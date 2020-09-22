wednesday
Cooperstown
Celebration of Autumn, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., The Farmers’ Museum. Daily until Oct. 12. For info: FarmersMuseum.org.
Heat Smart Mohawk Valley Kickoff, 6 p.m., online. For info and to register: occainfo.org.
Cooperstown Reflects on Racism: History and Demographics and Current Issues, 7 to 8:30 p.m. Panel discussion sponsored by Friends of the Village Library of Cooperstown, 22 Main St. Info and registration: FOVL.eventbrite.com.
East Meredith
Folk Art in Wood exhibit by Catskills Folk Connection, Hanford Mills Museum, 51 County Route 12. Free. Call 607-278-5744 to reserve a time to view. Works by Gary Mead, Joe Dibble, Kira Lendo, Joe Hewitt, Ken Etts, Dane Scudder and Chris Carey.
Norwich
Adult and Continuing Education Program, 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., CDO Workforce Center, 1 O’Hara Drive. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending class.
Oneonta
Adult and Continuing Education program, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., CDO Workforce Center, 12 Dietz St. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending class.
Basic/Intermediate English conversation, 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m., Literacy Volunteers of Otsego and Delaware Counties. For adult non-native speakers. Online through Zoom. For info: LVODC607 or 607-287-0036.
Digital device call-in day, 5 to 6 p.m., Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut St. No appointment needed. Call 607-386-1465 for tech help.
Document shredding event, 10 a.m. to noon, St. James’ Manor, 9 St. James Place.
Oneonta History Center, 183 Main St., open noon to 4 p.m., 100 Years of Oneonta Architecture, Woodland museum and other local history. For info: 607-432-0960, info@OneontaHistory.org.
Walton
Book Club discussion, 7 p.m., William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place. For info: 607-865-5929.
Thursday
Afton
Adult and Continuing Education Program, 3:30 to 6:30 p.m., Afton Central School, 29 Academy Street. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending class.
Cherry Valley
Drive-thru food pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, Cherry Valley-Springfield Central School, 597 County Route 54. For info: info@regionalfoodbank.net.
Cooperstown
Celebration of Autumn, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., The Farmers’ Museum. Daily until Oct. 12. For info: FarmersMuseum.org.
State Environmental Quality Review Act training, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., Online. For Otsego County and Schoharie County planning, zoning, or other board members and others interested. For info and to register: zacharythompson@schoharie.ny.us or 518-295-8770.
East Meredith
East Meets West Virtual Workshop with Lanny Harrison, 5:30 to 7 p.m., West Kortright Centre.
Folk Art in Wood exhibit by the Catskills Folk Connection, Hanford Mills Museum, 51 County Route 12. Free. Call 607-278-5744 to reserve a time to view. Features works by Gary Mead, Joe Dibble, Kira Lendo, Joe Hewitt, Ken Etts, Dane Scudder and Chris Carey.
Morris
Farmers’ Market, 3 to 5:30 p.m., behind firehouse on Main Street. For info: Tina Shields at kmshields669@gmail.com.
Norwich
Adult and Continuing Education Program, noon to 3 p.m., CDO Workforce Center, 1 O’Hara Drive. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending class.
Oneonta
Basic/Intermediate English conversation, 9:30 to 11 a.m., Literacy Volunteers of Otsego and Delaware Counties. For adult non-native speakers. Online through Zoom. For info: LVODC607 or 607-287-0036
Oneonta History Center, noon to 4 p.m., Oneonta History Center, 183 Main St. Free. 100 Years of Oneonta Architecture, Woodland Museum and other local history. For info: 607-432-0960, info@OneontaHistory.org.
Otego
Community Food Pantry, 3:15 to 5:15 p.m., Unatego Community Church, 290 Main St.
Sidney
Adult and Continuing Education Program, 9 a.m. to noon, Sidney Civic Center, 21 Liberty St. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending class.
Virtual Baby Story Time, 11 a.m., Sidney Memorial Library, For info: 607-563-1200.
Virtual Crafts with Miss Cassandra, 3 p.m., Sidney Memorial Public Library. For info: 607-563-1200.
Walton
Adult and Continuing Education Program, 4 to 7 p.m., Walton Elementary School, 42-66 North St. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending class.
West Fulton
Free rabies clinic, 6 to 8 p.m., Fulton Town Hall, 1168 Bear Ladder Road. For info and to register: www.health.ny.gov/gotoclinic.48.
To submit calendar events, email no later than Friday for the following week to community@thedailystar.com, fax to 607-432-5707, or mail to or drop off announcements at The Daily Star, 102 Chestnut St., Oneonta, NY 13820, Attn: Community News. Changes to an existing listing may be made as above, or by calling 607-441-7206.
