THURSDAY
Afton
Afton Central School Adult and Continuing Education Program, 4 to 7 p.m., Afton Central School, 29 Academy St., Room 236. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending a class.
Cobleskill
Lamb Processing Workshop, 1 to 4 p.m., SUNY Cobleskill.
Cooperstown
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 1 to 6 p.m., 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents. For info: cooperstownfoodpantry.org
Open House and Tours, 2 p.m., renovated Waste Water Treatment Plant, Linden Avenue. For info: 607-547-8501/
Senior Center, 1 to 3 p.m., 31 Elm St. For info: coopseniorcenter@gmail.com.
Pop-Up Fashion Show, 12:30 to 3:30 p.m., Blue Mingo Grill, 6098 State Route 80. To benefit Susquahanna SPCA.
Delhi
Food Pantry, 3:30 to 5:30 p.m., at United Ministry, Church Street. For info: 607-746-2191
red Cross blood drive, 1 to 6 p.m., Alliance Church, 16178 State Route 28. Appointments and info: 800-733-2767, redcrossblood.org
Esperance
Shanti Vun Drum Circles, 7 to 9 p.m., Landis Arboretum, 174 Lape Road. For info: Vijaya8397@yahoo.com, 518-234-8397
Franklin
Chicken and fixings dinner, 5 to 7 p.m., St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 307 Main St. Free will offering.
Morris
Farmers’ Market, 3 to 5:30 p.m., behind firehouse, Main Street.
Norwich
Afton Central School Adult and Continuing Education Program, noon to 3:30 p.m., CDO Workforce Center, 1 O’Hara Drive. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending a class.
Oneonta
Basic/Intermediate English conversation, 9:30 to 11 a.m., Literacy Volunteers of Otsego and Delaware Counties. For adult non-native speakers. Online. For info: LVODC607@gmail.com or 607-287-0036.
Hartwick’s Place on Haudenosaunee Land: An Evening with Michelle Schenandoah, 6 to 7:30 p.m., Yager Museum of Art & Culture, Yager Hall, Hartwick College.
Helios Care Thrift Shop & Boutique, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 161 Main St. For info: 607-432-5335, www.helioscare.org/thrift-shop
Oneonta Chapter of PEO meeting, 1 p.m., St. James’ Episcopal Church, 305 Main St. For info: Adrienne: 607-547-7115.
Oneonta History Center, noon to 4 p.m., 183 Main St. For info: www.oneontahistory.org, 607-431-0960.
Super Heroes in Ripped Jeans Thrift Store, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., 4 S. Main St. Hours subject to change. For info: 607-432-3333.
Otego
Community Food Pantry, 3:15 to 5:15 p.m., Unatego Community Church, 290 Main St. Call 607-353-0388 to order and arrange for pick up.
Sidney
Afton Central School Adult and Continuing Education Program, 9 a.m. to noon, Civic Center, 21 Liberty St. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending a class.
Crafts & Creations with Miss Cassandra, 3 to 4:30 p.m., Sidney Memorial Library, 8 River Street. Register: 607-563-1200, si.cassandra@4cls.org
In-person Pre-K Cooks, 10 a.m., Sidney Memorial Library, 8 River Street. Registration: 607-563-1200
Virtual Baby Story Time, 11 a.m., Sidney Memorial Public Library. For info. and link: 607-563-1200
Springfield Center
Springfield Historical Society, 10 a.m. to noon, Community Center, 129 County Road 29A. For info: www.springfieldhistoricalsocietyny.org.
Walton
Afton Central School Adult and Continuing Education Program, 3:30 to 6:30 p.m., Walton Elementary School, 42-66 North St. Room 207. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending a class.
Cooking class, 5 p.m., William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place. For info: 607-865-5929
Paint with Kyrra, 6:30 p.m., William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place. For info: 607-865-5929
FRIDAY
Bainbridge
‘Burying the Hatchetts’ by Whitney Garrity, 7:30 p.m., Town Hall Theater, 15 North Main St. Tickets at the door.
Cobleskill
Lamb Processing Workshop, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., SUNY Cobleskill.
Cooperstown
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents. For info: cooperstownfoodpantry.org
Delhi
Coyote Love, 7 p.m., O’Neill’s Shire Pub, 123 Main St.
Immunization clinic, 2:30 to 4:30 p.m., Delaware County Public Health Services, 99 Main St. For eligibility info and required appointment: 607-832-5200.
Kirk Thrift Shoppe, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 4 Clinton St. Visit tinyurl.com/yylyxjb for weekly updates on featured items, sales events and donation days. For info: 607-746-2155.
Fleischmanns
‘Counterpart’ by Bea Ortiz, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., 1053 Main Street Gallery, 1053 Main St.
Franklin
Greater Franklin Food Pantry, 2 to 4 p.m. and 5 to 7 p.m., Franklin Railroad and Community Museum’s Farmhouse Community Center, 574 Main St.
Greene
‘The Craftsman,’ 7:30 p.m., Chenango River Theater, 991 State Highway 12. For info and tickets: www.chenangorivertheatre.org, 607-656-8499.
Laurens
Roast pork dinner, 4:30 to 6 p.m., Laurens American Legion, 11 Main St.
Middlefield
COVID booster vaccination clinic, 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Meadows, 140 County Highway 33W. Sponsored by Otsego County DOH. Preregistration required at https://tinyurl.com/euceafup
Morris
Scarefest, 4 p.m., Otsego County Fairgrounds. For info: www.facebook.com/otsegocountyfair.
Oneonta
Afton Central School Adult and Continuing Education Program, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., CDO Workforce Center, 12 Dietz St. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending a class.
Basic/Intermediate English conversation, 9:30 to 11 a.m., Literacy Volunteers of Otsego and Delaware Counties. For adult non-native speakers. Online. For info: LVODC607@gmail.com or 607-287-0036.
Chicken parmesan dinner, 5 to 7 p.m., Oneonta Veterans Club, 279 Chestnut St. For info: 607-432-0494.
Helios Care Thrift Shop & Boutique, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 161 Main St. For info: 607-432-5335, www.helioscare.org/thrift-shop
Oneonta History Center, noon to 4 p.m., 183 Main St. For info: www.oneontahistory.org, 607-431-0960.
‘The Haunting of Hill House,’ 7:30 p.m., Foothills PAC, 24 Market St. Tickets: biggerdreamsproductions.org
Super Heroes in Ripped Jeans Thrift Store, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., 4 S. Main St. Hours subject to change. For info: 607-432-3333.
Oxford
Harvest takeout dinner, 4 to 6 p.m., Fort Hil Post #376, 17 S. Washington Ave. For info: 607-843-9495, 607-843-8166
Sidney
Nex-To-New Thrift Store, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., 11 Main St. Donations received during store hours at back door. For info: 607-563-3434.
Virtual Pajama Storytime, 7 p.m., Sidney Memorial Public Library. For link and info: 607-563-1200
Unadilla
Unadilla Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., 172 Main St. Serving families in the 13849 zip code. For info: 607-563-7713.
Walton
Storytime, 10:30 a.m., William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place. For info: 607-865-5929.
