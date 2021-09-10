Saturday
Andes
‘Too Pure for the World’ by Emily Pettigrew, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Hunting Tavern Museum, 288 Main St.
Bainbridge
Autumn open air market, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., General Clinton Park, state Route 7. For info: 6zero7events.com
Day of Remembrance chicken barbecue, 10:30 a.m., Family Dollar, 44 N. Main St. Sponsored by American Legion Post 806.
Music on the Stoop, 6:30 to 8 p.m., 17 W. Main St. For info: Steve at paper929@gmail.com
Cherry Valley
Takeout turkey dinner, 4 to 6 p.m., United Methodist Church, 84 Main St. Reservation: 607-264-3255, 315-717-4504
Conesville
Conesville tire day, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Recycling Center, Town garage, state Route 990 V. For info: www4.schohariecounty-ny.gov/
Cooperstown
Cooperstown Farmers’ Market, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., 101 Main St. in Pioneer Alley.
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. For info: cooper stownfoodpantry.org
Tom Nussbaum, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Art Garage, 689 Beaver Meadow Road. For info: 315-941-9607.
Delhi
Kirk Thrift Shoppe, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 4 Clinton St. Visit tinyurl.com/yylyxjb for updates. For info: 607-746-2155.
Earlville
Courtyard Show: Reyna Stagnaro, 2 to 4 p.m., Earlville Opera House, 18 E. Main St. For info: earlvilleoperahouse.com
Opening quilt show reception, 1 to 3 p.m., Earlville Opera House, 18 E. Main St. Exhibit runs through Nov. 13. For info: www.earlvilleopera house.com
20th Anniversary Memorial Exhibit opening, noon, Earlville Opera House, 18 E. Main St. For info: earlvilleoperahouse.com
Fly Creek
Free quilt show, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Methodist Church, 852 County Route 26. For info: 607-435-2946.
Gilbertsville
Otsego County Pomona Grange, 1 p.m., Christ Episcopal Church, 166 Marion Ave.
Masonville
COVID-19 vaccine clinic, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Town Hall, 1890 State Route 206. Moderna vaccine. For info: nyuhs.org/covid-19
Morris
Float the Butternut Creek, 11 a.m., Bailey Road bridge, Bailey Road. For info: butternutvalleyalliance.org
Mount Vision
‘Some Clowns! Some Place!,’ 8 p.m., The Visionary, 2381 State Route 205. For tickets: eventbrite.com/e/some-clowns-some-pace-tickets-150991113485, 607-638-5119.
Norwich
Colorscape Chenango Arts Festival, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., East and West Parks, 23 N. Broad St. For info: colorscape.org
Oneonta
Bake sale by Gordo’s Girls, 10 a.m., Hometown Deli, 61 Spruce St. To benefit Alzheimer’s Association.
Oneonta History Center, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 183 Main St. For info: www.oneontahistory.org, 607-432-0960.
Red Cross blood drive, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Main Street Baptist Church, 333 Main St. Appointments: 800-733-2767, RedCrossBlood.org
Super Heroes in Ripped Jeans Thrift Store, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., 4 S. Main St. Hours subject to change. For info: 607-432-3333.
Church bell to ring 20 times at 8:45 a.m., 9:03 a.m., 9:45 a.m., 10:10 a.m., First Presbyterian Church, 296 Main St. In recognition of 20th anniverary of 9/11.
Otego
Community Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Unatego Community Church, 290 Main St. Call 607-353-0388 to order for pick up.
Schoharie
Village-Wide Yard Sale Day, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. For info: www.facebook.com/SchoharieFire
Springfield Center
Family Day, 10 a.m. to noon, Springfield Historical Society, 129 County Route 29A. For info: 315-858-5802, sp.conbeer@4clas.org
Unadilla
Unadilla Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., 172 Main St. Serving families in the 13849 zip code. For info: 607-563-7713.
Walton
It’s a Wide and Wonderful World, 11 a.m., William B. Ogden Library, 42 Gardiner Place. For info: 607-865-5929.
Worcester
Library Used Bookshop, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., 168 Main St. Proceeds benefit Worcester-Schenevus Library, For info: 607-397-8506.
Sunday
Andes
‘Too Pure for the World’ by Emily Pettigrew, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Hunting Tavern Museum, 288 Main St.
Cooperstown
Tom Nussbaum, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Art Garage, 689 Beaver Meadow Road. For info: 315-941-9607.
Delhi
Community Harvest Dinner, 4 to 7 p.m., Courthouse Square, Main Street. For info: Delhi Dish to Pass Facebook page
Franklin
Hyzer Hillbillies, 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Chapel Hall, Institute Street.
Laurens
Takeout chicken and biscuit dinner, 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., Masonic Lodge, 7 Brook St.
Norwich
Colorscape Chenango Arts Festival, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., East and West Parks, 23 N. Broad St. For info: colorscape.org
Oneonta
Tri-County Dance and Social Club dance, 5 to 9 p.m., St. James’ Episcopal Church, 305 Main St.
Schoharie
Car Show, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Schoharie County Office Building Parking Lot, 284 Main St. For info: www.facebook.com/SchoharieFire
Sidney
Family of Heroes event, 1 to 3 p.m., Veterans Memorial Park, 118 River St.
Stamford
Cemetery Civil War walking tour, 3 p.m., Stamford Cemetery, Mountain Avenue. For info: 607-242-6998, richwalling@hotmail.com
Monday
Cooperstown
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for pickup. .For info: cooperstownfoodpantry.org
Free rabies clinic, 2 to 5 p.m., Susquehanna SPCA, 4841 State Route 28. Appointments: 607-547-8111, ext. 111, sqspca.org
Gilbertsville
Butternut Valley Grange, 7:30 p.m., Grange Hall, 7 Bloom St.
Oneonta
Bingo night, 7:15 p.m., Elks Lodge, 84-86 Chestnut St. Masks and social distancing required for unvaccinated. For info: 607-432-1312.
Super Heroes in Ripped Jeans Thrift Store, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., 4 S. Main St.. Hours subject to change. For info: 607-432-3333.
Podcast, 9 a.m., The Kindness Project with Jennifer Finkle. Available in serveral formats. For info: www.fromheartachetohealingandhome.com
Unadilla
Unadilla Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., 172 Main St. Serving families in the 13849 zip code. For info: 607-563-7713.
Tuesday
Cooperstown
Cooperstown Farmers’ Market, noon to 5 p.m., 101 Main St. in Pioneer Alley. For info: 607-547-6195.
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. For info: cooperstownfoodpantry.org
Council Rock Band in concert, 7 p.m., Lakefront Park, Pioneer Street.
Red Cross blood drive, noon to 5 p.m., Community Bible Chapel, 577 Greenough Road. For info and appointments: 800-733-2767, redcrossblood.org
Senior Center, 1 to 3 p.m., 31 Elm St. For info: coopseniorcenter@gmail.com.
Delhi
Food Pantry, 1 to 3 p.m., at United Ministry, Church Street. For info: 607-746-2191.
Franklin
Reading and Discussion Series orientation meeting, 7 p.m., Franklin Free Library, 334 Main St. For info and to register: fr.ill@4cls.org, 607-829-2941.
Oneonta
Red Cross blood drive, 2 to 6 p.m., American Legion Post 259, 279 Chestnut St. Appointments: 800-733-2767, RedCrossBlood.org
Super Heroes in Ripped Jeans Thrift Store, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., 4 S. Main St. Hours subject to change. For info: 607-432-3333.
Oxford
Co-working with Spirit, 10 a.m. to noon, virtual. For info: https://wingedlifecoaching.com/upcoming retreats-and-events/#co-working
Sidney
In-person Minecraft Club, 3:30 to 5 p.m., Sidney Memorial Library, 8 River St. For info: si.cassandra@4cls.org
Pre-K Library Learners, 11 a.m., Sidney Memorial Library, 8 River St. Register: 607-563-1200.
Story Time, 10 a.m., Sidney Memorial Library, 8 River St. Register: 607-563-1200.
Walton
Knit and Crochet Group, 3 p.m., William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place. 607-865-5929.
