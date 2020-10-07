Thursday
Afton
Adult and Continuing Education Program, 3:30 to 6:30 p.m., Afton Central School, 29 Academy St. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending a class.
Cooperstown
Celebration of Autumn, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., The Farmers’ Museum. Daily until Oct. 12. For info: FarmersMuseum.org.
East Meredith
Folk Art in Wood exhibit by Catskills Folk Connection, Hanford Mills Museum, 51 County Route 12. Free. Call 607-278-5744 to reserve a time to view. Features works by Gary Mead, Joe Dibble, Kira Lendo, Joe Hewitt, Ken Etts, Dane Scudder and Chris Carey.
Morris
Farmers’ Market, 3 to 5:30 p.m., behind firehouse on Main Street. For info: Tina Shields at kmshields669@gmail.com.
Norwich
Adult and Continuing Education Program, noon to 3 p.m., CDO Workforce Center, 1 O’Hara Drive. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending a class.
Oneonta
4-H information night, 6:30 p.m., 4-H Office, 31 Maple St. For info: 607-547-2536, ext. 0, tla47@cornell.edu.
Basic/Intermediate English conversation, 9:30 to 11 a.m., Literacy Volunteers of Otsego and Delaware Counties. For adult non-native speakers. Online. For info: LVODC607@gmail.com or 607-287-0036.
History Center, noon to 4 p.m., 183 Main St. 100 Years of Oneonta Architecture; Jim Konstanty & the World Series display; and other local history. For info: 607-432-0960, info@OneontaHistory.org.
Otego
Community Food Pantry, 3:15 to 5:15 p.m., Unatego Community Church, 290 Main St.
Sidney
Adult and Continuing Education Program, 9 a.m. to noon, Sidney Civic Center, 21 Liberty St. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending a class.
New virtual crafts with Ms. Cassandra, 3 p.m. For info: Sidney Library, 607-563-1200.
Treadwell
Word Thursday online featuring Mary Gilliland, 7 to 9 p.m., Bright Hill Press. Zoom: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86945548477.
Walton
Adult and Continuing Education Program, 4 to 7 p.m., Walton Elementary School, 42-66 North St. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending class.
Friday
Cooperstown
Celebration of Autumn, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., The Farmers’ Museum. Daily until Oct. 12. For info: FarmersMuseum.org.
Delhi
Kirk Thrift Shoppe open, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 4 Clinton St. For info: 607-829-6005
East Meredith
Folk Art in Wood exhibit by Catskills Folk Connection, Hanford Mills Museum, 51 County Route 12. Free. Call 607-278-5744 to reserve a time to view. Features works by Gary Mead, Joe Dibble, Kira Lendo, Joe Hewitt, Ken Etts, Dane Scudder and Chris Carey.
Gilbertsville
Performance, 6 p.m., Empire House, 136 Marion Ave. Joanna Brach and Ken Held will sing and play piano and guitar respectively.
Howes Cave
Howe Caverns Haunted Cave Tour, 5 to 10 p.m., 255 Discovery Drive. For info and tickets: @HoweScary.com!
Oneonta
Adult and Continuing Education program, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., CDO Workforce Center, 12 Dietz St. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending class.
Basic/Intermediate English conversation, 9:30 to 11 a.m., Literacy Volunteers of Otsego and Delaware Counties. For adult non-native speakers. Online. For info: LVOD607@gmail.com, 607-287-0036.
History Center, noon to 4 p.m., 183 Main St. 100 Years of Oneonta Architecture; Jim Konstanty & the World Series display; and other local history. For info: 607-432-0960, info@OneontaHistory.org.
Roast pork loin dinner, 4 to 7 p.m., American Legion Post 259, 279 Chestnut St. Eat-in or takeout. For info: 607-432-0494.
Workshop: Functional behavior assessments and behavior intervention plans, 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., Family Resource Network. Registration required: familyrn.org, 607-432-0001.
Oxford
Harvest takeout dinner, 4 to 6 p.m., American Legion Auxiliary, Fort Hill Post No. 376, 17 S. Washington Ave. For info: 607-843-8166.
Sidney
Virtual pajama story time, 7 p.m. For info: Sidney Memorial Public Library, 607-563-1200.
Springfield
Hyde & Shriek Candlelight Ghost Tours, 6:30 p.m., Hyde Hall, 267 Glimmerglass State Park. Tours at 6:30, 7 and 7:30 p.m. For info and tickets: https://hydehall.square.site.
To submit calendar events, email them no later than Friday for the following week to community@thedailystar.com or mail to or drop off at The Daily Star, 102 Chestnut St., Oneonta, NY 13820. Attn: Community News. Changes to an existing listing may be made as above, or by calling 607-441-7206.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.