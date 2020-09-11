Saturday
Bainbridge
Autumn Open Air Market, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., General Clinton Park, 2507 Hinkley Lane.
Chicken barbecue by Wilson, 10:30 a.m., Family Dollar, 44 N. Main St. Sponsored by American Legion Slater-Silvernail Post 806.
Charlotteville
Lawn sale fundraiser, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Charlotteville Schoolhouse, Baptist Church and Charlotteville roads.
Cooperstown
Cooperstown Farmers’ Market, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., 101 Main St. in Pioneer Alley. For info: www.cooperstownfarmersmarket.org.
Used books and more, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Farmers’ Market, 101 Main St. in Pioneer Alley. Sponsored by Friends of the Village Library of Cooperstown. For info: Karen Katz: 607-434-3418, kkatz@stny.rr.com.
Delhi
Kirk Thrift Shoppe open, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 4 Clinton St. For info: 607-829-6005.
East Meredith
Folk Art in Wood exhibit by the Catskills Folk Connection, Hanford Mills Museum, 51 County Route 12. Free. Call 607-278-5744 to reserve a time to view.
Franklin
Socially Distant Comedy with Su Yates, 7 to 8 p.m., second floor loft, 438 Main St.
Hartwick
Fall Clean Sweep, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Town Hall, 103 Town Drive. For info: bmarkusen@stny.rr.com, 607-547-8070.
Hartwick Seminary
Rummage Sale, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Evangelical Lutheran Church, 4636 State Highway 28. Masks and social distancing required.
Morris
Fall Food Festival Drive-Thru, noon to 8 p.m., Otsego County Fairgrounds. Presented by Gillette Shows and Angela’s Pizza.
Mount Vision
Loner’s Super Double Extra Lonely Show of How to Be Alone and Don’t Get Too Close, live broadcast, 8 to 9 p.m., 2015 NY-205, softball field. Bring blanket or pillow to sit on. For info: tinyurl.com/y4hxyf92.
Oneonta
Red Cross blood drive, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Main Street Baptist Church, 333 Main St. For info: 800-RED-CROSS, redcrossblood.org.
‘Building Blocks of a City: 100 Years of Architecture in Oneonta,Text ColorSwatch/NoneStrokeStyle/$ID/SolidText ColorSwatch/NoneStrokeStyle/$ID/Solid$ID/NothingText ColorText Color$ID/NothingText ColorText Color’ on Zoom, 4:30 p.m., GOHS, 183 Main St. For info: 607-432-0960, info@OneontaHistory.org.
Otego
Community Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Unatego Community Church, 290 Main St.
Schenevus
Takeout Gillette’s Pizza, 4 to 8 p.m., AMVETS Post No. 2752, 16 Main St.
Sidney
Main Street Market Square, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Main and Division streets. Local farm produce and plants. For info: facebook.com/Savymom2/
Walton
Movies by Moonlight: ‘Inside Out,Text ColorSwatch/NoneStrokeStyle/$ID/SolidText ColorSwatch/NoneStrokeStyle/$ID/Solid$ID/NothingText ColorText Color$ID/NothingText ColorText Color’ 7:30 p.m., William B. Ogden Free Library lawn, 42 Gardiner Place. In partnership with Walton Theater. Free popcorn and hot cocoa. Bring For info: 607-563-5929.
Worcester
Library Used Bookshop, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., 168 Main St. Proceeds benefit the Worcester-Schenevus Library, For info: 607-397-8506.
Sunday
East Meredith
Folk Art in Wood exhibit by the Catskills Folk Connection, Hanford Mills Museum, 51 County Route 12. Free. Call 607-278-5744 to reserve a time to view.
Franklin
Farmers’ Market, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 15 Institute St. For info: franklinlocal.org, www.facebook.com/FranklinNYFarmersMarket/
Morris
Fall Food Festival Drive-Thru, noon to 6 p.m., Otsego County Fairgrounds. Presented by Gillette Shows and Angela’s Pizza.
Schenevus
Takeout Gillette’s Pizza, 4 to 8 p.m., AMVETS Post No. 2752, 16 Main St.
Monday
Gilbertsville
Butternut Valley Grange meeting, 7 p.m., Grange Hall, 7 Bloom St. For info: 607-783-2691.
Tuesday
Afton
Adult and Continuing Education Program, 3:30 to 6:30 p.m., Afton Central School, 29 Academy St. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending class.
Cooperstown
Cooperstown Farmers’ Market, noon to 5 p.m., 101 Main St. in Pioneer Alley. For info: www.cooperstownfarmersmarket.org.
Oneonta
Basic/Intermediate English conversation, 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m., Literacy Volunteers of Otsego and Delaware Counties. For adult non-native speakers. On Zoom. For info: LVODC607 or 607-287-0036.
Sidney
Adult and Continuing Education Program, 9 a.m. to noon, Sidney Civic Center, 21 Liberty St. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending class.
Walton
Adult and Continuing Education Program, 4 to 7 p.m., Walton Elementary School, 42-66 North St.. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending a class.
Book and Film Chat, on Zoom, 3 p.m., William B. Ogden Free Library. To access: tinyurl.com/y7xxg7vj. Meeting Id: 883 6536 1416. Dial +1 929 205 6099.
