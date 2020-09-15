Wednesday

Cooperstown

Red Cross blood drive, 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., St. Mary’s Parish Hall, 31 Elm St. For info and appointments: redcrossblood.org.

Delhi

Constitution Day webinar, 6 p.m., SUNY Delhi. Sign up: https://forms.gle/FFL9GKba37DGTUUC9.

East Meredith

Folk Art in Wood exhibit presented by Catskills Folk Connection, Hanford Mills Museum, 51 County Route 12. Free. Call 607-278-5744 to reserve a time to view. Features works by Gary Mead, Joe Dibble, Kira Lendo, Joe Hewitt, Ken Etts, Dane Scudder and Chris Carey.

Laurens

Drive-thru food pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, Laurens Central School, 55 Main St. For info: info@regionalfoodbank.net

Norwich

Adult and Continuing Education Program, 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., CDO Workforce Center, 1 O’Hara Drive. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending a class.

Oneonta

Adult and Continuing Education program, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., CDO Workforce Center, 12 Dietz St. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending a class.

Basic/Intermediate English conversation, 9:30 to 11 a.m. For adult non-native speakers. Online through Zoom. For info: LVODC607 or 607-287-0036

Digital device call-in day, 5 to 6 p.m., Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut St. No appointment needed. Call 607-386-1465 for tech help.

Free Rapid Tests for COVID-19, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Armory, 4 Academy St. For info and to register: 607-547-4279.

Sidney

Virtual Teen Night, 6 p.m., Sidney Memorial Public Library, 8 River St. Ear savers will be made for masks. For info: 607-563-1200.

Walton

Red Cross blood drive, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., fire department, 59 West St. Appointments needed.

Thursday

Afton

Adult and Continuing Education Program, 3:30 to 6:30 p.m., Afton Central School, 29 Academy Street. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending class.

Delhi

Suicide Prevention Videoconference, 4:30 to 6 p.m., Zoom. For Delaware County veterans and service members. For info and to register: 518-626-5367.

East Meredith

East Meets West: A Virtual Theater Workshop with Lanny Harrison, 5:30 to 7 p.m., West Kortright Centre. For info: westkc.org/workshops.

Folk Art in Wood exhibit by the Catskills Folk Connection, Hanford Mills Museum, 51 County Route 12. Free. Call 607-278-5744 to reserve a time to view. Features works by Gary Mead, Joe Dibble, Kira Lendo, Joe Hewitt, Ken Etts, Dane Scudder and Chris Carey.

Laurens

Free food distrbution, 4 p.m., St. Matthews Lutheran Church, 125 County Route 11.

Morris

Farmers’ Market, 3 to 5:30 p.m., behind firehouse on Main Street.. For info: Tina Shields at kmshields669@gmail.com.

Norwich

Adult and Continuing Education Program, noon to 3 p.m., CDO Workforce Center, 1 O’Hara Drive. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending class.

Oneonta

Basic/Intermediate English conversation, 9:30 to 11 a.m., Literacy Volunteers of Otsego and Delaware Counties. For adult non-native speakers. Online through Zoom. For info: LVODC607 or 607-287-0036

Virtual Writers Salon, 7:30 to 9 p.m., CANO Oneonta. For info: canoneonta.org/event/writers-salon-tessa-yang

Otego

Community Food Pantry, 3:15 to 5:15 p.m., Unatego Community Church, 290 Main St.

Sidney

Adult and Continuing Education Program, 9 a.m. to noon, Sidney Civic Center, 21 Libert St.. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending a class.

Drive-thru Food Pantry, 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Fire Station, 74 River St. Distribution will include foods, fresh fruits and vegetables. In partnership with Regional Food Bank of Northeastern New York. Recipients need not arrive before 10 a.m.

Virtual Baby Story Time, 11 a.m., Sidney Memorial Public Library. For info: 607-563-1200.

Virtual Crafts with Ms. Cassandra, 3 p.m., Sidney Memorial Public Library. For info: info@regionalfoodbank.net.

Walton

Adult and Continuing Education Program, 4 to 7 p.m., Walton Elementary School, 42-66 North St. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending class.

To submit calendar events, email community@thedailystar.com, fax to 607-432-5707, or mail to or drop off announcements at The Daily Star, 102 Chestnut St., Oneonta, NY 13820, Attn: Community News. Changes to an existing listing may be made as above, or by calling 607-441-7206. For a full list of events, visit www.thedailystar.com/events.

