut St., Oneonta, NY 13820, Attn: Community News. Changes to an existing listing may be made by calling 607-441-7206. For a full list of events, visit www.thedailystar.com/events.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.