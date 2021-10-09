ONEONTA - Tanya S. Mattice, 38, passed on to be with the Lord, Sept. 29, 2021, she was at her parents' home with her loving family. She was born Sept. 6, 1983, in Oneonta, the daughter of Joseph W. and Annette L. (Fancher) Lapine. Tanya married Richard L. Mattice III nine years ago on Oct. 1…