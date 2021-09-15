Wednesday
Cooperstown
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents.
Pathfinder Village/Baseball Hall of Fame Golf Invitational, noon, Leatherstocking Golf Course, 60 Lake St. For info: 607-965-8377, ext. 115.
Downsville
Red Cross blood drive, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Fire Department, 15166 State Route 30. Appointments: 800-733-2767, RedCrossBlood.org
Norwich
Afton Central School Adult and Continuing Education Program, 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., CDO Workforce Center, 1 O’Hara Drive. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending class.
Oneonta
Afton Central School Adult and Continuing Education Program, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., CDO Workforce Center, 12 Dietz St. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending class.
Oneonta History Center, noon to 4 p.m., 183 Main St. For info: www.oneontahistory.org, 607-431-0960.
Red Cross blood drive, noon to 5 p.m., Quality Inn, 5206 State Route 23. Appointments: 800-733-2767, RedCrossBlood.org
Super Heroes in Ripped Jeans Thrift Store, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., 4 S. Main St. Hours subject to change. For info: 607-432-3333.
Sidney
Hybrid Lego Club, 3:30 to 4:15 p.m., Sidney Memorial Library. For info and to register: 607-563-1200.
Teen night, 6 to 7:30 p.m., Sidney Memorial Library, 8 River St. For info: 607-563-1200.
Thursday
Afton
Adult and Continuing Education Program, 4 to 7 p.m., Afton Central School, 29 Academy St., Room 236. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending class.
Cooperstown
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 1 to 6 p.m., 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents. For info: cooperstownfoodpantry.org
Senior Center, 1 to 3 p.m., 31 Elm St. For info: coopseniorcenter@gmail.com.
Delhi
Food Pantry, 3:30 to 5:30 p.m., at United Ministry, Church Street. For info: 607-746-2191
East Meredith
‘In Search of Lost Time,’ 7 p.m., Meredith Historical Society, former Charlotte Valley Presbyterian Church. Bob Rosen will present information about Meredith’s ‘castle.’ For info: 607-746-8063.
Esperance
Shanti Vun Drum Circles, 7 to 9 p.m., Landis Arboretum, 174 Lape Road. For info: Vijaya8397@yahoo.com or 518-234-8397.
Laurens
Free food distribution, 4 p.m., St. Matthew Lutheran Church, 125 County Route 11.
Morris
Farmers’ Market, 3 to 5:30 p.m., behind firehouse, Main Street.
Norwich
Afton Central School Adult and Continuing Education Program, noon to 3:30 p.m., CDO Workforce Center, 1 O’Hara Drive. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending class.
Oneonta
‘Applause,’ 7:30 p.m., online drama salon. Hosted by Community arts Network of Oneonta. Email writers-salon@canooneonta.org for access info.
Oneonta History Center, noon to 4 p.m., 183 Main St. For info: www.oneontahistory.org, 607-431-0960.
Super Heroes in Ripped Jeans Thrift Store, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., 4 S. Main St. Hours subject to change. For info: 607-432-3333.
Otego
Community Food Pantry, 3:15 to 5:15 p.m., Unatego Community Church, 290 Main St. Call 607-353-0388 to order and arrange for pick up.
Sidney
Wilson’s barbecued chicken sale, 10 a.m. until sold out, adjacent to SFCU parking lot, 42 Union St. To benefit Preceptor Beta Phi Sorority of Sidney.
Afton Central School Adult and Continuing Education Program, 9 a.m. to noon, Civic Center, 21 Liberty St. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending class.
Crafts and Creations with Miss Cassandra, 3:30 to 4:40 p.m., Library, 8 River St. For info: si.cassandra@4cls.org, 607-563-1200.
Vartulli’s Gardeners, 3:30 p.m., Library, 8 River St. For info and to register: si.cassandra@4cls.org, 607-563-1200.
Virtual Baby Story Time, 11 a.m., Library, 8 River St. For info: 607-563-1200.
Springfield Center
Springfield Historical Society, 10 a.m. to noon, Community Center, 129 County Road 29A. For info: www.springfieldhistoricalsocietyny.org
Walton
Afton Central School Adult and Continuing Education Program, 3:30 to 6:30 p.m., Walton Elementary School, 42-66 North St. Room 207. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending class.
Virtual ‘What’s It Worth’ antique show, 6 to 8 p.m., William B. Ogden Free Library. Zoom link: us02web.zoom.us’j’82887293596
The Community Calendar includes events that are free and/or sponsored by nonprofit organizations. To submit an event for the calendar, email community@thedailystar.com, or mail to or drop off announcements at The Daily Star, 102 Chestnut St., Oneonta, NY 13820, Attn: Community News. Changes to an existing listing may be made as above, or by calling 607-441-7206. For a full list of events, visit www.thedailystar.com/events.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.