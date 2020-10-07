Thursday

Afton

Adult and Continuing Education Program, 3:30 to 6:30 p.m., Afton Central School, 29 Academy St. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending a class.

Cooperstown

Celebration of Autumn, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., The Farmers’ Museum. Daily until Oct. 12. For info: FarmersMuseum.org.

East Meredith

Folk Art in Wood exhibit by Catskills Folk Connection, Hanford Mills Museum, 51 County Route 12. Free. Call 607-278-5744 to reserve a time to view. Features works by Gary Mead, Joe Dibble, Kira Lendo, Joe Hewitt, Ken Etts, Dane Scudder and Chris Carey.

Morris

Farmers’ Market, 3 to 5:30 p.m., behind firehouse on Main Street. For info: Tina Shields at kmshields669@gmail.com.

Norwich

Adult and Continuing Education Program, noon to 3 p.m., CDO Workforce Center, 1 O’Hara Drive. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending a class.

Oneonta

4-H information night, 6:30 p.m., 4-H Office, 31 Maple St. For info: 607-547-2536, ext. 0, tla47@cornell.edu.

Basic/Intermediate English conversation, 9:30 to 11 a.m., Literacy Volunteers of Otsego and Delaware Counties. For adult non-native speakers. Online. For info: LVODC607@gmail.com or 607-287-0036.

History Center, noon to 4 p.m., 183 Main St. 100 Years of Oneonta Architecture; Jim Konstanty & the World Series display; and other local history. For info: 607-432-0960, info@OneontaHistory.org.

Otego

Community Food Pantry, 3:15 to 5:15 p.m., Unatego Community Church, 290 Main St.

Sidney

Adult and Continuing Education Program, 9 a.m. to noon, Sidney Civic Center, 21 Liberty St. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending a class.

New virtual crafts with Ms. Cassandra, 3 p.m. For info: Sidney Library, 607-563-1200.

Treadwell

Word Thursday online featuring Mary Gilliland, 7 to 9 p.m., Bright Hill Press. Zoom: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86945548477.

Walton

Adult and Continuing Education Program, 4 to 7 p.m., Walton Elementary School, 42-66 North St. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending class.

Friday

Cooperstown

Celebration of Autumn, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., The Farmers’ Museum. Daily until Oct. 12. For info: FarmersMuseum.org.

Delhi

Kirk Thrift Shoppe open, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 4 Clinton St. For info: 607-829-6005

East Meredith

Folk Art in Wood exhibit by Catskills Folk Connection, Hanford Mills Museum, 51 County Route 12. Free. Call 607-278-5744 to reserve a time to view. Features works by Gary Mead, Joe Dibble, Kira Lendo, Joe Hewitt, Ken Etts, Dane Scudder and Chris Carey.

Gilbertsville

Performance, 6 p.m., Empire House, 136 Marion Ave. Joanna Brach and Ken Held will sing and play piano and guitar respectively.

Howes Cave

Howe Caverns Haunted Cave Tour, 5 to 10 p.m., 255 Discovery Drive. For info and tickets: @HoweScary.com!

Oneonta

Adult and Continuing Education program, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., CDO Workforce Center, 12 Dietz St. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending class.

Basic/Intermediate English conversation, 9:30 to 11 a.m., Literacy Volunteers of Otsego and Delaware Counties. For adult non-native speakers. Online. For info: LVOD607@gmail.com, 607-287-0036.

History Center, noon to 4 p.m., 183 Main St. 100 Years of Oneonta Architecture; Jim Konstanty & the World Series display; and other local history. For info: 607-432-0960, info@OneontaHistory.org.

Roast pork loin dinner, 4 to 7 p.m., American Legion Post 259, 279 Chestnut St. Eat-in or takeout. For info: 607-432-0494.

Workshop: Functional behavior assessments and behavior intervention plans, 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., Family Resource Network. Registration required: familyrn.org, 607-432-0001.

Oxford

Harvest takeout dinner, 4 to 6 p.m., American Legion Auxiliary, Fort Hill Post No. 376, 17 S. Washington Ave. For info: 607-843-8166.

Sidney

Virtual pajama story time, 7 p.m. For info: Sidney Memorial Public Library, 607-563-1200.

Springfield

Hyde & Shriek Candlelight Ghost Tours, 6:30 p.m., Hyde Hall, 267 Glimmerglass State Park. Tours at 6:30, 7 and 7:30 p.m. For info and tickets: https://hydehall.square.site.

To submit calendar events, email them no later than Friday for the following week to community@thedailystar.com or mail to or drop off at The Daily Star, 102 Chestnut St., Oneonta, NY 13820. Attn: Community News. Changes to an existing listing may be made as above, or by calling 607-441-7206.

Tags

Recommended for you