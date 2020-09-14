Tuesday
Afton
Adult and Continuing Education Program, 3:30 to 6:30 p.m., Afton Central School, 29 Academy St. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending class.
Cooperstown
Cooperstown Farmers’ Market, noon to 5 p.m., 101 Main St. in Pioneer Alley. For info: www.cooperstownfarmersmarket.org.
Oneonta
Basic/Intermediate English conversation, 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m., Literacy Volunteers of Otsego and Delaware Counties. For adult non-native speakers. On Zoom. For info: LVODC607 or 607-287-0036.
Sidney
Adult and Continuing Education Program, 9 a.m. to noon, Sidney Civic Center, 21 Liberty St. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending class.
Walton
Adult and Continuing Education Program, 4 to 7 p.m., Walton Elementary School, 42-66 North St.. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending a class.
Book and Film Chat, on Zoom, 3 p.m., William B. Ogden Free Library. To access: tinyurl.com/y7xxg7vj. Meeting Id: 883 6536 1416. Dial +1 929 205 6099.
Wednesday
Cooperstown
Red Cross blood drive, 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., St. Mary’s Parish Hall, 31 Elm St. For info and appointments: redcrossblood.org.
Delhi
Constitution Day webinar, 6 p.m., SUNY Delhi. Sign up: https://forms.gle/FFL9GKba37DGTUUC9.
East Meredith
Folk Art in Wood exhibit presented by Catskills Folk Connection, Hanford Mills Museum, 51 County Route 12. Free. Call 607-278-5744 to reserve a time to view. Features works by Gary Mead, Joe Dibble, Kira Lendo, Joe Hewitt, Ken Etts, Dane Scudder and Chris Carey.
Laurens
Drive-thru food pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, Laurens Central School, 55 Main St. For info: info@regionalfoodbank.net
Norwich
Adult and Continuing Education Program, 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., CDO Workforce Center, 1 O’Hara Drive. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending a class.
Oneonta
Adult and Continuing Education program, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., CDO Workforce Center, 12 Dietz St. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending a class.
Basic/Intermediate English conversation, 9:30 to 11 a.m., Literacy Volunteers of Otsego and Delaware Counties. For adult non-native speakers. Online through Zoom. For info: LVODC607 or 607-287-0036
Digital device call-in day, 5 to 6 p.m., Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut St. No appointment needed. Call 607-386-1465 for tech help.
Sidney
Virtual Teen Night, 6 p.m., Sidney Memorial Public Library, 8 River St. Ear savers will be made for masks. For info: 607-563-1200.
