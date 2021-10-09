SATURDAY
Bainbridge
‘Burying the Hatchetts’ by Whitney Garrity, 7:30 p.m. Town Hall Theater, 15 North Main St. Tickets at the door.
Cooperstown
Celebration of Autumn, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The Farmers’ Museum, 5775 State Hwy 80. For info: FarmersMuseum.org
Cooperstown Farmers’ Market, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. 101 Main St. in Pioneer Alley. For info: 607-547-6195, www.cooperstownfarmersmarket.org, www.facebook.com/CooperstownFarmersMarket/
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving residents of northern Otsego County. For info: cooperstownfoodpantry.org
Fall Fling 2021, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Clark Sports Center, 124 County Highway 52.
Delhi
Kirk Thrift Shoppe, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. First Presbyterian Church, 4 Clinton St. Visit tinyurl.com/yylyxjb for weekly updates on featured items, sales events and donation days. For info: 607-746-2155.
Fleischmanns
Musical Performance at 1053 Main Street Gallery, 5 to 6 p.m. 1053 Main Street Gallery, 1053 Main Street.
Greene
‘The Craftsman,’ 7:30 p.m. Chenango River Theater, 991 State Highway 12. For info and tickets: www.chenangorivertheatre.org, 607-656-8499.
Howes Cave
Reception for 2021 Identity/Identify Exhibit, 1 to 4 p.m. Iroquois Indian Museum, 324 Caverns Road.
Margaretville
‘Paint the Town’ to promote creativity, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Main Street. Sponsored by Andes, Margaretville, Roxbury Artists Inc. Gathering for artists at 1 p.m. look for balloons. For artist info and to register: amropenstudios.org/paint-the-town-invite-for-artists.
Masonville
COVID-19 vaccine clinic, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Town Hall, 1890 State Route 206. Moderna vaccine. For info: nyuhs.org/covid-19
Milford
Train Robbery, 2 p.m. Cooperstown & Charlotte Valley Railroad, 136 East Main St. Reservations: 607-432-2429, cooperstowntrain.com
Morris
Scarefest, 1 p.m. Otsego County Fairgrounds. For info: www.facebook.com/otsegocountyfair.
Norwich
Path Through History Weekend celebration, 3:30 p.m. Chenango County Historical Society, 45 Rexford St. For info: www.ChenangoHistorical.org, 607-334-9227, ext. 2.
Oneonta
Helios Care Thrift Shop & Boutique, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. 161 Main St. For info: 607-432-5335, www.helioscare.org/thrift-shop
The Met Opera: ‘Boris Godunov,’ 12:55 p.m. Foothills PAC, 24 Market St. For info and tickets: 607-431-2080, info@foothillspac.org
Oneonta History Center, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. 183 Main St. For info: www.oneontahistory.org, 607-432-0960.
‘The Haunting of Hill House,’ 7:30 p.m. Foothills PAC, 24 Market St. Tickets: biggerdreamsproductions.org
Super Heroes in Ripped Jeans Thrift Store, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. 4 S. Main St. Hours subject to change. For info: 607-432-3333.
Otego
Community Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 3:15 to 5:15 p.m. Unatego Community Church, 290 Main St. Call 607-353-0388 to order and arrange for pick up.
Oxford
Grace Pettis, 7:30 to 9 p.m. 6 On The Square, 6 Lafayette Park. For info: 607-843-6876.
Roxbury
‘Over the Top,’ 1:30 and 7:30 p.m., Jay Gould Memorial Reformed Church, 53837 NY-30. Benefit featuring pianist Justin Kolb. For ticket availability: 607-326-7101.
Sherburne
Animals of Halloween, 3 to 7 p.m. Rogers Environmental Center, 2721 State Route 80. For info: friendsofrogers.org, 607-674-4733
Sidney
Nex-To-New Thrift Store, 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. 11 Main St. Donations received during store hours at back door. For info: 607-563-3434.
Stamford
The Tremperskill Boys, 2 p.m. Veterans Memorial Park, Main Street and Rail Road Avenue. Free concert presented by Roxbury Arts Group to kick off FIDDLERS 28!
Unadilla
Brooks BBQ fundraiser for Beta Sigma Phi, 10 a.m. Bishop Lot, Main Street.
Unadilla Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. 172 Main St. Serving families in the 13849 zip code. For info: 607-563-7713.
Walton
Cemetery Scavenger Hunt, 10:30 a.m. Civil War monument, Memroial Drive. Coordinated by the William B. Ogden Free Library. Info: 607-865-5929
Leaf Peeking & Antiquing, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Veterans Plaza, 181 Delaware St. Vendor Market
Worcester
Library Used Bookshop, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. 168 Main St. Proceeds benefit the Worcester-Schenevus Library, For info: 607-397-8506.
SUNDAY
Bainbridge
‘Burying the Hatchetts’ by Whitney Garrity, 2 p.m. Town Hall Theater, 15 North Main St. Tickets at the door.
Cooperstown
Celebration of Autumn, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The Farmers’ Museum, 5775 State Hwy 80. For info: FarmersMuseum.org
Cooperstown Native Daughters luncheon, noon to 2 p.m. Otesaga Resort Hotel, 60 Lake St. For info: 607-547-2612, 607-547-9334
Franklin
Music at the Market, 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Chapel Hall, Institute Street. For info: facebook.com/FranklinNYFarmersMarket/
Greene
‘The Craftsman,’ 2 p.m. Chenango River Theater, 991 State Highway 12. For info and tickets: www.chenangorivertheatre.org, 607-656-8499.
Milford
Fall foliage train rides, 1 p.m. Cooperstown & Charlotte Valley Railroad, 136 East Main St. For info: cooperstowntrain.com
Oneonta
Pancake breakfast, 8 to 11 a.m. Sixth Ward Athletic Club, 22 W. Broadway. For info: 607-436-9136.
‘The Haunting of Hill House,’ 2 p.m. Foothills PAC, 24 Market St. Tickets: biggerdreamsproductions.org
Tri-County Dance and Social Club dance, 5 to 9 p.m. St. James Episcopal Church, 305 Main St.
Roxbury
Fiddlers!28, 3 to 6 p.m. Roxbury Arts Group. For info and tickets: roxburyartsgroup.org, 607-326-7908.
Stamford
WalkingTour, 3 p.m. East Main Street. For info: 607-242-6998, richwalling@hotmail.com,.
MONDAY
Cooperstown
Celebration of Autumn, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The Farmers’ Museum, 5775 State Hwy 80. For info: FarmersMuseum.org
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents. For info: cooperstownfoodpantry.org
Delhi
Food Pantry, 1 to 3 p.m. at United Ministry, Church Street. For info: 607-746-2191.
Gilbertsville
Butternut Valley Grange candidates’ forum, 7 p.m. Grange Hall, 7 Bloom St.
Milford
Fall foliage train rides, 1 p.m. Cooperstown & Charlotte Valley Railroad, 136 East Main St. For info: cooperstowntrain.com
Oneonta
Basic/Intermediate English conversation, 9:30 to 11 a.m. Literacy Volunteers of Otsego and Delaware Counties. For adult non-native speakers. Online. For info: LVODC607@gmail.com or 607-287-0036.
Bingo night, 7:15 p.m. Elks Lodge, 84-86 Chestnut St. Masks and social distancing required for unvaccinated. For info: 607-432-1312
Super Heroes in Ripped Jeans Thrift Store, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. 4 S. Main St. Hours subject to change. For info: 607-432-3333.
Stamford
Red Cross blood drive, 1 to 6 p.m. Baptist Church, 40 Lake St. Appointments and info: 800-733-2767, redcrossblood.org
Unadilla
Unadilla Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. 172 Main St. Serving families in the 13849 zip code. For info: 607-563-7713.
Walton
Afton Central School Adult and Continuing Education Program, 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. Walton Elementary School, 42-66 North St. Room 207. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending a class.
TUESDAY
Afton
Afton Central School Adult and Continuing Education Program, 4 to 7 p.m. Afton Central School, 29 Academy St. Room 236. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending a class.
Cooperstown
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents. For info: cooperstownfoodpantry.org
Senior Center, 1 to 3 p.m. 31 Elm St. For info: coopseniorcenter@gmail.com.
East Branch
Rabies vaccination clinic, 7 to 9 p.m. East Branch Fire Hall, 29 Bridge St. For info: 607-832-5200.
Franklin
Reading and Discussion Series: The American Dream, 7 p.m. Franklin Free Library, 334 Main St. For info and to register: fr.ill@4cls.org, 607-829-2941.
Oneonta
Basic/Intermediate English conversation, 9:30 to 11 a.m. Literacy Volunteers of Otsego and Delaware Counties. For adult non-native speakers. Online. For info: LVODC607@gmail.com or 607-287-0036.
Helios Care Thrift Shop & Boutique, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. 161 Main St. For info: 607-432-5335, www.helioscare.org/thrift-shop
Spaghetti lunch, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sixth Ward Athletic Club, 22 W. Broadway. Eat-in or takeout. Delivery in Oneonta. For info: 607-436-9136.
Super Heroes in Ripped Jeans Thrift Store, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. 4 S. Main St. Hours subject to change. For info: 607-432-3333.
Sidney
Afton Central School Adult and Continuing Education Program, 9 a.m. to noon, Civic Center, 21 Liberty St. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending a class.
In-person Minecraft Club, 3:30 to 5 p.m. Sidney Memorial Library, 8 River Street. For info: 607-563-1200
Pre-K Library Learners, 11 a.m. Sidney Memorial Library, 8 River Street. For info: 607-563-1200
Story Time with our Community Helpers, 10 a.m. Sidney Memorial Library, 8 River Street. For info: 607-563-1200
Walton
Knit & Crochet Group, 3 p.m. William B. Ogden Free LIbrary, 42 Gardiner Place. For info: 607-865-5929.
For a full list of events, visit www.thedailystar.com/events.
