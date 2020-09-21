Tuesday
Afton
Adult and Continuing Education Program, 3:30 to 6:30 p.m., Afton Central School, 29 Academy St. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending class.
Cooperstown
Celebration of Autumn, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., The Farmers’ Museum.. Daily until Oct. 12. For info: FarmersMuseum.org.
Cooperstown Farmers’ Market, noon to 5 p.m., 101 Main St. in Pioneer Alley. For info: www.cooperstownfarmersmarket.org.
Hamden
Energy Chat Series, noon, Facebook Live. Sponsored by CCE of Delaware County. For info: 607-865-6531, vsd22@cornell.edu, www.smartenergychoices.org.
hartwick
Voter registration drive, noon to 6 p.m., Freight Wheel Cafe and Community Workspace, 3097 County Highway 11. Sponsored by League of Women Voters of the Cooperstown Area. For info: LWVCooperstownArea.org.
Oneonta
Basic/Intermediate English conversation, 9:30 to 11 a.m., Literacy Volunteers of Otsego and Delaware Counties. For adult non-native speakers. Online through Zoom. For info: LVODC607 or 607-287-0036.
Oneonta History Center, 183 Main St., noon to 4 p.m., free. 100 Years of Oneonta Architecture, Woodland museum and other local history. For info: 607-43200960, info@OneontaHistory.org.
richfield springs
Voter Registration Drive, noon to 6 p.m., Aubuchon Hardware, 129 W. Main St. Sponsored by League of Women Voters of the Cooperstown Area. For info: LWVCooperstownArea.org.
Sidney
Adult and Continuing Education Program, 9 a.m. to noon, Sidney Civic Center, 21 Liberty St. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending class.
Library Learners, 11 a.m., Sidney Memorial Library, 8 River St. For info: 607-563-1200.
Virtual Story Time, 10 a.m., Sidney Memorial Public Library, 8 River St. For info: 607-563-1200.
Walton
Adult and Continuing Education Program, 4 to 7 p.m., Walton Elementary School, 42-66 North St. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending class.
wednesday
Cooperstown
Celebration of Autumn, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., The Farmers’ Museum. Daily until Oct. 12. For info: FarmersMuseum.org.
Heat Smart Mohawk Valley Kickoff, 6 p.m., online. For info and to register: occainfo.org.
Cooperstown Reflects on Racism: History and Demographics and Current Issues, 7 to 8:30 p.m. Panel discussion sponsored by Friends of the Village Library of Cooperstown, 22 Main St. Info and registration: FOVL.eventbrite.com.
East Meredith
Folk Art in Wood exhibit by Catskills Folk Connection, Hanford Mills Museum, 51 County Route 12. Free. Call 607-278-5744 to reserve a time to view. Features works by Gary Mead, Joe Dibble, Kira Lendo, Joe Hewitt, Ken Etts, Dane Scudder and Chris Carey.
Norwich
Adult and Continuing Education Program, 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., CDO Workforce Center, 1 O’Hara Drive. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending class.
Oneonta
Adult and Continuing Education program, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., CDO Workforce Center, 12 Dietz St. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending class.
Basic/Intermediate English conversation, 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m., Literacy Volunteers of Otsego and Delaware Counties. For adult non-native speakers. Online through Zoom. For info: LVODC607 or 607-287-0036.
Digital device call-in day, 5 to 6 p.m., Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut St. No appointment needed. Call 607-386-1465 for tech help.
Document shredding event, 10 a.m. to noon, St. James’ Manor, 9 St. James Place.
Oneonta History Center, 183 Main St., noon to 4 p.m., free. 100 Years of Oneonta Architecture, Woodland museum and other local history. For info: 607-43200960, info@OneontaHistory.org.
Walton
Book Club discussion, 7 p.m., William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place. For info: 607-865-5929.
