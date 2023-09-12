Wednesday
Bloomville
Bloomville Food Pantry, 1 to 3 p.m., Accessible building behind St. Paul’s Church, 464 River St.
Davenport Center
Davenport Historical Society, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Mary S. Briggs History Center, 11700 State Highway 23. For info: 607-278-5149, 607-278-9971.
Delhi
New Grange, 5 to 7 p.m., Bushel Collective, 106 Main St. Unscripted social, political, practical engagements, shop talk, etc. Organized by Catskill chapter of National Young Farmers Coalition. For info: info@bushelcollective.org
Hartwick
Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, Hartwick Community Center, 3146 County Highway 11. Closed monthly on last Thursday. For info: 607-293-7331.
Oneonta
Chicken and biscuit dinner, 6 p.m., Elks Lodge, Chestnut Street. Takeout available by reservation. Call 607-432-1312.
Yager Museum of Art & Culture, 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Yager Hall, Hartwick College.
Sidney
Tri-Town Dance and Social Club dance, 6 to 9:30 p.m., VFW, 133 West St.
Worcester
Library Used Bookshop, 3 to 6 p.m., 168 Main St. Proceeds benefit Worcester-Schenevus Library. For info: 607-397-7309.
Thursday
Cooperstown
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 1 to 5 p.m., 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents. For info: cooperstownfoodpantry.org
Otsego: A Meeting Place guided tours, 2 p.m., Haudenosaunee Interpretive Area, Fenimore Art Museum grounds. For info: FenimoreArtMuseum.org
Delhi
Food Pantry, 3:30 to 5:30 p.m., at United Ministry, Church Street. For info: 607-746-2191.
Hartwick
Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, Hartwick Community Center, 3146 County Highway 11. Closed monthly on last Thursday. For info: 607-293-7331.
Otsego County Historical Association, 6:30 p.m., Kinney Memorial Library, 3140 County Road 11. Featuring program on 19th and 20th century CNY Fair held in Oneonta.
Morris
Morris Farmers’ Market, 3 to 5:30 p.m., pavilion behind firehouse, Main Street. For info: 607-263-5203.
Oneonta
Reception: “Velocity & Position: the Human Figure in Motion & at Rest,” 5 to 7 p.m., Yager Museum of Art & Culture, Yager Hall, Hartwick College.
Susquehanna Valley Quilt Guild, 6:30 p.m., Elm Park United Methodist Church, 401 Chestnut St. 30-minute social time, program, business meeting.
Exhibit opening reception, 5 to 7 p.m., SUNY Oneonta Art Galleries, 108 Ravine Parkway. For ‘Jean Parish Scholarship:2022-24.’ For info: 607-436-2445.
Yager Museum of Art & Culture, 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Yager Hall, Hartwick College.
Otego
Community Food Pantry, 3:15 to 5:15 p.m., 290 Main St. Call 607-353-0388 to order/arrange pick up.
Treadwell
Word Thursdays Online, 7 p.m., Featuring Clifford Brooks and Luke Johnson, on Zoom and Facebook live. For info: www.facebook.com/brighthp, 607-829-5055.
Walton
Mahjong, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.; Forest Farming presentation, 6:30 p.m., William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place. For info: 607-865-5929.
Visit www.thedailystar.com/events for a full list of events.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.