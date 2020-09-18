Friday
Cobleskill
Drive-thru food pantry, 9:30 to 11:30 a.m., Elks Lodge, 152 Legion Drive. For info: info@regionalfoodbank.net.
Cooperstown
Takeout Brooks’ chicken dinner, 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., First Baptist Church, 21 Elm St. For info: 607-547-9371, facebook.com/ctownfirstbaptist/.
Delhi
Kirk Thrift Shoppe open, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 4 Clinton St. For info: 607-829-6005.
East Meredith
Folk Art in Wood exhibit by the Catskills Folk Connection, Hanford Mills Museum, 51 County Route 12. Free. Call 607-278-5744 to reserve a time to view. Works by Gary Mead, Joe Dibble, Kira Lendo, Joe Hewitt, Ken Etts, Dane Scudder and Chris Carey.
Gilbertsville
Joana Brach, 6 to 10 p.m., Empire House, 136 Marion Ave. For info: 607-784-2859, empirehousefinedining.com.
Hobart
Farmers’ Market, 4 to 7 p.m., Town Green, 101 Maple St. For info: 607-538-1092, hobartfarmersmarket.com.
Laurens
Red Cross blood drive, noon to 5 p.m., Fire Department, 34 Main St. Info and appointments: redcrossblood.org, 800-733-2767.
Roast pork takeout dinner, 4:30 to 6 p.m., American Legion, Main Street. For info: 607-293-7356.
Margaretville
Red Cross blood drive, 1:30 to 6:30 p.m., Fire Department, 77 Church St. Info and appointments: recrossblood.org, 800-733-2767.
Middlefield
Takeout roast pork dinner, 5 p.m., Middlefield Baptist Church, 121 Rezen Road. Reservations required by 9/17. 607-547-9093, 607-264-8042.
Oneonta
Lit Lattes, 10 a.m., Huntington Memorial Library. For info and to join discussion: facebook.com/hmloneonta/
Adult and Continuing Education program, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., CDO Workforce Center, 12 Dietz St. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending class.
Basic/Intermediate English conversation, 9:30 to 11 a.m., Literacy Volunteers of Otsego and Delaware Counties. For adult non-native speakers. Online using JItsi. For info: LVOD607, 607-287-0036.
Fall Bird Migration, 7:30 p.m., online. Ways to help birds on their journey, presented free for the public by Delaware-Otsego Audubon Society. Register at tinyurl.com/y3sglnzr.
West Burlington
Rummage Sale, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., St. John Lutheran Church, 2546 State Highway 80.
Saturday
Cherry Valley
Takeout turkey dinner, 4 to 6 p.m., United Methodist Church, 84 Main St. For info and required reservations: 607-264-3255, 607-264-3703.
Cooperstown
Celebration of Autumn, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., The Farmers’ Museum. Daily until Oct. 12. For info: FarmersMuseum.org.
Cooperstown Farmers’ Market, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., 101 Main St. in Pioneer Alley. For info: www.cooperstownfarmersmarket.org.
Delhi
Kirk Thrift Shoppe open, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 4 Clinton St. For info: 607-829-6005.
Dunraven
Bicentennial observance, 1 p.m., Stone School House, state Routes 28/30 south. For info: wtaylor@catskill.net, 845-586-3994. Annual board meeting, 11:30 a.m.
East Meredith
Folk Art in Wood exhibit by the Catskills Folk Connection, Hanford Mills Museum, 51 County Route 12. Free. Call 607-278-5744 to reserve a time to view. Features works by Gary Mead, Joe Dibble, Kira Lendo, Joe Hewitt, Ken Etts, Dane Scudder and Chris Carey.
Edmeston
Edmeston Museum, 9 a.m. to noon, 1 North St. New pop-up exhibit of axes and hatchets. For info: edmestonmuseum@gmail.com.
Hobart
Drive-thru grilled sausage dinner, noon, Hobart Community Center, Cornell Avenue. For info: HobartRotary.com/festival.
Laurens
Lawn sale, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., 1757 State Highway 205. Proceeds will benefit Laurens FD Auxiliary.
Oneonta
Chicken and biscuit dinner, 4 to 7 p.m., American Legion Post 259, 279 Chestnut St. For info: 607-432-0494.
Gallery exhibit opening reception, 5 to 8 p.m., CANO Gallery, 11 Ford Ave. For info: canoneonta.org/event/art-kaye-crowell-salina/.
Otego
Community Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Unatego Community Church, 290 Main St.
Sidney
AMBA scholarship fundraiser, 6 to 9:30 a.m., Elks Lodge, 104 River St. Appointments for blood screenings: 800-234-8888.
Main Street Market Square, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Main and Division streets. Local farm produce and plants. For info: facebook.com/Savymom2/.
Rummage Sale, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 25 River St. Proceeds will benefit the mission of the church.
Walton
Movies by Moonlight: ‘Wonder,’ 7:30 p.m., William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place. For info: 607-865-5929.
West Burlington
Rummage Sale, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., St. John Lutheran Church, 2546 State Highway 80.
Worcester
Library Used Bookshop, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., 168 Main St. Proceeds benefit the Worcester-Schenevus Library, For info: 607-397-8506.
Sunday
Cooperstown
Celebration of Autumn, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., The Farmers’ Museum. Daily until Oct. 12. For info: FarmersMuseum.org.
Delhi
Out of the Darkness Walk to fight suicide, 1 p.m., SUNY Delhi lower lot, 454 Delhi Drive. For info: asfp.org/DelawareCounty.
East Meredith
Folk Art in Wood exhibit presented by Catskills Folk Connection, Hanford Mills Museum, 51 County Route 12. Free. Call 607/278-5744 to reserve a time to view. Features works by Gary Mead, Joe Dibble, Kira Lendo, Joe Hewitt, Ken Etts, Dane Scudder and Chris Carey.
Franklin
Farmers’ Market, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 15 Institute St. For info: franklinlocal.org, www.facebook.com/FranklinNYFarmersMarket/.
Middleburgh
Betty and the Baby Boomers, 7 p.m., Middleburgh Library, 323 Main St.
Oxford
Sunday Community Breakfast, 7:30 to 11 a.m., American Legion Post 376, 17 S. Washington Ave. All regulations regarding COVID-19 will be followed. Takeout available. For info: 607-843-8166, amerlegion@stny.rr.com.
Stamford
PUBLIQuartet outdoor concert, 3 to 4:30 p.m., Rexmere Park, 159 W. Main St. For info: FOMAdmin@friendsmusic.org, 518-918-8003.
Walton
Virtual performance by Rakish, 7 p.m., Walton Theatre. Virtual info: us02web.zoom.us/j/82709328311.
Windham
Cruisin’ for the Cure Classic Car Show, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Windham Mountain Resort, 19 Resort Drive. For info: windhamclassiccarshow.com, 518-734-6600.
Monday
Cooperstown
Celebration of Autumn, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., The Farmers’ Museum. Daily until Oct. 12. For info: FarmersMuseum.org.
Oneonta
Red Cross blood drive, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Main Street Baptist Church, 333 Main St. for info and appointments: redcrossblood.org, 800-733-2767.
To submit calendar events, email no later than Friday for the following week to community@thedailystar.com, fax to 607-432-5707, or mail to or drop off announcements at The Daily Star, 102 Chestnut St., Oneonta, NY 13820, Attn: Community News. Changes to an existing listing may be made as above, or by calling 607-441-7206. For a full list of events, visit www.thedailystar.com/events.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.