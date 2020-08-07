Friday
Delhi
The Kirk Thrift Shoppe open, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 4 Clinton St. For info: 607-829-6005.
Gilbertsville
Woodshed Prophets, 6:30 p.m., Empire House, 136 Marion Ave. For info: empirehousefinedining.com.
Morris
Fair Food Drive Thru, 4 to 8 p.m., Otsego County Fairgrounds. Presented by Gillette Shows and Pizza. For info: www.facebook.com/otsegocountyfair/.
Oneonta
Fish dinner, 4 to 7 p.m., Veterans Club, 279 Chestnut St. Baked or fried fish dinner for $11. Dine in or takeout. For info: 607-432-0494.
Walton
Virtual Storytime with Amber, 10:30 a.m., William B. Ogden Free Library. For info: Library Facebook page.
Saturday
Cooperstown
Farmers’ Market, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., 101 Main St. in Pioneer Alley. For info: cooperstownfarmersmarket.org or facebook.com/CooperstownFarmersMarket/
Delhi
Kirk Thrift Shoppe open, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 4 Clinton St. For info: 607-829-6005
Greene
Greene Community Yard Sales, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Greene Central School District, 807 County Road 3A. For info: facebook.com/GreeneYardSales
Morris
Fair Food Drive Thru, noon to 8 p.m., Otsego County Fairgrounds. Presented by Gillette Shows and Pizza. For info: www.facebook.com/otsegocountyfair/
Otego
Community Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Unatego Community Church, 290 Main St.
Schoharie
Fundraising chicken barbecue for SALT, 11:30 a.m., Schoharie County visitor parking lot, Spring Street.
Walton
Create a mini-book, 11 a.m., William B. Ogden Free Library. Zoom: us02web.zoom.us/j/83514871470, ID 83514871470.
Sidney
Pulled pork dinner fundraiser, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. or until sold out, $10 each, takeout only. St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 25 River St.
Springfield Center
Annual meeting of Otsego Lake Association, 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.Join meeting: otsegolakeassociation.org
Worcester
Worcester-Schenevus Library Used Bookshop, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Worcester Free Library, 168 Main. For info: 607-397-8506.
Sunday
Morris
Fair Food Drive Thru, noon to 6 p.m., Otsego County Fairgrounds. Presented by Gillette Shows and Pizza. For info: www.facebook.com/otsegocountyfair/
Oneonta
Live screening: Fleabag, 1 p.m., Foothills PAC, 24 Market St. For info: 607-431-2080, foothillspac.org
Summer Sunday Series presentation on Women’s Suffrage in Otsego County, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., Swart-Wilcox House Museum, Wilcox Avenue. Bring lawn chair, wear mask.
Monday
Oneonta
Virtual Teen Scene, 11 a.m. to noon, Family Resource Center. For info and to register: 607-432-0001.
Tuesday
Hamden
Energy Chat Series, Solar Power with Ted Finkle of Apex Solar Power, noon, Facebook Live @CCEDelawareHE. For info: 607-865-6531.
Oneonta
Supplemental Needs Trusts and Guardianship Zoom Workshop, 9 a.m. to noon, Sponsored by Family Resource Network. For info and to register: Terry at 607-432-0001.
The Community Calendar includes events that are free and/or sponsored by nonprofit organizations. To submit an event for the calendar, email community@thedailystar.com, fax to 607-432-5707, or mail to or drop off announcements at The Daily Star, 102 Chestnut St., Oneonta, NY 13820, Attn: Community News. Changes to an existing listing may be made as above, or by calling 607-441-7206. For a full list of events, visit www.thedailystar.com/events.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.