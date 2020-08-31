Tuesday
Cooperstown
Cooperstown Farmers’ Market, noon to 5 p.m., 101 Main St. in Pioneer Alley. For info: www.cooperstownfarmersmarket.org.
Hamden
Live stream Energy Chat with Cornell Cooperative Extension, noon, Delaware Opportunities host. On Facebook Live. For info: 607-865-6531, ccedelaware.org
Sidney
Adult Education classes 9 a.m. to noon, Sidney Civic Center, 21 Liberty St. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending class.
WEDNESDAY
Norwich
Afton Central School Adult and Continuing Education Program, 9:30 to 12:30 p.m., CDO Workforce Center, 1 O’Hara Drive. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending a class.
Oneonta
Afton Central School Adult and Continuing Education program, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., CDO Workforce Center, 12 Dietz St. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending a class.
Digital device call-in for tech help, 5 to 6 p.m., Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut St. No appointment needed. 607-386-1465.
