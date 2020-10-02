Saturday
Bainbridge
Chicken barbecue fundraiser, 10:30 a.m. until sold out, Family Dollar, 44 N. Main St. Sponsored by American Legion Slater-Silvernail Post 806.
Virtual performances of ‘Steel Magnolias,’ by Out of the Woodwork Players, 7:30 p.m.. Tickets: showtix4u.com/event-details/39834. Info: jerichoarts.com.
Cooperstown
Celebration of Autumn, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., The Farmers’ Museum. Daily until Oct. 12. For info: FarmersMuseum.org.
Cooperstown Farmers’ Market, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., 101 Main St. in Pioneer Alley. For info: www.cooperstownfarmersmarket.org.
Used book sale, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Village Library, 22 Main St. $5 bag sale. Sponsored by Friends of the Village Library of Cooperstown. For info: 607-544-1418.
Voter Registration Drive, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Cooperstown Farmers’ Market, 101 Main St.
Delhi
Kirk Thrift Shoppe open, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 4 Clinton St. For info: 607-829-6005.
Organ concert by Curt Sather, 3 p.m., United Ministry of Delhi, 1 Church St.
Voter Registration Drive, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., 84 Main St. For info: youngprogressivesofdelco@gmail.com.
East Meredith
Drive-In Performance: Amy Helm, 3 to 4:45 p.m., 790 Grimm Road. For info and tickets: www.westkc.org.
Folk Art in Wood exhibit by the Catskills Folk Connection, Hanford Mills Museum, 51 County Route 12. For info: 607-278-5744 .
Edmeston
Edmeston Museum, 9 a.m. to noon, 1 North St. For info: edmestonmuseum@gmail.com.
Hartwick Seminary
Voter Registration Drive, noon to 7 p.m., Hartwick Fire Station, 4877 NY 28.
Howes Cave
Haunted Cave Tour, 5 to 10 p.m., Howe Caverns, 255 Discovery Drive. For info and tickets: @HoweScary.com today!
Margaretville
Autumn Exhibit, noon to 4 p.m., Longyear Gallery, 785 Main St. Featuring works by gallery members. Closes Nov. 29. For info: 845-586-3270, longyeargallery.org.
Oneonta
Online Minecraft Club, 10 to 11:30 a.m., Huntington Memorial Library. Register at eventbrite.com.
Drive-in movie: ‘Jurassic Park,’ 7 p.m., Foothills PAC, 24 Market St. parking lot. Free. Info: 607-353-7143.
Otego
Community Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Unatego Community Church, 290 Main St.
Roxbury
For Arts’ Sake auctions, 4 to 5 p.m. or 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., Roxbury Arts Group, 5025 Vega Mountain Road. Tickets and info: 607-326-7908, roxburyartsgroup.org.
Sidney
Main Street Market Square, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Main and Division streets. Local farm produce and plants. For info: facebook.com/Savymom2/.
Springfield
Hyde & Shriek candlelight ghost tours, Hyde Hall, 267 Glimmerglass State Park. Tours at 6:30, 7 and 7:30 p.m. For info and tickets: https://hydehall.square.site.
Treadwell
Drive-thru takeout turkey dinner, 4 p.m., United Methodist Church, 68 Church St. By donation.
walton
Movies by Moonlight, 7:30 p.m., ‘Coco,’ William B. Ogden Free Library front lawn, 42 Gardiner Place.
Worcester
Fun Day Out, 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Hidden Memories, 143 Main St. Food, crafts, flea and farmers’ markets, baked goods and cruise-in car show sponsored by JEMS Customs. For info: 607-386-0825.
Library Used Bookshop, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., 168 Main St. Proceeds benefit the Worcester-Schenevus Library, For info: 607-397-8506.
Sunday
Bainbridge
Virtual performances of 'Steel Magnolias,' by Out of the Woodwork Players, 2 p.m., Town Hall Theatre & Gallery. Tickets: showtix4u.com/event-details/39834. Info: jerichoarts.com.
Cooperstown
Celebration of Autumn, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., The Farmers’ Museum. Daily until Oct. 12. For info: FarmersMuseum.org.
Final day of used book sale, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Village Library, 22 Main St., $5 bag sale. Sponsored by Friends of the Village Library of Cooperstown. For info: 607-544-1418.
East Meredith
Folk Art in Wood exhibit by the Catskills Folk Connection, Hanford Mills Museum, 51 County Route 12. Free. Call 60-/278-5744 to reserve time to view. Features works by Gary Mead, Joe Dibble, Kira Lendo, Joe Hewitt, Ken Etts, Dane Scudder and Chris Carey.
Franklin
Farmers’ Market, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 15 Institute St. For info: franklinlocal.org, www.facebook.com/FranklinNYFarmersMarket/.
Hartwick
Bassett Healthcare Medical Mobile Coach Cancer Screening, 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Jerry’s Place, 6635 State Highway 28. For info and appointments: 888-345-0225.
Howes Cave
Haunted Cave Tour, 5 to 10 p.m., Howe Caverns, 255 Discovery Drive. For info and tickets: @HoweScary.com!
Margaretville
Autumn Exhibit, noon to 4 p.m., Longyear Gallery, 785 Main St. Featuring works by gallery members. Closes Nov. 29. For info: 845-586-3270, longyeargallery.org.
Oxford
Sunday Community Breakfast, 7:30 to 11 a.m., American Legion Post 376, 17 S. Washington Ave. All regulations regarding COVID-19 will be followed. Takeout available. For info: 607- 843-8166, amerlegion@stny.rr.com.
Sidney
Benefit chicken barbecue for Trinity O’Connor, 11 a.m. until food is gone, Elks Lodge, 104 River St. Pre-orders accepted: 607-287-6018.
Walton
Virtual coffeehouse concert with Emily Bartz Hutchinson, 7 p.m., Walton Theatre. Through Zoom: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82709328311.
Monday
Cooperstown
Celebration of Autumn, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., The Farmers’ Museum. Daily until Oct. 12. For info: FarmersMuseum.org.
Oneonta
Libertarians running for office, 7 to 9 p.m., Red’s Ale House & Grill, 84 Main St. For info: 607-435-9859.
Worcester
Community Blood Drive, noon to 6 p.m., Municipal building, 19 Katie Lane. For info and appointments: redcrossblood.org, 607-397-8119.
Tuesday
Afton
Adult and Continuing Education Program, 3:30 to 6:30 p.m., Afton Central School, 29 Academy St. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending class.
Cooperstown
4-H Information Night, 6:30 p.m., via Zoom, CCE Education Center, 123 Lake St., Cooperstown. For info: 607-547-2536, ext. 0; to register: 607-547-2536, ext. 225, tla47@cornell.edu.
Celebration of Autumn, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., The Farmers’ Museum. Daily until Oct. 12. For info: FarmersMuseum.org.
Cooperstown Farmers’ Market, noon to 5 p.m., 101 Main St. in Pioneer Alley. For info: www.cooperstownfarmersmarket.org.
Oneonta
Basic/Intermediate English conversation, 9:30 to 11 a.m., Literacy Volunteers of Otsego and Delaware Counties. For adult non-native speakers. Online through Zoom. For info: LVODC607 or 607-287-0036.
Sidney
Adult and Continuing Education Program, 9 a.m. to noon, Sidney Civic Center, 21 Liberty St. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending class.
Walton
Adult and Continuing Education Program, 4 to 7 p.m., Walton Elementary School, 42-66 North St. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending class.
Storytime Online with Miss April, 10:30 a.m., William B. Ogden Free Library. For info: 607-865-5929.
