Cooperstown
Otsego: A Meeting
Place guided tours, 2 p.m., Haudenosaunee Interpretive Area, Fenimore Art Museum grounds. For info: FenimoreArtMuseum.org
Delhi
Kirk Thrift Shoppe, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 4 Clinton St. Visit tinyurl.com/yylyxjb for weekly updates on featured items, sales events and donation days. For info: 607-746-2155.
Greene
Tribute concert featuring music of Faith Hill and Tim McGraw, 6 to 9 p.m., Freedom Farms, 237 Ott Road. Tickets available on eventbright.com or at gate.
Hobart
Farmers’ Market, 4 to
7 p.m., 101 Maple Ave.
For info: www.facebook.com/HobartFarmersMarket
Middlefield
Fire Pit Fridays, 7 to 10 p.m., Brewery Ommegang.. Summer concert series with music/bonfire/beer. For info: g.buell@ommegang.com, 607-544-1800.
Oneonta
‘Emptying the bucket: The Alaska Frontier’ by Andy Mason, 7:30 p.m., Elm Park United Methodist Church, 401 Chestnut St. For info: www.doas.us
Yager Museum of Art & Culture, 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Yager Hall, Hartwick College.
Tedx Oneonta, 7 to 9 p.m., Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, Atrium and
Bettiol Theater, 24 Market St. For info: www.tedxoneonta.com
Walton
Storytime, 10:30 a.m., William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place. For info: 607-865-5929.
Worcester
Library Used Bookshop, noon to 4 p.m., 168 Main St. Proceeds benefit Worcester-Schenevus Library. For info: 607-397-7309.
Cooperstown
Cooperstown Farmers’
Market, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., 101 Main St. in Pioneer Alley. For info: 607-547-6195, www.
cooperstownfarmersmarket.org or find them on Facebook and Instagram.
Harvest Festival, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., The Farmers’ Museum, 5775 State Hwy 80. For info: FarmersMuseum.org.
Musical ‘A Year with Frog and Toad,’ 1 p.m., Fenimore Art Museum Amphitheater, 5798 New York 80.
Tickets at Eventbrite.com or museum front desk. For info: FenimoreArt.org
Delhi
Earlville
Nate Gross, 7 p.m., Courtyard, Earlville Opera House, 18 E. Main St. Tickets available at https://tinyurl.com/4wwby5zw
Fly Creek
Draping the Pews: Quilt Show and Sale, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Methodist Church, 852 County Road 26. Sponsored by Fly Creek Quilters. For info: 607-267-2232.
Hartwick
Fall Clean Sweep and Yard Sale, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Town Hall, 103 Town drive. For info: 607-547-8070.
Margaretville
Exhibit opening reception, 3 to 5 p.m., Longyear Gallery, 785 Main St. Early fall members group exhibit. For info: www.longyeargallery.org
Oneonta
Coin Show, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market St. Sponsored by Otsego Numismatic Association.
City of the Hills Festival, noon on, CANO, 11 Ford Ave. For info: www.cityofthehillsfest.org, www.foothillspac.org
Off the Record, 6:30 to 9:30 p.m., Veterans Club, Chestnut Street. Dinner and music: $20; music only: $7.
For info: 607-432-0494.
Oneonta History Center, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 183 Main St. For info: www.oneontahistory.org, 607-432-0960.
Yager Museum of Art & Culture, 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Yager Hall, Hartwick College.
Otego
Community Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., 290 Main St. Call 607-353-0388 to order/arrange pick up.
Otego Voices From the Grave, 7 p.m., Guided walk in Evergreen Cemetery. Tickets available at UCC Church, 290 Main St. Sponsored by Otego Historical Society.
Oxford
Oxford Farmers’
Market, 9 a.m. to noon,
Lafayette Park. For info: www.oxfordfarmersmarket.org
Ellis Paul, 7:30 p.m., Six on the Square, 6 Lafayette Park. For info and tickets:6onthesquare.org,
607-843-6876.
Roxbury
‘Polylogues,’ 7:30 p.m., Roxbury Arts Center, 5025 Vega Mountain Road. Solo performance by Xandra Nur Clark. For info and tickets: www.roxburyartsgroup.org, 607-326-7908.
Sharon Springs
Harvest Festival, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Chalybeate Park,
199 Main St. For info: www.sharonspringsharvestfestival.com
Sidney
Sidney Historical Association Museum, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 44 Grand St. For info: www.historicsidney.org or
Unadilla
Harvest dinner, 4 to 6:30 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 156 Main St.
Walton
Movies by Moonlight: ‘A Dog’s Way Home,’ 7:30 p.m., William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place. Bring
blanket and lawn chairs. For info: 607-865-5929.
Westville
Fly-in pancake breakfast, 7:30 to 11:30 a.m., Cooperstown-Westville Airport, 866 State Route 166. Sponsored by Middlefield Volunteer Fire Department.
Worcester
Library Used Bookshop, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., 168 Main St. Proceeds benefit Worcester-Schenevus Library, For info: 607-397-7309.
Charlotteville
Pancake breakfast, 8 to 11 a.m., Charlotteville Schoolhouse. Featuring 50/50 raffle and bake sale hosted by Sharon Springs Clay Target League.
Cooperstown
Harvest Festival, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., The Farmers’ Museum, 5775 State Hwy 80. For info: FarmersMuseum.org.
Musical ‘ A Year with Frog and Toad,’ 1 p.m., Fenimore Art Museum Amphitheater, 5798 New York 80. Tickets
at Eventbrite.com or
museum front desk. For info:
Delhi
Painting Nature in watercolor, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Delaware Pantry, River Meadow Farm, 21780 New York 28, with Elissa Gore. For info: www.facebook.com/DelawarePantry
Franklin
Farmers’ Market, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 15 Institute St. For info: www.facebook.com/
FranklinNYFarmersMarket
Gilbertsville
Butternut Creek Fun Float, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., 100 Spring St. For info and to register: www.occainfo.org/calendar/butternut-creek-fun-float
Leonardsville
Pancake breakfast, 7 to 10:30 a.m., Fire Department, 11306 Mill St. Takeouts available. Call 315-855-4466
Middleburgh
Greg Greenway concert, 4 p.m., Middleburgh Library, 323 Main St. Part of the Not So Quiet Concert series. Call 518-827-4953 for reservations.
Milford
Milford Farmers’ Market, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 3909 State Highway 28. New vendors welcome. Call Beth at 607-435-7563.
Oneonta
City of the Hills Festival, noon to 5 p.m., CANO, 11
Ford Ave. For info: www.cityofthehillsfest.org
Sharon Springs
Harvest Festival, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Chalybeate Park, 199 Main St. For info: www.
sharonspringsharvestfestival.com
Sidney
Youngs Community Association ice cream social/annual meeting, 2 p.m., old one-room schoolhouse. For info: 607-369-7283.
Stamford
Piano concert, 3 to 4:30 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 96 Main St. For info and tickets: friendsmusic.org
Walton
Music on the Delaware
Coffeehouse, 6 to 8 p.m.,
Walton Theatre. Featuring Mosaic Winds. For info
and online access: www.
Burlington Flats
Free rabies vaccination clinic, 6 to 8 p.m., Town Barn, 6011 State Route 51. For info: 607-547-4230.
Hartwick
Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, Hartwick Community Center, 3146 County Highway 11. Closed monthly on last Thursday. For info: 607-293-7331.
Oneonta
City of the Hills Chorus rehearsals, 7 to 9 p.m., Atonement Lutheran Church, 1 Center St. Prospective members welcome. For info: 607-988-2613.
Line dancing, 7 to 8 p.m., Main Street Baptist Church parking lot, Walnut Street. For info: Inez, 607-435-5909.
Progressive bingo, 7 p.m., Elks Lodge, 84 Chestnut St. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. For info: 607-432-1312.
