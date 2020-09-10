Friday

Cooperstown

Music on Main, 6 to 8 p.m., Pioneer Park. For info: wearecooperstown.com/free-fridays/

Delhi

Kirk Thrift Shoppe open, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 4 Clinton St. For info: 607-829-6005.

East Meredith

Folk Art in Wood exhibit, presented by Catskills Folk Connection, Hanford Mills Museum, 51 County Route 12. Free. Call 607-278-5744 to reserve a time to view. Features works by Gary Mead, Joe Dibble, Kira Lendo, Joe Hewitt, Ken Etts, Dane Scudder and Chris Carey.

Hartwick Seminary

Rummage Sale, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Evangelical Lutheran Church, 4636 State Highway 28. Masks and social distancing required.

Hobart

Farmers’ Market, 4 to 7 p.m., Town Green, 101 Maple St. For info: 607-538-1092, hobartfarmersmarket.com.

Morris

Fall Food Festival Drive-Thru, 4 to 8 p.m., Otsego County Fairgrounds. Presented by Gillette Shows.

Oneonta

Adult and Continuing Education program, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., CDO Workforce Center, 12 Dietz St. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending class.

Basic/Intermediate English conversation, 9:30 to 11 a.m., Literacy Volunteers of Otsego and Delaware Counties. For adult non-native speakers. Online using JItsi. For info: LVOD607, 607-287-0036.

Lit Lattes, 10 a.m., Huntington Memorial Library. Visit www.facebook.com/hmloneonta/ to join the discussion.

Schenevus

Takeout Gillette’s Pizza, 4 to 8 p.m., AMVETS Post No. 2752, 16 Main St.

Sidney

Virtual Pajama Storytime, 7 p.m., Sidney Memorial Public Library. For info: 607-563-1200 or www.facebook.com/sidneylibrary/

Saturday

Bainbridge

Autumn Open Air Market, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., General Clinton Park, 2507 Hinkley Lane. For info: facebook.com/events/1082977891872815/

Chicken barbecue by Wilson, 10:30 a.m., in front of Family Dollar, 44 N. Main St. Sponsored by American Legion Slater-Silvernail Post 806.

Charlotteville

Lawn sale fundraiser, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Charlotteville Schoolhouse, Baptist Church and Charlotteville roads.

Cooperstown

Cooperstown Farmers’ Market, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., 101 Main St. in Pioneer Alley. For info: www.cooperstownfarmersmarket.org.

Used books and more, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Farmers’ Market, 101 Main St. in Pioneer Alley. Sponsored by Friends of the Village Library of Cooperstown. For info: Karen Katz: 607-434-3418, kkatz@stny.rr.com.

Delhi

Kirk Thrift Shoppe open, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 4 Clinton St. For info: 607-829-6005.

East Meredith

Folk Art in Wood exhibit by the Catskills Folk Connection, Hanford Mills Museum, 51 County Route 12. Free. Call 607-278-5744 to reserve a time to view. Features works by Gary Mead, Joe Dibble, Kira Lendo, Joe Hewitt, Ken Etts, Dane Scudder and Chris Carey.

Franklin

Socially Distant Comedy with Su Yates, 7 to 8 p.m., second floor loft, 438 Main St.

Hartwick

Fall Clean Sweep, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Town Hall, 103 Town Drive. For info: bmarkusen@stny.rr.com, 607-547-8070.

Hartwick Seminary

Rummage Sale, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Evangelical Lutheran Church, 4636 State Highway 28. Masks and social distancing required.

Morris

Fall Food Festival Drive-Thru, noon to 8 p.m., Otsego County Fairgrounds. Presented by Gillette Shows and Angela’s Pizza.

Mount Vision

Loner’s Super Double Extra Lonely Show of How to Be Alone and Don’t Get Too Close, 8 to 9 p.m., 2015 NY-205, softball field. Bring blanket or pillow to sit on.

Oneonta

Red Cross blood drive, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Main Street Baptist Church, 333 Main St. For info: 800-RED-CROSS, redcrossblood.org.

Zoom event: ‘Building Blocks of a City: 100 Years of Architecture in Oneonta,’ 4:30 p.m., Greater Oneonta Historical Society, 183 Main St. For info: 607-432-0960, info@OneontaHistory.org.

Otego

Community Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Unatego Community Church, 290 Main St.

Schenevus

Takeout Gillette’s Pizza, 4 to 8 p.m., AMVETS Post No. 2752, 16 Main St.

Sidney

Main Street Market Square, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Main and Division streets. Local farm produce and plants. For info: facebook.com/Savymom2/

Walton

Movies by Moonlight: ‘Inside Out,’ 7:30 p.m., William B. Ogden Free Library lawn, 42 Gardiner Place. In partnership with Walton Theater. Free popcorn and hot cocoa. Bring For info: 607-563-5929.

Worcester

Library Used Bookshop, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., 168 Main St. Proceeds benefit the Worcester-Schenevus Library, For info: 607-397-8506.

Sunday

East Meredith

Folk Art in Wood exhibit by the Catskills Folk Connection, Hanford Mills Museum, 51 County Route 12. Free. Call 607-278-5744 to reserve a time to view. Features works by Gary Mead, Joe Dibble, Kira Lendo, Joe Hewitt, Ken Etts, Dane Scudder and Chris Carey.

Franklin

Farmers’ Market, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 15 Institute St. For info: franklinlocal.org, www.facebook.com/FranklinNYFarmersMarket/

Morris

Fall Food Festival Drive-Thru, noon to 6 p.m., Otsego County Fairgrounds. Presented by Gillette Shows and Angela’s Pizza.

Schenevus

Takeout Gillette’s Pizza, 4 to 8 p.m., AMVETS Post No. 2752, 16 Main St.

Monday

Gilbertsville

Butternut Valley Grange meeting, 7 p.m., Grange Hall, 7 Bloom St. For info: 607-783-2691.

To submit an event for the calendar, email community@thedailystar.com, fax to 607-432-5707, or mail to or drop off announcements at The Daily Star, 102 Chestnut St., Oneonta, NY 13820, Attn: Community News. Changes to an existing listing may be made as above, or by calling 607-441-7206. For a full list of events, visit www.thedailystar.com/events.

