THURSDAY
Cooperstown
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 1 to 6 p.m., 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents. For info: cooperstownfoodpantry.org
Senior Center, 1 to 3 p.m., 31 Elm St. For info: coopseniorcenter@gmail.com.
Delhi
Food Pantry, 3:30 to 5:30 p.m., at United Ministry, Church Street. For info: 607-746-2191
Esperance
Shanti Vun Drum Circles, 7 to 9 p.m., Landis Arboretum, 174 Lape Road. around the pond near the Peace Pavilion, or in the cevent of rain, in the Pavilion. For infoL Vijaya Luxmi, program sponsor, Vijaya8397@yahoo.com, 518-234-8397.
Franklin
Pulled pork picnic, 5 to 7 p.m., St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 307 Main St.
Morris
Farmers’ Market, 3 p.m. to 5:30 p.m., behind firehouse, Main Street.
Oneonta
Oneonta History Center, noon to 4 p.m., 183 Main St. For info: www.oneontahistory.org, 607-431-0960.
PEO meeting, 1 p.m., St. James’ Church, 305 Main St. Kickoff ‘Fun’ Raiser. For info: Adrienne, 607-547-7115.
Super Heroes in Ripped Jeans Thrift Store, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., 4 S. Main St. Hours subject to change. For info: 607-432-3333.
Otego
Community Food Pantry, 3:15 to 5:15 p.m., Unatego Community Church, 290 Main St. Call 607-353-0388 to order and arrange for pick up.
Sidney
Vartulli’s Gardeners, 3:30 p.m., Sidney Memorial Public Library, 8 River St.. Register: si.cassandra@4cls.org, 607-563-1200
Virtual Baby StoryTime, 11 a.m., Sidney Memorial Public Library.. For info: 607-563-1200
Springfield Center
Springfield Historical Society, 10 a.m. to noon, Community Center, 129 County Road 29A. For info: www.springfieldhistoricalsocietyny.org.
FRIDAY
Cooperstown
Artist Talk featuring Tom Nussebaum, 5 p.m., The Art Garage, 689 Beaver Meadow Road. For info: 607-941-9607..
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents. For info: cooperstownfoodpantry.org
Delhi
Kirk Thrift Shoppe, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 4 Clinton St.. Visit tinyurl.com/yylyxjb for weekly updates on featured items, sales events and donation days. For info: 607-746-2155.
Franklin
Greater Franklin Food Pantry, 2 to 4 p.m., Franklin Railroad and Community Museum’s Farmhouse Community Center, 574 Main Street.
Gilbertsville
Summermusic Concert with The Millenium Strings, 7:30 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 19 Marion Ave.
Oneonta
Oneonta History Center, noon to 4 p.m., 183 Main St. For info: www.oneontahistory.org, 607-431-0960.
Super Heroes in Ripped Jeans Thrift Store, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., 4 S. Main St. Hours subject to change. For info: 607-432-3333.
Unadilla
Unadilla Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., 172 Main St. Serving families in the 13849 zip code. For info: 607-563-7713.
Walton
Farmers’ Market, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Veterans Plaza, 181 Delaware St.. For info: www.facebook.com/WaltonFarmersMarket/
Storytime, 10:30 a.m., William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place. For info: 607-865-5929
