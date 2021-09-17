Saturday
Bainbridge
Music on the Stoop, 6:30 to 8 p.m., 17 W. Main St. For info: Steve at paper929@gmail.com
Cooperstown
Celebration of Autumn, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., The Farmers’ Museum, 5775 State Hwy 80. For info: Farmers Museum.org
Cooperstown Farmers’ Market, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., 101 Main St. in Pioneer Alley. For info: 607-547-6195, www.cooperstownfarmers market.org, www.facebook.com/CooperstownFarmersMarket/
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving residents of northern Otsego County. For info: coopers townfoodpantry.org
Endless Field, 5:30 p.m., Origins Cafe, 558 Beaver Meadow Road. Meet-and-greet, dinner, concert. Tickets at eventbrite.com for $20.
Exhibit Preview: ‘Direct From Nairobi’ by Adam Masava, noon to 3 p.m., The Art Garage, 689 Beaver Meadow Road. Exhibit ends Nov. 13. For info: 607-547-5327.
Delhi
Kirk Thrift Shoppe, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 4 Clinton St. Visit tinyurl.com/yylyxjb for weekly updates on featured items, sales events and donation days. For info: 607-746-2155.
Earlville
Jenni Latcher & Tom Murphy performance, 7 p.m., Earlville Opera House, 18 E. Main St. For info: earlvilleoperahouse.com
Esperance
Bird Feeder Making Workshop, 2 to 3:30 p.m., Landis Arboretum, 174 Lape Road. For info: https://tinyurl.com/eeb6h93h
Literary Festival focused on place, starts with Power of Place workshop at 10 a.m., Schoharie River Center, at 2025 Burtonville Road. For info: 518-875-6230 or www.schohar ierivercenter.org
Concert: ‘Songwriting in Place,’ 7 to 8:30 p.m., Schoharie River Center, 2025 Burtonville Road. For info: 518-875-6230 or www.schoharierivercenter.org
Jefferson
Heirloom quilt presentation, 2 p.m., Maple Museum, 221 Creamery St. Emaildaileyb4@verizon.net for an evaluation or appraisal.
Milford
Annual Garlic Festival, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Wood Bull Antiques, state Route 28. For info: svgarlicfestival.com
Meet the Republican candidate luncheon, noon to 3 p.m., Fish and Game Club, 432 County Route 33. All Middlefield residents welcome.
Spirit of the Old West Train Robbery, 2 p.m., Cooperstown & Charlotte Valley Railroad, 136 East Main St. Reservations: 607-432-2429, cooperstowntrain.com
North Blenheim
Schoharie County Eagle Trail Ambassador Appearance, 7 a.m. to 1 p.m., New York Power Authority Wildlife Festival, 1378 State Route 30. For info: https://tinyurl.com/3vj46mkj
Oneonta
City of the Hills Block Party, 6:30 to 10 p.m., Wilber Mansion, 11 Ford Ave. Presented by Community Arts Network of Oneonta. For info: www.facebook.com/cityofthehillsfest/
Oneonta History Center, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 183 Main St. For info: www.oneontahistory.org, 607-432-0960.
Otsego-Schoharie District OES Basket Raffle, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Southside Mall. To benefit Nursing Scholarship and St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
Super Heroes in Ripped Jeans Thrift Store, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., 4 S. Main St. Hours subject to change. For info: 607-432-3333.
Otego
Community Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Unatego Community Church, 290 Main St. Call 607-353-0388 to order, arrange for pick up.
Voices From the Grave, 6 p.m., Evergreen Cemetery tour. For info: 607-988-2613.
Oxford
Habitat Yard Sale, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., 16 N. Canal St. To benefit Chenango County Habitat for Humanity. For info: Audrey Johnson at 607-843-6249 or seatweav ng_ comics@yahoo.com
Richfield Springs
Craft Fair, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Cullen Pumpkin Farm, 587 Cullen Road. For info: rschurchofchristuniting.com, 315-858-1451. To benefit Church of Christ Uniting.
Schoharie
Cornhole Tournament, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Fox Creek Park, Route 30 For info: schohariepromo.org/cornhole or 518-295-8118.
Model Train Show, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Old Mill Building, 143 Depot Lane. For info: 518-569-3395.
Sharon Springs
Harvest Festival, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., ticket needed. Various locations. For info: sharonspringschamber.org, 518-860-5513.
Sherburne
Wild Goose Chase 5K Run/Walk, Rogers Environmental Education Center, 2721 State Route 80. Virtual or on-site. For info: runsignup.com/Race/NY/Sherburne/ RunFORRogersCenterWildGooseChase
Sidney
AMBA scholarship fundraiser blood screening, 6 to 9:30 a.m., Elks Lodge, 104 River St. For info and to register: 800-234-8888.
Motors & Merchants & Music, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Moose Lodge, East Main Street. For info: 6zero7events.com
Springfield Center
Visit by author, 3 to 4 p.m., Springfield Community Center, 129 County Rd. 29A. Featuring Terry Berkson. For info and to register: 315-858-5802, sp.conbeer@4cls.org
Stamford
Neon Nights, 8 p.m., The Carriage House, 76 Main St. For info: neoncaviar.com
Unadilla
Unadilla Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., 172 Main St. Serving families in the 13849 zip code. For info: 607-563-7713.
Walton
Lauren Jelencovich and Shahe Schag performance, 7:30 to 9 p.m., Walton Theatre, 31 Gardiner Place. For info: musiconthedelaware.org
Music workshop with Lauren Jelencovich, 11 a.m., William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place. For info: 607-865-5929.
West Kortright
Naiika Sings, 6 to 8 p.m., West Kortright Centre, 49 W. Kortright Church Road. For tickets and info: www.westkc.org
West Winfield
Ham Dinner, 4:30 to 7 p.m., Federated Church, 452 E. Main Street (Route 20).
Worcester
Library Used Bookshop, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., 168 Main St. Proceeds benefit Worcester-Schenevus Library. For info: 607-397-8506.
Sunday
Cooperstown
Celebration of Autumn, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., The Farmers’ Museum, 5775 State Hwy 80. For info: Farmers Museum.org
Delhi
Talk: Noticing Plant Communication through Tradition and Attention, 1 to 2 p.m., Bushel, 106 Main St. For info: bushelcollective.org
Franklin
Music at the Market: Jason Starr, 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Chapel Hall, Institute Street. For info: facebook.com/FranklinNYFarmersMarket/
Leonardsville
Drive-thru Donation Pancake Breakfast, 7 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., Leonardsville Fire Hall, 11306 Mill St.
Milford
Fall Foliage Train Ride, 1 p.m., Cooperstown & Charlotte Valley Railroad, 136 E. Main St. For info: cooperstowntrain.com
Oneonta
Golf tournamnent fundraiser for Oneonta Theatre, 1 p.m., Oneonta Country Club, 9 Country Club Drive. For info: 607-434-1930, OneontaTheatre.org
Mud Lake Hike, 2 p.m., Pine Lake Campus, 1894 Charlotte Creek Road. Sponsored by Leatherstocking Botanical Society. For info and to register: ctedesco1026@gmail.com
Sharon Springs
Harvest Festival, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., ticket needed. Various locations. For info: sharonspringschamber.org, 518-860-5513.
Schoharie County Eagle Trail Ambassador Appearance, noon to 2 p.m., Fall Festival. For info: https://tinyurl.com/36wv95xp
Stamford
David Fung piano concert, 3 to 6 p.m., Stamford United Methodist Church, 88 Main St.
Monday
Cooperstown
Celebration of Autumn, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., The Farmers’ Museum, 5775 State Hwy 80. For info: Farmers Museum.org
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents. For info: cooperstown foodpantry.org
Delhi
18th annual Constitution Day, 6 p.m., SUNY Delhi. To access: www.twitch.tv/alexandraburwood. For info: Dan Gashler, gashledj@delhi.edu or Lori Tremblay, tremblla@delhi.edu
Food Pantry, 1 to 3 p.m., at United Ministry, Church Street. For info: 607-746-2191.
Oneonta
Basic/Intermediate English conversation, 9:30 to 11 a.m., Literacy Volunteers of Otsego and Delaware Counties.. For adult non-native speakers. Online. For info: LVODC607@gmail.com or 607-287-0036.
Bingo night, 7:15 p.m., Elks Lodge, 84-86 Chestnut St. Masks and social distancing required for unvaccinated. For info: 607-432-1312.
Super Heroes in Ripped Jeans Thrift Store, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., 4 S. Main St. Hours subject to change. For info: 607-432-3333.
Sidney
Virtual Minecraft Club, 3 to 4 p.m., Sidney Memorial Public Library. Link: us06web.zoom.us/j/88634103795
Unadilla
Unadilla Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., 172 Main St. Serving families in the 13849 zip code. For info: 607-563-7713.
Walton
Afton Central School Adult and Continuing Education Program, 3:30 to 6:30 p.m., Walton Elementary School, 42-66 North St. Room 207. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending class.
Tuesday
Afton
Afton Central School Adult and Continuing Education Program, 4 to 7 p.m., Afton Central School, 29 Academy St., Room 236. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending class.
Cooperstown
Celebration of Autumn, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., The Farmers’ Museum, 5775 State Hwy 80. For info: Farmers Museum.org
Cooperstown Farmers’ Market, 12 to 5 p.m., 101 Main St. in Pioneer Alley. For info: www.cooperstown farmers.org, 607-547-6195.
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents. For info: coopers townfoodpantry.org
Senior Center, 1 to 3 p.m., 31 Elm St. For info: coopseniorcenter@gmail.com.
Oneonta
Basic/Intermediate English conversation, 9:30 to 11 a.m., Literacy Volunteers of Otsego and Delaware Counties. For adult non-native speakers. Online. For info: LVODC607@gmail.com or 607-287-0036.
Super Heroes in Ripped Jeans Thrift Store, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., 4 S. Main St. Hours subject to change. For info: 607-432-3333.
Sidney
Afton Central School Adult and Continuing Education Program, 9 a.m. to noon, Civic Center, 21 Liberty St. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending class.
In person Minecraft Club, 3:30 to 5 p.m., Sidney Memorial Library, 8 River St. For info and to register: 607-563-1200, si.cassandra@4cls.org
Music for Munchkins, 11 a.m., Sidney Memorial Library, 8 River St. For info and to register: 607-563-1200.
Story Time, 10 a.m., Sidney Memorial Library, 8 River St. For info and to register: 607-563-1200.
Walton
Knit and Crochet Group, 3 p.m., William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place. For info: 607-865-5929.
