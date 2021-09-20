Tuesday
Afton
Afton Central School Adult and Continuing Education Program, 4 to 7 p.m., Afton Central School, 29 Academy St., Room 236. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending class.
Cooperstown
Celebration of Autumn, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., The Farmers’ Museum, 5775 State Hwy 80. For info: Farmers Museum.org
Cooperstown Farmers’ Market, 12 to 5 p.m., 101 Main St. in Pioneer Alley. For info: www.cooperstown farmers.org, 607-547-6195.
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents. For info: coopers townfoodpantry.org
Senior Center, 1 to 3 p.m., 31 Elm St. For info: coopseniorcenter@gmail.com.
Oneonta
Basic/Intermediate English conversation, 9:30 to 11 a.m., Literacy Volunteers of Otsego and Delaware Counties. For adult non-native speakers. Online. For info: LVODC607@gmail.com or 607-287-0036.
Super Heroes in Ripped Jeans Thrift Store, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., 4 S. Main St. Hours subject to change. For info: 607-432-3333.
Sidney
Afton Central School Adult and Continuing Education Program, 9 a.m. to noon, Civic Center, 21 Liberty St. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending class.
In person Minecraft Club, 3:30 to 5 p.m., Sidney Memorial Library, 8 River St. For info and to register: 607-563-1200, si.cassandra@4cls.org
Music for Munchkins, 11 a.m., Sidney Memorial Library, 8 River St. For info and to register: 607-563-1200.
Story Time, 10 a.m., Sidney Memorial Library, 8 River St. For info and to register: 607-563-1200.
Walton
Knit and Crochet Group, 3 p.m., William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place. For info: 607-865-5929.
Wednesday
Cooperstown
Celebration of Autumn, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., The Farmers’ Museum, 5775 State Hwy 80. For info: FarmersMuseum.org
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents.
Norwich
Afton Central School Adult and Continuing Education Program, 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., CDO Workforce Center, 1 O’Hara Drive. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending class.
Oneonta
Afton Central School Adult and Continuing Education Program, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., CDO Workforce Center, 12 Dietz St. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending class.
Basic/Intermediate English conversation, 9:30 to 11 a.m., Literacy Volunteers of Otsego and Delaware Counties. For adult non-native speakers. Online. For info: LVODC607@gmail.com or 607-287-0036.
Drive-thru document shredding, 10 a.m. to noon, St. James’ Manor, 9 St. James’ Place. For info: 607-436-9974.
Oneonta History Center, noon to 4 p.m., 183 Main St. For info: www.oneontahistory.org, 607-431-0960.
Super Heroes in Ripped Jeans Thrift Store, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., 4 S. Main St. Hours subject to change. For info: 607-432-3333.
Sidney
Nex-To-New Thrift Store, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., 11 Main St. Donations received during store hours at back door. For info: 607-563-3434.
