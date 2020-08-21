Saturday
Afton
Open Air Market, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Between Bainbridge and Afton, 1386 State Route 7. For info: localvendorconnection.com
Burlington
Fundraiser featuring takeout barbecued chicken halves, 1 to 3 p.m., First Baptist Church of Burlington, 2225 County Highway 16, near state Route 80 intersection.
Cherry Valley
Music for a Summer Evening, 6 p.m., Cherry Valley Artworks, 44 Main St. For info: cvartworks.org
Cooperstown
Cooperstown Farmers’ Market, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., 101 Main St. in Pioneer Alley. For info: www.cooperstownfarmersmarket.org
Solo Pop-up Show Opening, 2 to 5 p.m., Christine Alexander: Collage. The Art Garage, 689 Beaver Meadow Road. For info and to view: text 315-941-9607, call 607-547-5327.
Delhi
Kirk Thrift Shoppe open, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 4 Clinton St. For info: 607-829-6005.
Drive-thru dinner, 4 to 8 p.m., firehall, 140 Delview Terrace Ext, Fireworks at dusk from SUNY Delhi campus.
Oneonta
Regional Online Super Smash Bros. video game tournament, juniors at noon, seniors at 5 p.m. For info: www.coinoplegends.com
Keep the Doors Open spaghetti dinner fundraiser, 4 to 6 p.m., Sixth Ward Athletic Club, 22W Broadway. For info: 607-436-9136.
Free drive-in movie, 8 p.m., Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market St. “Mary Poppins.” For info: 607-353-7143.
Otego
Community Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Unatego Community Church, 290 Main St.
Sidney
Main Street Market Square, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., corner of Main and Division streets, local farm produce and plants.
Sunday
Cooperstown
Virtual discussion with artist Christina Hunt Wood, 2 p.m., Fenimore Art Museum, 5798 New York 80. For info: christina-hunt-wood.eventbrite.com
Middleburgh
Not So Quiet Concert Series: Two of a Kind, 7 p.m., Middleburgh Library. Viewing: twoofakind.com
Summer Sunday Series, 12 a.m., Swart-Wilcox House Museum, Wilcox Avenue. For info: wilcoxhouse.wordpress.com
Monday
Oneonta
Teen Scene: Virtual Barbecue, 11 a.m. to noon, Zoom. Sponsored by Family Resource Network. All school-age youths welcome. For info and required registration: 607-432-0001.
Tuesday
Cooperstown
Cooperstown Farmers’ Market, noon to 5 p.m., 101 Main St. in Pioneer Alley. For info: www.cooperstownfarmersmarket.org
Red Cross blood drive, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., St. Mary’s Parish Hall, 31 Elm St. For info and appointments: redcrossblood.org
Oneonta
Bassett Healthcare Medical Mobile Screening Coach, 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Southside Mall, state Route 23. For info and free mammogram and pap test appointments: 888-345-9225.
Conference: Conquering Picky Eating at Home, 9 a.m. to noon, sponsored online by Family Resource Network. For info and required registration: 607-432-0001.
Virtual Book Club: “A House of Ghosts,” 7 p.m., Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut St. Zoom meeting ID: 367 869 4581. Password: 213240. For info: 607-432-1980.
