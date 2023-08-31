Friday
Cooperstown
Otsego: A Meeting Place guided tours, 2 p.m., Haudenosaunee Interpretive Area, Fenimore Art Museum grounds. For info: FenimoreArtMuseum.org
Delhi
Kirk Thrift Shoppe, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 4 Clinton St. Visit tinyurl.com/yylyxjb for weekly updates on featured items, sales events and donation days. For info: 607-746-2155.
Earlville
Concert featuring The Wailers, 7 p.m., Earlville Opera House, 18 E. Main St. Pre-show party, 4 p.m. For info and tickets: 315-691-3550, earlville
Fly Creek
Contradance, 7:30 to 10:30 p.m., Cornfield Hall, 655 County Route 26. For info: 607-955-8232, 607-547-8164, www.otsegodancesociety.weebly.com or www.facebook.com/OtsegoDanceSociety
Hartwick Seminary
Rummage sale, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Evangelical Lutheran Church, 4636 State Route 28. For info: 607-287-0913.
Hobart
Farmers’ Market, 4 to 7 p.m., 101 Maple Ave. For info: www.facebook.com/HobartFarmers
Market
Jefferson
Bluegrass concert featuring Fly Birds, 7:30 p.m., Maple Museum, 221 Creamery St. For info: thejeffersonhistorical
Middlefield
Fire Pit Fridays, 7 to 10 p.m., Brewery Ommegang. Summer concert series with music/bonfire/beer. For info: g.buell@ommegang.com, 607-544-1800.
Oneonta
Helios Care Thrift Shop & Boutique, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Price Chopper Plaza, 5626 State Highway 7. For info: 607-432-5335, www.helioscare.org/thrift-shop, www.facebook.com/helioscarehospice
Oneonta History Center, noon to 4 p.m., 183 Main St. For info: www.oneontahistory.org, 607-432-0960.
Yager Museum of Art & Culture, 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Yager Hall, Hartwick College.
Jump the Shark, 9 p.m., B Side Ballroom, 1 Clinton Plaza. $5 cover. For info: www.facebook.com/BSideBallroom
Stamford
Open Mics at The Gallery, First Friday Electric Jam, 7 to 10:30 p.m., 128 Main St. For info: https://tinyurl.com/
ycku37kh
Worcester
Library Used Bookshop, noon to 4 p.m., 168 Main St. Proceeds benefit Worcester-Schenevus Library. For info: 607-397-7309.
Saturday
Cherry Valley
The Rubber Band, 7:30 to 10 p.m., The Star Theater, 44 Main St. End of summer Cajun/zydeco dance. For info and tickets: cvartworks.org
Cooperstown
Cooperstown Artisan Festival, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Otsego County Campus, 193-197 Main St. For info: 607-547-9983, office@cooperstownchamber.org
Fine Arts on the Lawn, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., 22 Main St., Cooperstown. Sponsored by Cooperstown Art Association. For info: cooperstownart.com
Cooperstown Farmers’ Market, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., 101 Main St. in Pioneer Alley. For info: 607-547-6195, www.coopers
townfarmersmarket.org or find them on Facebook and Instagram.
Otsego: A Meeting Place guided tours, 2 p.m., Haudenosaunee Interpretive Area, Fenimore Art Museum grounds. For info: FenimoreArtMuseum.org
Delhi
Kirk Thrift Shoppe, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 4 Clinton St. Visit tinyurl.com/yylyxjb for weekly updates on featured items, sales events and donation days. For info: 607-746-2155.
Esperance
Dragonflies and Damselflies, 1 to 3 p.m., Landis Arboretum, 174 Lape Road. For info and to register: https://tinyurl.com/yu4u8766
Hartwick Seminary
Rummage sale, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Evangelical Lutheran Church, 4636 State Route 28. For info: 607-287-0913.
Howes Cave
40th annual Iroquois Arts Festival, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Iroquois Indian Museum, 324 Caverns Road. For info: www.iroquoismuseum.org
Middlefield
The Art Garage, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., 689 Beaver Meadow Road. ‘Passages: Creatures & Curiosities,’ featuring Petey Brown, Ava Fedorov and Helen Quinn. Also open daily by appointment. Call 607-547-5327, text 3150941-9607. For info: www.facebook.com/TheArtGarageCooperstown
Oneonta
Helios Care Thrift Shop & Boutique, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Price Chopper Plaza, 5626 State Highway 7. For info: 607-432-5335, www.helioscare.org/thrift-shop, www.facebook.com/helioscarehospice
Oneonta History Center, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 183 Main St. For info: www.oneontahistory.org, 607-432-0960.
Yager Museum of Art & Culture, 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Yager Hall, Hartwick College.
Steve Fabrizio Band, 8 p.m., B Side Ballroom, 1 Clinton Plaza. A Pass the Hat performance. For info: www.facebook.com/BSideBallroom
Otego
Community Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., 290 Main St. Call 607-353-0388 to order/arrange pick up.
Oxford
Oxford Farmers’ Market, 9 a.m. to noon Lafayette Park. For info: www.oxfordfarmers
Roxbury
Wild Saturday, John Burroughs Woodchuck Lodge with Chris Van Kleek, 1 p.m., Woodchuck Lodge, 1633 Burroughs Memorial Road. For info: JBWoodchuckLodge.org
Sidney
Sidney Historical Association Museum, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 44 Grand St. For info: www.historic
sidney.org or historicsidney@gmail.com
Springfield Center
Dine-out for Cause, 7 a.m. to 2 p.m., Sunflower Cafe, 7629A State Route 80. Percentage of proceeds benefit Helios Care.
Stamford
Staged readings, 7 p.m., featuring scenes from ‘Mischief,’ Kaats Cradle Theater, 76 Main St. For info and tickets: mischiefkc.eventbrite.com or at door.
Worcester
Library Used Bookshop, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., 168 Main St. Proceeds benefit the Worcester-Schenevus Library, For info: 607-397-7309.
Sunday
Andes
Reservoir Day, noon, Pleasant Valley Meeting House. Potluck lunch, film: ‘Beneath Pepacton Waters,’ sponsored by Andes Society for History and Culture. For info: 845-676-3474.
Opening reception, 4 to 6 p.m., Corner Gallery, 7 Main St. For ‘Women in Shock’ exhibit by Alaina Claire Feldman.
Bovina
Bovina Farm Day, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Crescent Valley Road. For info: www.farmingbovinany.org/bovina-farm-day
Cooperstown
Cooperstown Artisan Festival, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., 193-197 Main St. For info: 607-547-9983, office@cooperstownchamber.org
Fine Arts on the Lawn, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., 22 Main St. Sponsored by Cooperstown Art Association. For info: cooperstownart.com
Franklin
Farmers’ Market, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 15 Institute St. For info: www.facebook.com/FranklinNYFarmersMarket
Howes Cave
40th Annual Iroquois Arts Festival, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Iroquois Indian Museum, 324 Caverns Road. For info: www.iroquoismuseum.org
Laurens
Sundae Sunday, 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., St. Matthew Lutheran Church, 125 Main St. For everyone in greater Laurens community.
Milford
Milford Farmers’ Market, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 3909 State Highway 28. New vendors welcome. Call Beth at 607-435-7563.
Oneonta
‘Dreamscapes,’ Oneonta Community Concert Band concert, 3 p.m., Wilber Park. For info: www.facebook.com/oneontacommunityconcertband
Roxbury
Community Potluck Cerebration, 6 p.m., Kirkside Park. Food, music and fireworks. For info: find Friends of Roxbury in the Catskills on Facebook, or visit roxburyartsgroup.org. Rain date: Monday, Sept. 4.
Sidney Center
Ice cream social, 6 to 8 p.m., O&W Depot, 66 Maywood Lane. Sponsored by Maywood Historical Group of Sidney Center. For info: Gerald Byrnes, 607-369-9263.
Springfield Center
Dine-out for Cause, 8 a.m. to noon, Sunflower Cafe, 7629A State Route 80. Portion of proceeds benefit Helios Care.
Monday
Bainbridge
Bainbridge Farmers Market, 4 to 7 p.m., Bainbridge, 47 N. Main St. For info: 607-624-5260 or find Bainbridge Farmers’ Market on Facebook.
Hartwick
Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, Hartwick Community Center, 3146 County Highway 11. Closed monthly on last Thursday. For info: 607-293-7331.
Oneonta
City of the Hills Chorus rehearsals, 7 to 9 p.m., Atonement Lutheran Church, 1 Center St. Prospective members welcome. For info: 607-988-2613.
Line dancing, 7 to 8 p.m., Main Street Baptist Church parking lot, Walnut Street. For info: Inez, 607-435-5909.
Progressive bingo, 7 p.m., Elks Lodge, 84 Chestnut St. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. For info: 607-432-1312.
