Tuesday
Cooperstown
Cooperstown Farmers’ Market, noon to 5 p.m., 101 Main St. in Pioneer Alley. For info: 607-547-6195.
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. For info: cooperstownfoodpantry.org
Council Rock Band in concert, 7 p.m., Lakefront Park, Pioneer Street.
Red Cross blood drive, noon to 5 p.m., Community Bible Chapel, 577 Greenough Road. For info and appointments: 800-733-2767, redcrossblood.org
Senior Center, 1 to 3 p.m., 31 Elm St. For info: coopseniorcenter@gmail.com.
Delhi
Food Pantry, 1 to 3 p.m., at United Ministry, Church Street. For info: 607-746-2191.
Franklin
Reading and Discussion Series orientation meeting, 7 p.m., Franklin Free Library, 334 Main St. For info and to register: fr.ill@4cls.org, 607-829-2941.
Oneonta
Red Cross blood drive, 2 to 6 p.m., American Legion Post 259, 279 Chestnut St. Appointments: 800-733-2767, RedCrossBlood.org
Super Heroes in Ripped Jeans Thrift Store, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., 4 S. Main St. Hours subject to change. For info: 607-432-3333.
Oxford
Co-working with Spirit, 10 a.m. to noon, virtual. For info: https://wingedlifecoaching.com/upcoming retreats-and-events/#co-working
Sidney
Minecraft Club, 3:30 to 5 p.m., Sidney Memorial Library, 8 River St. For info: si.cassandra@4cls.org
Pre-K Library Learners, 11 a.m., Sidney Memorial Library, 8 River St. For info an to register: 607-563-1200.
Story Time, 10 a.m., Sidney Memorial Library, 8 River St. For info and to register: 607-563-1200.
Walton
Knit and Crochet Group, 3 p.m., William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place. 607-865-5929.
Wednesday
Cooperstown
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents.
Pathfinder Village/Baseball Hall of Fame Golf Invitational, noon, Leatherstocking Golf Course, 60 Lake St. For info: 607-965-8377, ext. 115.
Downsville
Red Cross blood drive, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Fire Department, 15166 State Route 30. Appointments: 800-733-2767, RedCrossBlood.org
Norwich
Afton Central School Adult and Continuing Education Program, 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., CDO Workforce Center, 1 O’Hara Drive. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending class.
Oneonta
Afton Central School Adult and Continuing Education Program, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., CDO Workforce Center, 12 Dietz St. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending class.
Oneonta History Center, noon to 4 p.m., 183 Main St. For info: www.oneontahistory.org, 607-431-0960.
Red Cross blood drive, noon to 5 p.m., Quality Inn, 5206 State Route 23. Appointments: 800-733-2767, RedCrossBlood.org
Super Heroes in Ripped Jeans Thrift Store, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., 4 S. Main St. Hours subject to change. For info: 607-432-3333.
Sidney
Hybrid Lego Club, 3:30 to 4:15 p.m., Sidney Memorial Library. Register: 607-563-1200.
Teen night, 6 to 7:30 p.m., Sidney Memorial Library, 8 River St. For info: 607-563-1200..
