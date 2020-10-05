Tuesday
Afton
Adult and Continuing Education Program, 3:30 to 6:30 p.m., Afton Central School, 29 Academy St. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending class.
Cooperstown
4-H Information Night, 6:30 p.m., via Zoom, CCE Education Center, 123 Lake St., Cooperstown. For info: 607-547-2536, ext. 0; to register: 607-547-2536, ext. 225, tla47@cornell.edu.
Celebration of Autumn, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., The Farmers’ Museum. Daily until Oct. 12. For info: FarmersMuseum.org.
Cooperstown Farmers’ Market, noon to 5 p.m., 101 Main St. in Pioneer Alley. For info: www.cooperstownfarmersmarket.org.
Oneonta
Basic/Intermediate English conversation, 9:30 to 11 a.m., Literacy Volunteers of Otsego and Delaware Counties. For adult non-native speakers. Online through Zoom. For info: LVODC607 or 607-287-0036.
Sidney
Adult and Continuing Education Program, 9 a.m. to noon, Sidney Civic Center, 21 Liberty St. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending class.
Programs, Story Time, 10 a.m.; Baby Story Time, 11 a.m.; Music for Munchkins, 11 a.m.; Tech Help, by appointment, 6 to 7:50 p.m. For info: Sidney Memorial Public Library, 8 River St., 607-563-1200.
Walton
Adult and Continuing Education Program, 4 to 7 p.m., Walton Elementary School, 42-66 North St. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending class.
Storytime Online with Miss April, 10:30 a.m., William B. Ogden Free Library. For info: 607-865-5929.
Wednesday
Cooperstown
Celebration of Autumn,Text ColorSwatch/NoneStrokeStyle/$ID/SolidText ColorSwatch/NoneStrokeStyle/$ID/Solid$ID/NothingText ColorText Color$ID/NothingText ColorText Color 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., The Farmers’ Museum. Daily until Oct. 12. For info: FarmersMuseum.org.
East Meredith
Folk Art in Wood exhibit presented by the Catskills Folk Connection,Text ColorSwatch/NoneStrokeStyle/$ID/SolidText ColorSwatch/NoneStrokeStyle/$ID/Solid$ID/NothingText ColorText Color$ID/NothingText ColorText Color Hanford Mills Museum, 51 County Route 12. Free. Call 607-278-5744 to reserve time to view. Features works by Gary Mead, Joe Dibble, Kira Lendo, Joe Hewitt, Ken Etts, Dane Scudder and Chris Carey.
Norwich
Adult and Continuing Education Program,Text ColorSwatch/NoneStrokeStyle/$ID/SolidText ColorSwatch/NoneStrokeStyle/$ID/Solid$ID/NothingText ColorText Color$ID/NothingText ColorText Color 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., CDO Workforce Center, 1 O’Hara Drive. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending class.
Oneonta
Adult and Continuing Education program,Text ColorSwatch/NoneStrokeStyle/$ID/SolidText ColorSwatch/NoneStrokeStyle/$ID/Solid$ID/NothingText ColorText Color$ID/NothingText ColorText Color 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., CDO Workforce Center, 12 Dietz St. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending class.
Basic/Intermediate English conversation,Text ColorSwatch/NoneStrokeStyle/$ID/SolidText ColorSwatch/NoneStrokeStyle/$ID/Solid$ID/NothingText ColorText Color$ID/NothingText ColorText Color 9:30 to 11 a.m., Literacy Volunteers of Otsego and Delaware Counties. For adult non-native speakers. Online. For info: LVODC607 or 607-287-0036.
Community Blood Drive,Text ColorSwatch/NoneStrokeStyle/$ID/SolidText ColorSwatch/NoneStrokeStyle/$ID/Solid$ID/NothingText ColorText Color$ID/NothingText ColorText Color noon to 5 p.m., Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center atrium, 24 Market St. Walk-ins welcome. For info and appointments: 800-733-2767, redcrossblood.org.
Digital device call-in day,Text ColorSwatch/NoneStrokeStyle/$ID/SolidText ColorSwatch/NoneStrokeStyle/$ID/Solid$ID/NothingText ColorText Color$ID/NothingText ColorText Color 5 to 6 p.m., Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut St No appointment needed. Call 607-386-1465 for tech assistance.
Ammunition alternatives to lead panel discussion,Text ColorSwatch/NoneStrokeStyle/$ID/SolidText ColorSwatch/NoneStrokeStyle/$ID/Solid$ID/NothingText ColorText Color$ID/NothingText ColorText Color 7 p.m., Delaware-Otsego Audubon Society. Register: doas.us/event/hunters-urged-to-choose-non-lead-this-fall/.
Sidney
Programs,Text ColorSwatch/NoneStrokeStyle/$ID/SolidText ColorSwatch/NoneStrokeStyle/$ID/Solid$ID/NothingText ColorText Color$ID/NothingText ColorText Color Zoom Lego Club, 3:30 p.m.; Virtual Teens Craft, 6 p.m., library, 8 River St. For info: 607-563-1200.
To submit calendar events, email them no later than Friday for the following week to community@thedailystar.com or mail to or drop off at The Daily Star, 102 Chestnut St., Oneonta, NY 13820. Attn: Community News. Changes to an existing listing may be made as above, or by calling 607-441-7206.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.