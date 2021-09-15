Thursday
Afton
Adult and Continuing Education Program, 4 to 7 p.m., Afton Central School, 29 Academy St., Room 236. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending class.
Cooperstown
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 1 to 6 p.m., 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents. For info: cooperstownfoodpantry.org
Senior Center, 1 to 3 p.m., 31 Elm St. For info: coopseniorcenter@gmail.com.
Delhi
Food Pantry, 3:30 to 5:30 p.m., at United Ministry, Church Street. For info: 607-746-2191
East Meredith
‘In Search of Lost Time,’ 7 p.m., Meredith Historical Society, former Charlotte Valley Presbyterian Church. Bob Rosen will present information about Meredith’s ‘castle.’ For info: 607-746-8063.
Esperance
Shanti Vun Drum Circles, 7 to 9 p.m., Landis Arboretum, 174 Lape Road. For info: Vijaya8397@yahoo.com or 518-234-8397.
Laurens
Free food distribution, 4 p.m., St. Matthew Lutheran Church, 125 County Route 11.
Morris
Farmers’ Market, 3 to 5:30 p.m., behind firehouse, Main Street.
Norwich
Afton Central School Adult and Continuing Education Program, noon to 3:30 p.m., CDO Workforce Center, 1 O’Hara Drive. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending class.
Oneonta
‘Applause,’ 7:30 p.m., online drama salon. Hosted by Community arts Network of Oneonta. Email writers-salon@canooneonta.org for access info.
Oneonta History Center, noon to 4 p.m., 183 Main St. For info: www.oneontahistory.org, 607-431-0960.
Super Heroes in Ripped Jeans Thrift Store, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., 4 S. Main St. Hours subject to change. For info: 607-432-3333.
Rummage and book sale, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., First UMC, 66 Chestnut St.
Otego
Community Food Pantry, 3:15 to 5:15 p.m., Unatego Community Church, 290 Main St. Call 607-353-0388 to order and arrange for pick up.
Sidney
Wilson’s barbecued chicken sale, 10 a.m. until sold out, adjacent to SFCU parking lot, 42 Union St. To benefit Preceptor Beta Phi Sorority of Sidney.
Afton Central School Adult and Continuing Education Program, 9 a.m. to noon, Civic Center, 21 Liberty St. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending class.
Crafts and Creations with Miss Cassandra, 3:30 to 4:40 p.m., Library, 8 River St. For info: si.cassandra@4cls.org, 607-563-1200.
Vartulli’s Gardeners, 3:30 p.m., Library, 8 River St. For info and to register: si.cassandra@4cls.org, 607-563-1200.
Virtual Baby Story Time, 11 a.m., Library, 8 River St. For info: 607-563-1200.
Springfield Center
Springfield Historical Society, 10 a.m. to noon, Community Center, 129 County Road 29A. For info: www.springfieldhistoricalsocietyny.org
Walton
Afton Central School Adult and Continuing Education Program, 3:30 to 6:30 p.m., Walton Elementary School, 42-66 North St. Room 207. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending class.
Virtual ‘What’s It Worth’ antique show, 6 to 8 p.m., William B. Ogden Free Library. Zoom link: us02web.zoom.us’j’82887293596
Friday
Cooperstown
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents. For info: cooperstownfoodpantry.org
Takeout Brooks’ chicken dinners, 4:30 to 6 p.m., First Baptist Church, 21 Elm St. For info and to order: baptistcooperstown@gmail.com. Include name, number of dinners and a telephone number.
Delhi
Film: ‘From the Forest Floor,’ 8:30 p.m., Bushel, 106 Main St. For info: bushelcollective.org
Kirk Thrift Shoppe, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 4 Clinton St. Visit tinyurl.com/yylyxjb for weekly updates on featured items, sales events and donation days. For info: 607-746-2155.
Franklin
Greater Franklin Food Pantry, 2 to 4 p.m., Franklin Railroad and Community Museum’s Farmhouse Community Center, 574 Main St.
Oneonta
Rummage and book $2 bag sale, 9 a.m. to noon, First UMC, 66 Chestnut St.
Afton Central School Adult and Continuing Education Program, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., CDO Workforce Center, 12 Dietz St. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending class.
Meatloaf dinner, 5 to 7 p.m., Veterans Club, 279 Chestnut St. Dine-in or takeout. Call 607-432-0494 for reservations.
Oneonta History Center, noon to 4 p.m., 183 Main St. For info: www.oneontahistory.org, 607-431-0960.
Program by naturalist/photographer Rick Bunting, 7:30 to 8:30 p.m., DOAS. For info and to register: https://tinyurl.com/uujvmdus.
Super Heroes in Ripped Jeans Thrift Store, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., 4 S. Main St. Hours subject to change. For info: 607-432-3333.
Oxford
Habitat Yard Sale, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., 16 N. Canal St. To benefit Chenango County Habitat for Humanity. For info: Audrey Johnson at 607-843-6249 or seatweaving_comics@yahoo.com
Stamford
Neon Nights, 8 p.m., The Carriage House, 76 Main St. For info: neoncaviar.com
Unadilla
Unadilla Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., 172 Main St. Serving families in the 13849 zip code. For info: 607-563-7713.
Walton
Farmers’ Market, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Veterans Plaza, 181 Delaware St. For info: www.facebook.com/WaltonFarmersMarket/
Lego Club, 3:30 p.m., William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place. For info: 607-865-5929.
Storytime, 10:30 a.m., William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place. For info: 607-865-5929.
The Community Calendar includes events that are free and/or sponsored by nonprofit organizations. To submit an event for the calendar, email community@thedailystar.com, or mail to or drop off announcements at The Daily Star, 102 Chestnut St., Oneonta, NY 13820, Attn: Community News. Changes to an existing listing may be made as above, or by calling 607-441-7206. For a full list of events, visit www.thedailystar.com/events.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.