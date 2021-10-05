Wednesday

Cooperstown

Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents.

North Blenheim

Bassett Healthcare’s Medical Mobile Screening Coach, 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Mine Kill State Park, 161 Mine Kill Road. For info and appointments: 888-345-0225 or www.Bassett.org/CSP.

Norwich

Afton Central School Adult and Continuing Education Program, 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., CDO Workforce Center, 1 O’Hara Drive. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending class.

Oneonta

Afton Central School Adult and Continuing Education Program, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., CDO Workforce Center, 12 Dietz St. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending class.

Basic/Intermediate English conversation, 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m., Literacy Volunteers of Otsego and Delaware Counties. For adult non-native speakers. Online. For info: LVODC607@gmail.com or 607-287-0036.

Helios Care Thrift Shop & Boutique, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 161 Main St. For info: 607-432-5335, www.helioscare.org/thrift-shop

Oneonta History Center, noon to 4 p.m., 183 Main St. For info: www.oneontahistory.org, 607-431-0960.

Super Heroes in Ripped Jeans Thrift Store, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., 4 S. Main St. Hours subject to change. For info: 607-432-3333.

Sidney

Hybrid Lego Club, 3:30 to 4:15 p.m., Sidney Memorial Library, 8 River St. Register: 607-865-5929, si.cassandra@4cls.org

Nex-To-New Thrift Store, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., 11 Main St. Donations received during store hours at back door. For info: 607-563-3434.

Teen-tober: Comic Con, 6 p.m., Sidney Memorial Library, 8 River St. For info: 607-563-1200.

Virtual Supper Club, 5:30 p.m., Sidney Memorial Public Library. For info: 607-563-1200.

Walton

Author Talk with Chuck D’Imperio, 6:30 p.m., William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place. For info: 607-865-5929.

THURSDAY

Afton

Afton Central School Adult and Continuing Education Program, 4 to 7 p.m., Afton Central School, 29 Academy St., Room 236. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending a class.

Cobleskill

Lamb Processing Workshop, 1 to 4 p.m., SUNY Cobleskill.

Cooperstown

Cooperstown Food Pantry, 1 to 6 p.m., 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents. For info: cooperstownfoodpantry.org

Open House and Tours, 2 p.m., renovated Waste Water Treatment Plant, Linden Avenue. For info: 607-547-8501/

Senior Center, 1 to 3 p.m., 31 Elm St. For info: coopseniorcenter@gmail.com.

Delhi

Food Pantry, 3:30 to 5:30 p.m., at United Ministry, Church Street. For info: 607-746-2191

red Cross blood drive, 1 to 6 p.m., Alliance Church, 16178 State Route 28. Appointments and info: 800-733-2767, redcrossblood.org

Esperance

Shanti Vun Drum Circles, 7 to 9 p.m., Landis Arboretum, 174 Lape Road. For info: Vijaya8397@yahoo.com, 518-234-8397

Franklin

Chicken and fixings dinner, 5 to 7 p.m., St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 307 Main St. Free will offering.

Morris

Farmers’ Market, 3 to 5:30 p.m., behind firehouse, Main Street.

Norwich

Afton Central School Adult and Continuing Education Program, noon to 3:30 p.m., CDO Workforce Center, 1 O’Hara Drive. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending a class.

Oneonta

Basic/Intermediate English conversation, 9:30 to 11 a.m., Literacy Volunteers of Otsego and Delaware Counties. For adult non-native speakers. Online. For info: LVODC607@gmail.com or 607-287-0036.

Hartwick’s Place on Haudenosaunee Land: An Evening with Michelle Schenandoah, 6 to 7:30 p.m., Yager Museum of Art & Culture, Yager Hall, Hartwick College.

Helios Care Thrift Shop & Boutique, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 161 Main St. For info: 607-432-5335, www.helioscare.org/thrift-shop

Oneonta Chapter of PEO meeting, 1 p.m., St. James’ Episcopal Church, 305 Main St. For info: Adrienne: 607-547-7115.

Oneonta History Center, noon to 4 p.m., 183 Main St. For info: www.oneontahistory.org, 607-431-0960.

Super Heroes in Ripped Jeans Thrift Store, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., 4 S. Main St. Hours subject to change. For info: 607-432-3333.

Otego

Community Food Pantry, 3:15 to 5:15 p.m., Unatego Community Church, 290 Main St. Call 607-353-0388 to order and arrange for pick up.

Sidney

Afton Central School Adult and Continuing Education Program, 9 a.m. to noon, Civic Center, 21 Liberty St. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending a class.

Crafts & Creations with Miss Cassandra, 3 to 4:30 p.m., Sidney Memorial Library, 8 River Street. Register: 607-563-1200, si.cassandra@4cls.org

In-person Pre-K Cooks, 10 a.m., Sidney Memorial Library, 8 River Street. Registration: 607-563-1200

Virtual Baby Story Time, 11 a.m., Sidney Memorial Public Library. For info. and link: 607-563-1200

Springfield Center

Springfield Historical Society, 10 a.m. to noon, Community Center, 129 County Road 29A. For info: www.springfieldhistoricalsocietyny.org.

Walton

Afton Central School Adult and Continuing Education Program, 3:30 to 6:30 p.m., Walton Elementary School, 42-66 North St. Room 207. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending a class.

Cooking class, 5 p.m., William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place. For info: 607-865-5929

Paint with Kyrra, 6:30 p.m., William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place. For info: 607-865-5929

For a full list of events, visit www.thedailystar.com/events.

Trending Video

Recommended for you