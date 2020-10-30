Saturday
Afton
Trick or Treat Drive-thru, 4 to 6 p.m., Fairgrounds Driving Park, 46 E. Main St. Hosted b 6Zero7 Advertising & Events.
Burlington Flats
Red Cross blood drive, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Baptist Church, 101 Arnold St. For info and appointments: 800-733-2767, redcrossblood.org
Cooperstown
Cooperstown Farmers’ Market, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., 101 Main St. in Pioneer Alley. For info: www.cooperstownfarmersmarket.org
Things That Go Bump in the Night Ghost Tours, 5:30 to 8 p.m., The Farmers’ Museum, 5775 State Hwy 80. For info: 607-547-1534, FarmersMuseum.org
Delhi
Kirk Thrift Shoppe open, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 4 Clinton St. For info: 607-829-6005.
Edmeston
Alice’s Tea Party exhibit, 9 a.m. to noon, Edmeston Museum, 1 North St. For info: edmestonmuseum@gmail.com
Hartwick
Trunktoberfest, 2 to 4 p.m., Assembly of God, 4354 State Route 80. Family event. Free pumpkins to first 115 children.
Hartwick Seminary
‘Howl’oween Pet Adoptions, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., SQSPCA, 4841 State Highway 28. Fees waived with food donations. For info: 607-547-8011, www.spca.org
Howes Cave
Creep and his creatures at Howe Caverns: The Underworld, noon to 5 p.m., 255 Discovery Drive. For info and tickets: 518-296-8900.
Howe Caverns Haunted Cave Tours, 5 to 10 p.m., 255 Discovery Drive. For info and tickets: howescary.com
Margaretville
Autumn Exhibit, noon to 4 p.m., Longyear Gallery, 785 Main St. For info: 845-586-3270, longyeargallery.org
Meridale
Drive-thru Trick or Treat, 6 to 7:30 p.m., Firehouse, 50 County Highway 10.
Oneonta
History Center, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 183 Main St. NYS Path Through History Day. 100 Years of Oneonta Architecture, Jim Konstanty & the World Series display and other local history. Gift shop. For info: 607-432-0960, info@OneontaHistory.org.
Super Heros in Ripped Jeans Thrift Shop, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., 4 S. Main St., downstairs. For info: 607-432-3333.
Otego
Community Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Unatego Community Church, 290 Main St.
Sidney
Main Street Market Square, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Main and Division streets. Local farm produce and plants. For info: facebook.com/Savymom2/
Springfield
Hyde & Shriek Candlelight Ghost Tours, Hyde Hall, 267 Glimmerglass State Park. Tours at 6:30, 7 and 7:30. For info and tickets: https://hydehall.square.site
Walton
Halloween craft activity, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., William B. Ogden Free library lawn, 42 Gardiner Place. For info: 607-865-5929.
Worcester
Library Used Bookshop, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., 168 Main St. Proceeds benefit Worcester-Schenevus Library, For info: 607-397-8506.
Sunday
Cooperstown
Farewell Reception, 1 to 2:30 p.m., front lawn, 22 Main St. For retiring Village Administrator Teri L. Barown. Masks and social distancing required. Remarks begin at 1:30 p.m.
Virtual gallery tour with live question-and-answer session with Pete Souza, 2 p.m., Fenimore Art Museum. Two Presidents, One Photographer. Register at Eventbrite.com.
Davenport
Service of ordination, 3 p.m., Charlotte Valley Presbyterian Church sanctuary, 15673 State Highway 23. Pastor Hilary island-Thomas will be ordained as a Minister of Word and Sacrament.
Howes Cave
Howe Caverns Haunted Cave Tour, 5 to 10 p.m., 255 Discovery Drive. For info and tickets: howescary.com
Laurens
Takeout chicken and biscuit dinner, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Laurens Masonic Lodge, 7 Brook St.
Margaretville
Autumn Exhibit, noon to 4 p.m., Longyear Gallery, 785 Main St. Featuring work by gallery members. Closes Nov. 29. For info: 845-586-3270, longyeargallery.org.
Oxford
Sunday Community Breakfast, 7:30 to 11 a.m., American Legion Post 376, 17 S. Washington Ave. Takeout orders available. For info: 607- 843-8166, amerlegion@stny.rr.com.
Walton
Virtual Coffeehouse with Zelos Saxophone Quartet, 7 p.m., Walton Theatre, 31 Gardiner Place. On Zoom at: us02web.zoom.us/j/82709328311.
Women’s Circle, 3 to 4:30 p.m., The Uplands Center, 2641 Dunk Hill Road. For info and to register: renee@uplandscenter.org
Monday
Turkey Trot for Hospice, early registration deadline. For info: www.hospice.5k
Tuesday
Afton
Adult and Continuing Education Program, 3:30 to 6:30 p.m., Afton Central School, 29 Academy St. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending class.
Bainbridge
Rotary Pancake Day, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Bob’s Diner, 26 North Main St. Orders filled at ice cream window.
Cooperstown
Virtual gallery tour by Zoom of Albrecht Durer, 2 p.m., Fenimore Art Museum, 5798 New York 80. Register: Eventbrite.com, FenimoreArt.org/tour.
Hamden
Delaware River Solar Energy Chat, noon, online. Go to @CCEDelawareHE to view on Facebook Live. For info: 607-865-6531, www.smartenergychoices.org
Laurens
Takeout turkey dinner, 2 to 4 p.m., American Legion Auxiliary, 176 Main St. To benefit Girls State program.
Oneonta
Basic/Intermediate English conversation, 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m., Literacy Volunteers of Otsego and Delaware Counties.. For adult non-native speakers. Online. For info: LVODC607@gmail.com or 607-287-0036.
Spaghetti lunch, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Sixth Ward Athletic Club, 22 W. Broadway. Eat-in or takeout. Delivery in Oneonta. For info: 607-436-9136.
Super Heros in Ripped Jeans Thrift Shop, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 4 S. Main St., downstairs. For info: 607-432-3333.
Schenevus
Chicken and biscuit dinner, 4 to 6:30 p.m., AMVETS Post 2752, 25 Main St. Dine-in, takeout, local delivery. For info and to order: 607-638-9298, 210-818-6589.
Sidney
Adult and Continuing Education Program, 9 a.m. to noon, Sidney Civic Center, 21 Libert St. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending class.
Red Cross blood drive, 2 to 6 p.m., Elks Lodge, 104 River St. For info and appointments: 800-733-2767, redcrossblood.org
Zoom Minecraft Club, 3:30 p.m. For info: Sidney Memorial Public Library, 607-563-1200, www.sidneylibrary.org
Zoom Music for Munchkins, 11 a.m., For info: Sidney Memorial Public Library, 607-563-1200, www.sidneylibrry.org
Zoom story time, 10 a.m. For info: Sidney Memorial Public Library. 607-563-1200, www.sidney.library.org
Walton
Adult and Continuing Education Program, 4 to 7 p.m., Walton Elementary School, 42-66 North St. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending class.
Email calendar items no later than Friday for the following week to community@thedailystar.com or mail to or drop off at The Daily Star, 102 Chestnut St., Oneonta, NY 13820. Attn: Community News. Changes to an existing listing may be made as above, or by calling 607-441-7206.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.