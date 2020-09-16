Thursday
Afton
Adult and Continuing Education Program, 3:30 to 6:30 p.m., Afton Central School, 29 Academy St. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending class.
Delhi
Suicide Prevention Videoconference, 4:30 to 6 p.m., Zoom. For Delaware County veterans and service members. For info and to register: 518-626-5367.
East Meredith
East Meets West: A Virtual Theater Workshop with Lanny Harrison, 5:30 to 7 p.m., West Kortright Centre. For info: westkc.org/workshops.
Folk Art in Wood exhibit by the Catskills Folk Connection, Hanford Mills Museum, 51 County Route 12. Free. Call 607-278-5744 to reserve a time to view. Features works by Gary Mead, Joe Dibble, Kira Lendo, Joe Hewitt, Ken Etts, Dane Scudder and Chris Carey.
Laurens
Free food distrbution, 4 p.m., St. Matthews Lutheran Church, 125 County Route 11.
Morris
Farmers’ Market, 3 to 5:30 p.m., behind firehouse on Main Street.. For info: Tina Shields at kmshields669@gmail.com.
Norwich
Adult and Continuing Education Program, noon to 3 p.m., CDO Workforce Center, 1 O’Hara Drive. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending class.
Oneonta
Basic/Intermediate English conversation, 9:30 to 11 a.m., Literacy Volunteers of Otsego and Delaware Counties. For adult non-native speakers. Online through Zoom. For info: LVODC607 or 607-287-0036
Virtual Writers Salon, 7:30 to 9 p.m., CANO. For info: canoneonta.org/event/writers-salon-tessa-yang.
Otego
Community Food Pantry, 3:15 to 5:15 p.m., Unatego Community Church, 290 Main St.
Sidney
Adult and Continuing Education Program, 9 a.m. to noon, Sidney Civic Center, 21 Libert St.. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending a class.
Drive-thru Food Pantry, 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Fire Station, 74 River St. Distribution will include foods, fresh fruits and vegetables. In partnership with Regional Food Bank of Northeastern New York. Recipients need not arrive before 10 a.m. For info: info@regionalfoodbank.net.
Virtual Baby Story Time, 11 a.m., Sidney Memorial Public Library. For info: 607-563-1200.
Virtual Crafts with Ms. Cassandra, 3 p.m., Sidney Memorial Public Library. For info: 607-562-1200.
Walton
Adult and Continuing Education Program, 4 to 7 p.m., Walton Elementary School, 42-66 North St. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending class.
Friday
Cobleskill
Drive-thru food pantry, 9:30 to 11:30 a.m., Elks Lodge, 152 Legion Drive. For info: info@regionalfoodbank.net.
Cooperstown
Takeout Brooks’ chicken dinner, 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., First Baptist Church, 21 Elm St. For info: 607-547-9371, facebook.com/ctownfirstbaptist/.
Delhi
Kirk Thrift Shoppe open, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 4 Clinton St. For info: 607-829-6005.
East Meredith
Folk Art in Wood exhibit by the Catskills Folk Connection, Hanford Mills Museum, 51 County Route 12. Free. Call 607-278-5744 to reserve a time to view. Works by Gary Mead, Joe Dibble, Kira Lendo, Joe Hewitt, Ken Etts, Dane Scudder and Chris Carey.
Gilbertsville
Joana Brach, 6 to 10 p.m., Empire House, 136 Marion Ave. For info: 607-784-2859, empirehousefinedining.com.
Hobart
Farmers’ Market, 4 to 7 p.m., Town Green, 101 Maple St. For info: 607-538-1092, hobartfarmersmarket.com.
Laurens
Red Cross blood drive, noon to 5 p.m., Fire Department, 34 Main St. Info and appointments: red crossblood.org, 800-733-2767.
Roast pork takeout dinner, 4:30 to 6 p.m., American Legion, Main Street. For info: 607-293-7356.
Margaretville
Red Cross blood drive, 1:30 to 6:30 p.m., Fire Department, 77 Church St. Info and appointments: recrossblood.org, 800-733-2767.
Middlefield
Takeout roast pork dinner, 5 p.m., Middlefield Baptist Church, 121 Rezen Road. Reservations required by 9/17. 607-547-9093, 607-264-8042.
Oneonta
Lit Lattes, 10 a.m., Huntington Memorial Library. For info and to join discussion: facebook.com/hmloneonta/
Adult and Continuing Education program, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., CDO Workforce Center, 12 Dietz St. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending class.
Basic/Intermediate English conversation, 9:30 to 11 a.m., Literacy Volunteers of Otsego and Delaware Counties. For adult non-native speakers. Online using JItsi. For info: LVOD607, 607-287-0036.
Fall Bird Migration, 7:30 p.m., online. Ways to help birds on their journey, presented free for the public by Delaware-Otsego Audubon Society. Register at tinyurl.com/y3sglnzr.
West Burlington
Rummage Sale, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., St. John Lutheran Church, 2546 State Highway 80.
