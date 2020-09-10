Thursday
East Meredith
Folk Art in Wood exhibit by the Catskills Folk Connection, Hanford Mills Museum, 51 County Route 12. Free exhibit, call 607-278-5744 to reserve a time to view. Features works by Gary Mead, Joe Dibble, Kira Lendo, Joe Hewitt, Ken Etts, Dane Scudder and Chris Carey.
Morris
Farmers’ Market, 3 to 5:30 p.m., behind firehouse on Main Street. For info: Tina Shields at kmshields669@gmail.com.
Norwich
Adult and Continuing Education Program, noon to 3 p.m., CDO Workforce Center, 1 O’Hara Drive. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending class.
Oneonta
Basic/Intermediate English conversation, 9:30 to 11 a.m., Literacy Volunteers of Otsego and Delaware Counties. For adult non-native speakers. Online through Zoom. For info: LVODC607 or 607-287-0036.
Huntington Park design presentation, 7 p.m., on Zoom. Presented by Stimson Landscape Architects at tinyurl.com/HMLparkzoom.
Otego
Community Food Pantry, 3:15 to 5:15 p.m., Unatego Community Church, 290 Main St.
Schenevus
Takeout Gillette’s Pizza, 4 to 8 p.m., AMVETS Post No. 2752, 16 Main St.
Sidney
Adult and Continuing Education Program, 9 a.m. to noon, Sidney Civic Center, 21 Liberty St. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending class.
Friday
Cooperstown
Music on Main, 6 to 8 p.m., Pioneer Park. For info: wearecooperstown.com/free-fridays/
Delhi
Kirk Thrift Shoppe open, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 4 Clinton St. For info: 607-829-6005.
East Meredith
Folk Art in Wood exhibit, presented by Catskills Folk Connection, Hanford Mills Museum, 51 County Route 12. Free. Call 607-278-5744 to reserve a time to view. Features works by Gary Mead, Joe Dibble, Kira Lendo, Joe Hewitt, Ken Etts, Dane Scudder and Chris Carey.
Hartwick Seminary
Rummage Sale, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Evangelical Lutheran Church, 4636 State Highway 28. Masks and social distancing required.
Hobart
Farmers’ Market, 4 to 7 p.m., Town Green, 101 Maple St. For info: 607-538-1092, hobartfarmersmarket.com.
Morris
Fall Food Festival Drive-Thru, 4 to 8 p.m., Otsego County Fairgrounds. Presented by Gillette Shows.
Oneonta
Adult and Continuing Education program, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., CDO Workforce Center, 12 Dietz St. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending class.
Basic/Intermediate English conversation, 9:30 to 11 a.m., Literacy Volunteers of Otsego and Delaware Counties. For adult non-native speakers. Online using JItsi. For info: LVOD607, 607-287-0036.
Lit Lattes, 10 a.m., Huntington Memorial Library. Visit www.facebook.com/hmloneonta/ to join the discussion.
Schenevus
Takeout Gillette’s Pizza, 4 to 8 p.m., AMVETS Post No. 2752, 16 Main St.
Sidney
Virtual Pajama Storytime, 7 p.m., Sidney Memorial Public Library. For info: 607-563-1200 or www.facebook.com/sidneylibrary/
