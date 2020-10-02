Saturday

Bainbridge

Chicken barbecue fundraiser, 10:30 a.m. until sold out, Family Dollar, 44 N. Main St. Sponsored by American Legion Slater-Silvernail Post 806.

Virtual performances of ‘Steel Magnolias,’ by Out of the Woodwork Players, 7:30 p.m.. Tickets: showtix4u.com/event-details/39834. Info: jerichoarts.com.

Cooperstown

Celebration of Autumn, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., The Farmers’ Museum. Daily until Oct. 12. For info: FarmersMuseum.org.

Cooperstown Farmers’ Market, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., 101 Main St. in Pioneer Alley. For info: www.cooperstownfarmersmarket.org.

Used book sale, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Village Library, 22 Main St. $5 bag sale. Sponsored by Friends of the Village Library of Cooperstown. For info: 607-544-1418.

Voter Registration Drive, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Cooperstown Farmers’ Market, 101 Main St.

Delhi

Kirk Thrift Shoppe open, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 4 Clinton St. For info: 607-829-6005.

Organ concert by Curt Sather, 3 p.m., United Ministry of Delhi, 1 Church St.

Voter Registration Drive, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., 84 Main St. For info: youngprogressivesofdelco@gmail.com.

East Meredith

Drive-In Performance: Amy Helm, 3 to 4:45 p.m., 790 Grimm Road. For info and tickets: www.westkc.org.

Folk Art in Wood exhibit by the Catskills Folk Connection, Hanford Mills Museum, 51 County Route 12. For info: 607-278-5744 .

Edmeston

Edmeston Museum, 9 a.m. to noon, 1 North St. For info: edmestonmuseum@gmail.com.

Hartwick Seminary

Voter Registration Drive, noon to 7 p.m., Hartwick Fire Station, 4877 NY 28.

Howes Cave

Haunted Cave Tour, 5 to 10 p.m., Howe Caverns, 255 Discovery Drive. For info and tickets: @HoweScary.com today!

Margaretville

Autumn Exhibit, noon to 4 p.m., Longyear Gallery, 785 Main St. Featuring works by gallery members. Closes Nov. 29. For info: 845-586-3270, longyeargallery.org.

Oneonta

Online Minecraft Club, 10 to 11:30 a.m., Huntington Memorial Library. Register at eventbrite.com.

Drive-in movie: ‘Jurassic Park,’ 7 p.m., Foothills PAC, 24 Market St. parking lot. Free. Info: 607-353-7143.

Otego

Community Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Unatego Community Church, 290 Main St.

Roxbury

For Arts’ Sake auctions, 4 to 5 p.m. or 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., Roxbury Arts Group, 5025 Vega Mountain Road. Tickets and info: 607-326-7908, roxburyartsgroup.org.

Sidney

Main Street Market Square, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Main and Division streets. Local farm produce and plants. For info: facebook.com/Savymom2/.

Springfield

Hyde & Shriek candlelight ghost tours, Hyde Hall, 267 Glimmerglass State Park. Tours at 6:30, 7 and 7:30 p.m. For info and tickets: https://hydehall.square.site.

Treadwell

Drive-thru takeout turkey dinner, 4 p.m., United Methodist Church, 68 Church St. By donation.

walton

Movies by Moonlight, 7:30 p.m., ‘Coco,’ William B. Ogden Free Library front lawn, 42 Gardiner Place.

Worcester

Fun Day Out, 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Hidden Memories, 143 Main St. Food, crafts, flea and farmers’ markets, baked goods and cruise-in car show sponsored by JEMS Customs. For info: 607-386-0825.

Library Used Bookshop, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., 168 Main St. Proceeds benefit the Worcester-Schenevus Library, For info: 607-397-8506.

Sunday

Bainbridge

Virtual performances of ‘Steel Magnolias,Text ColorSwatch/NoneStrokeStyle/$ID/SolidText ColorSwatch/NoneStrokeStyle/$ID/Solid$ID/NothingText ColorText Color$ID/NothingText ColorText Color’ by Out of the Woodwork Players, 2 p.m., Town Hall Theatre & Gallery. Tickets: showtix4u.com/event-details/39834. Info: jerichoarts.com.

Cooperstown

Celebration of Autumn, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., The Farmers’ Museum. Daily until Oct. 12. For info: FarmersMuseum.org.

Final day of used book sale, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Village Library, 22 Main St., $5 bag sale. Sponsored by Friends of the Village Library of Cooperstown. For info: 607-544-1418.

East Meredith

Folk Art in Wood exhibit by the Catskills Folk Connection, Hanford Mills Museum, 51 County Route 12. Free. Call 60-/278-5744 to reserve time to view. Features works by Gary Mead, Joe Dibble, Kira Lendo, Joe Hewitt, Ken Etts, Dane Scudder and Chris Carey.

Franklin

Farmers’ Market, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 15 Institute St. For info: franklinlocal.org, www.facebook.com/FranklinNYFarmersMarket/.

Hartwick

Bassett Healthcare Medical Mobile Coach Cancer Screening, 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Jerry’s Place, 6635 State Highway 28. For info and appointments: 888-345-0225.

Howes Cave

Haunted Cave Tour, 5 to 10 p.m., Howe Caverns, 255 Discovery Drive. For info and tickets: @HoweScary.com!

Margaretville

Autumn Exhibit, noon to 4 p.m., Longyear Gallery, 785 Main St. Featuring works by gallery members. Closes Nov. 29. For info: 845-586-3270, longyeargallery.org.

Oxford

Sunday Community Breakfast, 7:30 to 11 a.m., American Legion Post 376, 17 S. Washington Ave. All regulations regarding COVID-19 will be followed. Takeout available. For info: 607- 843-8166, amerlegion@stny.rr.com.

Sidney

Benefit chicken barbecue for Trinity O’Connor, 11 a.m. until food is gone, Elks Lodge, 104 River St. Pre-orders accepted: 607-287-6018.

Walton

Virtual coffeehouse concert with Emily Bartz Hutchinson, 7 p.m., Walton Theatre. Through Zoom: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82709328311.

Monday

Cooperstown

Celebration of Autumn, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., The Farmers’ Museum. Daily until Oct. 12. For info: FarmersMuseum.org.

Oneonta

Libertarians running for office, 7 to 9 p.m., Red’s Ale House & Grill, 84 Main St. For info: 607-435-9859.

Worcester

Community Blood Drive, noon to 6 p.m., Municipal building, 19 Katie Lane. For info and appointments: redcrossblood.org, 607-397-8119.

Tuesday

Afton

Adult and Continuing Education Program, 3:30 to 6:30 p.m., Afton Central School, 29 Academy St. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending class.

Cooperstown

4-H Information Night, 6:30 p.m., via Zoom, CCE Education Center, 123 Lake St., Cooperstown. For info: 607-547-2536, ext. 0; to register: 607-547-2536, ext. 225, tla47@cornell.edu.

Celebration of Autumn, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., The Farmers’ Museum. Daily until Oct. 12. For info: FarmersMuseum.org.

Cooperstown Farmers’ Market, noon to 5 p.m., 101 Main St. in Pioneer Alley. For info: www.cooperstownfarmersmarket.org.

Oneonta

Basic/Intermediate English conversation, 9:30 to 11 a.m., Literacy Volunteers of Otsego and Delaware Counties. For adult non-native speakers. Online through Zoom. For info: LVODC607 or 607-287-0036.

Sidney

Adult and Continuing Education Program, 9 a.m. to noon, Sidney Civic Center, 21 Liberty St. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending class.

Walton

Adult and Continuing Education Program, 4 to 7 p.m., Walton Elementary School, 42-66 North St. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending class.

Storytime Online with Miss April, 10:30 a.m., William B. Ogden Free Library. For info: 607-865-5929.

