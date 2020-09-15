Wednesday
Cooperstown
Red Cross blood drive, 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., St. Mary’s Parish Hall, 31 Elm St. For info and appointments: redcrossblood.org.
Delhi
Constitution Day webinar, 6 p.m., SUNY Delhi. Sign up: https://forms.gle/FFL9GKba37DGTUUC9.
East Meredith
Folk Art in Wood exhibit presented by Catskills Folk Connection, Hanford Mills Museum, 51 County Route 12. Free. Call 607-278-5744 to reserve a time to view. Features works by Gary Mead, Joe Dibble, Kira Lendo, Joe Hewitt, Ken Etts, Dane Scudder and Chris Carey.
Laurens
Drive-thru food pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, Laurens Central School, 55 Main St. For info: info@regionalfoodbank.net
Norwich
Adult and Continuing Education Program, 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., CDO Workforce Center, 1 O’Hara Drive. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending a class.
Oneonta
Adult and Continuing Education program, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., CDO Workforce Center, 12 Dietz St. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending a class.
Basic/Intermediate English conversation, 9:30 to 11 a.m. For adult non-native speakers. Online through Zoom. For info: LVODC607 or 607-287-0036
Digital device call-in day, 5 to 6 p.m., Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut St. No appointment needed. Call 607-386-1465 for tech help.
Free Rapid Tests for COVID-19, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Armory, 4 Academy St. For info and to register: 607-547-4279.
Sidney
Virtual Teen Night, 6 p.m., Sidney Memorial Public Library, 8 River St. Ear savers will be made for masks. For info: 607-563-1200.
Walton
Red Cross blood drive, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., fire department, 59 West St. Appointments needed.
Thursday
Afton
Adult and Continuing Education Program, 3:30 to 6:30 p.m., Afton Central School, 29 Academy Street. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending class.
Delhi
Suicide Prevention Videoconference, 4:30 to 6 p.m., Zoom. For Delaware County veterans and service members. For info and to register: 518-626-5367.
East Meredith
East Meets West: A Virtual Theater Workshop with Lanny Harrison, 5:30 to 7 p.m., West Kortright Centre. For info: westkc.org/workshops.
Folk Art in Wood exhibit by the Catskills Folk Connection, Hanford Mills Museum, 51 County Route 12. Free. Call 607-278-5744 to reserve a time to view. Features works by Gary Mead, Joe Dibble, Kira Lendo, Joe Hewitt, Ken Etts, Dane Scudder and Chris Carey.
Laurens
Free food distrbution, 4 p.m., St. Matthews Lutheran Church, 125 County Route 11.
Morris
Farmers’ Market, 3 to 5:30 p.m., behind firehouse on Main Street.. For info: Tina Shields at kmshields669@gmail.com.
Norwich
Adult and Continuing Education Program, noon to 3 p.m., CDO Workforce Center, 1 O’Hara Drive. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending class.
Oneonta
Basic/Intermediate English conversation, 9:30 to 11 a.m., Literacy Volunteers of Otsego and Delaware Counties. For adult non-native speakers. Online through Zoom. For info: LVODC607 or 607-287-0036
Virtual Writers Salon, 7:30 to 9 p.m., CANO Oneonta. For info: canoneonta.org/event/writers-salon-tessa-yang
Otego
Community Food Pantry, 3:15 to 5:15 p.m., Unatego Community Church, 290 Main St.
Sidney
Adult and Continuing Education Program, 9 a.m. to noon, Sidney Civic Center, 21 Libert St.. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending a class.
Drive-thru Food Pantry, 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Fire Station, 74 River St. Distribution will include foods, fresh fruits and vegetables. In partnership with Regional Food Bank of Northeastern New York. Recipients need not arrive before 10 a.m.
Virtual Baby Story Time, 11 a.m., Sidney Memorial Public Library. For info: 607-563-1200.
Virtual Crafts with Ms. Cassandra, 3 p.m., Sidney Memorial Public Library. For info: info@regionalfoodbank.net.
Walton
Adult and Continuing Education Program, 4 to 7 p.m., Walton Elementary School, 42-66 North St. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending class.
