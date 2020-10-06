Wednesday
Cooperstown
4-H Information Night, 6:30 p.m., via Zoom, CCE Education Center, 123 Lake St., Cooperstown. For info: 607-547-2536, ext. 0; to register: 607-547-2536, ext. 225, tla47@cornell.edu.
Celebration of Autumn, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., The Farmers’ Museum. Daily until Oct. 12. For info: FarmersMuseum.org.
East Meredith
Folk Art in Wood exhibit , Hanford Mills Museum. Call 607-278-5744 to reserve time to view.
Norwich
Adult and Continuing Education Program, 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., CDO Workforce Center, 1 O’Hara Drive. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending class.
Oneonta
Adult and Continuing Education program, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., CDO Workforce Center, 12 Dietz St. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending class.
Basic/Intermediate English conversation, 9:30 to 11 a.m. For adult non-native speakers. Online. For info: LVODC607 or 607-287-0036.
Community Blood Drive, noon to 5 p.m., Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center atrium, 24 Market St. For info and appointments: 800-733-2767, redcrossblood.org.
Digital device call-in day, 5 to 6 p.m., Huntington Memorial Library. Call 607-386-1465 for tech assistance.
Ammunition alternatives to lead panel discussion, 7 p.m., Delaware-Otsego Audubon Society. Register: doas.us/event/hunters-urged-to-choose-non-lead-this-fall/
History Center, noon to 4 p.m., 183 Main St. 100 Years of Oneonta Architecture; Jim Konstanty & the World Series display; and other local history. For info: 607-432-0960, info@OneontaHistory.org.
Sidney
Programs, Zoom Lego Club, 3:30 p.m.; Virtual Teens Craft, 6 p.m. For info: Sidney Library, 607-563-1200.
Thursday
Afton
Adult and Continuing Education Program, 3:30 to 6:30 p.m., Afton Central School, 29 Academy St. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending a class.
Cooperstown
Celebration of Autumn, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., The Farmers’ Museum. Daily until Oct. 12. For info: FarmersMuseum.org.
East Meredith
Folk Art in Wood exhibit by Catskills Folk Connection, Hanford Mills Museum, 51 County Route 12. Free. Call 607-278-5744 to reserve a time to view. Features works by Gary Mead, Joe Dibble, Kira Lendo, Joe Hewitt, Ken Etts, Dane Scudder and Chris Carey.
Morris
Farmers’ Market, 3 to 5:30 p.m., behind firehouse on Main Street. For info: Tina Shields at kmshields669@gmail.com.
Norwich
Adult and Continuing Education Program, noon to 3 p.m., CDO Workforce Center, 1 O’Hara Drive. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending a class.
Oneonta
4-H information night, 6:30 p.m., 4-H Office, 31 Maple St. For info: 607-547-2536, ext. 0, tla47@cornell.edu.
Basic/Intermediate English conversation, 9:30 to 11 a.m., Literacy Volunteers of Otsego and Delaware Counties. For adult non-native speakers. Online. For info: LVODC607@gmail.com or 607-287-0036.
History Center, noon to 4 p.m., 183 Main St. 100 Years of Oneonta Architecture; Jim Konstanty & the World Series display; and other local history. For info: 607-432-0960, info@OneontaHistory.org.
Otego
Community Food Pantry, 3:15 to 5:15 p.m., Unatego Community Church, 290 Main St.
Sidney
Adult and Continuing Education Program, 9 a.m. to noon, Sidney Civic Center, 21 Liberty St. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending a class.
New virtual crafts with Ms. Cassandra, 3 p.m. For info: Sidney Library, 607-563-1200.
Treadwell
Word Thursday online featuring Mary Gilliland, 7 to 9 p.m., Bright Hill Press. Zoom: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86945548477.
Walton
Adult and Continuing Education Program, 4 to 7 p.m., Walton Elementary School, 42-66 North St. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending class.
