Saturday
Bainbridge
Auditions for ‘Always a Bridesmaid,’ 2 to 4 p.m., Town Hall Theatre, 15 N. Main St.. For info: 607-563-2582, owptheatre@yahoo.com
Burlington Flats
Red Cross blood drive, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Baptist Church, 101 Arnold Road. For info and appointments: 800-733-2767, redcross blood.org
Cooperstown
Cooperstown Farmers’ Market, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., 101 Main St. in Pioneer Alley.. For info: 607-547-6195, www.cooperstownfarmersmarket.org, www.facebook.com/CooperstownFarmersMarket/
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving residents of northern Otsego County. For info: cooperstownfoodpantry.org
Ghost Tours, 5:30 to 8 p.m., The Farmers’ Museum, 5775 State Hwy 80. Reservations: 607-547-1456, farmersmuseum.org, Eventbrite.com
Zoom family tour: ‘What We Learned from Arthur,’ 10:30 a.m., Fenimore Art Museum, 5798 New York 80. Reservations: Event brite.com
Art Garage, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., 689 Beaver Meadow Road. Exhibits in main gallery (New York) and middle bay (Narobi). For info: Call 607-547-5327/text 315-941-9607 or see FBArtGarageCooperstown
Delhi
Kirk Thrift Shoppe, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 4 Clinton St. Visit tinyurl.com/yylyxjb for weekly updates on featured items, sales events and donation days. For info: 607-746-2155.
Twilight Lantern Tours, 5 and 6 p.m., Frisbee House, 46549 State Route 10. Reservations required: 607-746-3849, dcha@delhi.net
Guilford
Search for the Grog Hollow Monster, 9 a.m., Wiley Brook State Forest, Shapley Road near Puckerville Corners. For info: 607-316-0117.
Hartwick
Husky Treat Trail, 4:30 p.m., Town Park, 103 Town Drive. For info: theclerkisin@gmail.com
Spirited stroll through Hartwick Cemetery, 3 p.m., Village cemetery, 3460 state Route 205. For info: theclerkisin@gmail.com
Laurens
Trunk or Treat, 3:30 to 5 p.m., Laurens Central School, 55 Main St. For info: 607-287-8623, Blue SpoonArts@gmail.com
Margaretville
Exhibit opening reception, 3 to 5 p.m., Longyear Gallery, 785 Main St. For info: www.longyear gallery.org, 845-586-3270.
Morris
FALLoween Market, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Creekside Corn Maze and Pumpkin Patch, 463 Pegg Road. For info: 6zero7events.com
Norwich
Performance: Nate Gross Band, ‘Blues is Dead,’ 7 p.m., Chenango Arts Council, 27 W, Main St. For info: 607-336-2787.
Oneonta
‘An Evening with Poe,’ 7 p.m., YouTube. Presented by Bigger Dreams Productions. For info: big gerdreamsproductions.org
Helios Care Thrift Shop & Boutique, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 161 Main St. For info: 607-432-5335, www.helioscare.org/thrift-shop
Oneonta History Center, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 183 Main St. For info: www.oneontahistory.org, 607-432-0960.
Rummage sale, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Presbyterian Church, 296 Main St. For info: 607-432-4286.
Super Heroes in Ripped Jeans Thrift Store, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., 4 S. Main St. Hours subject to change. For info: 607-432-3333.
Trunk or Treat, noon to 2:30 p.m., Main Street Baptist Church, parking lot, Main and Maple streets. For info: text 607-437-2509.
Otego
Community Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Unatego Community Church, 290 Main St. Call 607-353-0388 to order and arrange pick up.
Sherburne
Rabies clinic, 9:30 to 11 a.m., Sherburne-Earlville Central School Bus Garage, 13 School St. Register at http://health.ny.gov/go2clinic. For info: www.co.chenango.ny.us
Sidney
Nex-To-New Thrift Store, 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., 11 Main St. Donations received during store hours at back door. For info: 607-563-3434.
Toddsville
Trunk or Treat, 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., Community Bible Chapel, 577 Greenough Road. For info: 607-547-9764 or on Facebook.
Unadilla
Unadilla Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., 172 Main St. Serving families in the 13849 zip code. For info: 607-563-7713.
Worcester
Library Used Bookshop, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., 168 Main St. Proceeds benefit the Worcester-Schenevus Library, For info: 607-397-8506.
Sunday
Afton
Tricks n’ treats walk-thru, 6 p.m., Baristacrats, 190 Main St. For info: 6zero7.com
Andes
Trick or treating, 5 to 8 p.m., Throughout the hamlet.
Hartwick
Trunktoberfest, 2 to 4 p.m., Cooperstown Assembly of God, 4354 State Highway 80.
Meridale
Drive-thru Trick or Treat, 6 to 7:30 p.m., firehouse, state Route 28 and county Route 10.
Monday
Cooperstown
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents. For info: coopers townfoodpantry.org
Delhi
Food Pantry, 1 to 3 p.m., at United Ministry, Church Street. For info: 607-746-2191.
Oneonta
Basic/Intermediate English conversation, 9:30 to 11 a.m., Literacy Volunteers of Otsego and Delaware Counties. For adult non-native speakers. Online. For info: LVODC607@gmail.com or 607-287-0036.
Bingo night, 7:15 p.m., Elks Lodge, 84-86 Chestnut St. Masks and social distancing required for unvaccinated. For info: 607-432-1312.
Super Heroes in Ripped Jeans Thrift Store, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., 4 S. Main St. Hours subject to change. For info: 607-432-3333.
Sidney
Red Cross blood drive, noon to 5 p.m., American Legion, 22 Union St. For info and appointments: 800-722-2767, www.redcross blood.org
Unadilla
Unadilla Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., 172 Main St. Serving families in the 13849 zip code. For info: 607-563-7713.
Walton
Afton Central School Adult and Continuing Education Program, 3:30 to 6:30 p.m., Walton Elementary School, 42-66 North St. Room 207. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending class.
Tuesday
Afton
Adult and Continuing Education Program, 4 to 7 p.m., Afton Central School, 29 Academy St., Room 236. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending class.
Bainbridge
Pancakes to go, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., Bob’s Diner, 26 N. Main St. By Bainbridge Rotary. Gift card raffle also.
Cooperstown
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents. For info: cooperstownfoodpantry.org
Senior Center, 1 to 3 p.m., 31 Elm St. For info: coopseniorcenter@gmail.com
Gilboa
Takeout chicken barbecue, 4:30 p.m., Conesville firehouse, 1292 State Route 990V. To benefit Conesville UMC. For info: 607-435-3258, conesvillesundayschool@gmail.com
Laurens
Red Cross blood drive, 2 to 7 p.m., Fire Department, 34 Main St. For info and appointments: 800-733-2767, www.redcrossblood.org
Turkey dinner, 4:30 to 6 p.m., American Legion, 11 Main St. Sponsored by Laurens Legion Auxiliary to benefit Girls State program.
Oneonta
Basic/Intermediate English conversation, 9:30 to 11 a.m., Literacy Volunteers of Otsego and Delaware Counties. For adult non-native speakers. Online. For info: LVODC607@gmail.com or 607-287-0036.
Helios Care Thrift Shop & Boutique, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 161 Main St. For info: 607-432-5335, www.helioscare.org/thrift-shop
Spaghetti lunch, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Sixth Ward Athletic Club, 22 W. Broadway. Eat-in or takeout. Delivery in Oneonta. For info: 607-436-9136.
Super Heroes in Ripped Jeans Thrift Store, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., 4 S. Main St. Hours subject to change. For info: 607-432-3333.
Sidney
Afton Central School Adult and Continuing Education Program, 9 a.m. to noon, Civic Center, 21 Liberty St. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending class.
Walton
Knit and Crochet Group, 3 p.m., William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place. For info: 607-865-5929.
Worcester
Drive-thru spaghetti supper, 4 to 7 p.m., Firehouse, 36 Church St. Donations go to Worcester EMS.
