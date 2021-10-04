Tuesday

Afton

Adult and Continuing Education Program, 4 to 7 p.m., Afton Central School, 29 Academy St., Room 236. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending class.

Cooperstown

Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 25 Church St. For info: 607-547-8902 ,icooperstownfoodpantry.org

Senior Center, 1 to 3 p.m., 31 Elm St. For info: coopseniorcenter@gmail.com.

Oneonta

Basic/Intermediate English conversation, 9:30 to 11 a.m.,. For info: LVODC607@gmail.com or 607-287-0036.

Super Heroes in Ripped Jeans Thrift Store, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., 4 S. Main St. Hours subject to change. For info: 607-432-3333.

Helios Care Thrift Shop & Boutique, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 261 Main St. For info: 607-432-5335, www.helioscare.org/thrift-shop

Sidney

Afton Central School Adult and Continuing Education Program, 9 a.m. to noon, Civic Center, 21 Liberty St. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending class.

In-person Minecraft Club, 3:30 to 5 p.m., library, 8 River St. Register: 607-563-1200, si.cassandra@4cls.org

Music for Munchkins, 11 a.m., library, 8 River St. Register: 607-563-1200.

Story Time, 10 a.m., library, 8 River St. Register: 607-563-1200.

Walton

Knit & Crochet Group, 3 p.m., William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place. For info: 607-865-5929.

Wednesday

Cooperstown

Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents.

North Blenheim

Bassett Healthcare’s Medical Mobile Screening Coach, 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Mine Kill State Park, 161 Mine Kill Road. For info and appointments: 888-345-0225 or www.Bassett.org/CSP.

Norwich

Afton Central School Adult and Continuing Education Program, 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., CDO Workforce Center, 1 O’Hara Drive. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending class.

Oneonta

Afton Central School Adult and Continuing Education Program, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., CDO Workforce Center, 12 Dietz St. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending class.

Basic/Intermediate English conversation, 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m., Literacy Volunteers of Otsego and Delaware Counties. For adult non-native speakers. Online. For info: LVODC607@gmail.com or 607-287-0036.

Helios Care Thrift Shop & Boutique, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 161 Main St. For info: 607-432-5335, www.helioscare.org/thrift-shop

Oneonta History Center, noon to 4 p.m., 183 Main St. For info: www.oneontahistory.org, 607-431-0960.

Super Heroes in Ripped Jeans Thrift Store, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., 4 S. Main St. Hours subject to change. For info: 607-432-3333.

Sidney

Hybrid Lego Club, 3:30 to 4:15 p.m., Sidney Memorial Library, 8 River St. Register: 607-865-5929, si.cassandra@4cls.org

Nex-To-New Thrift Store, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., 11 Main St. Donations received during store hours at back door. For info: 607-563-3434.

Teen-tober: Comic Con, 6 p.m., Sidney Memorial Library, 8 River St. For info: 607-563-1200.

Virtual Supper Club, 5:30 p.m., Sidney Memorial Public Library. For info: 607-563-1200.

Walton

Author Talk with Chuck D’Imperio, 6:30 p.m., William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place. For info: 607-865-5929.

