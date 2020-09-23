Thursday
Afton
Adult and Continuing Education Program, 3:30 to 6:30 p.m., Afton Central School, 29 Academy Street. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending class.
Cherry Valley
Drive-thru food pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, Cherry Valley-Springfield Central School, 597 County Route 54. For info: info@regionalfoodbank.net.
Cooperstown
Celebration of Autumn, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., The Farmers’ Museum. Daily until Oct. 12. For info: FarmersMuseum.org.
State Environmental Quality Review Act training, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., Online. For Otsego County and Schoharie County planning, zoning, or other board members and others interested. For info and to register: zacharythompson@schoharie.ny.us or 518-295-8770.
East Meredith
East Meets West Virtual Workshop with Lanny Harrison, 5:30 to 7 p.m., West Kortright Centre.
Folk Art in Wood exhibit by the Catskills Folk Connection, Hanford Mills Museum, 51 County Route 12. Free. Call 607-278-5744 to reserve a time to view. Features works by Gary Mead, Joe Dibble, Kira Lendo, Joe Hewitt, Ken Etts, Dane Scudder and Chris Carey.
Morris
Farmers’ Market, 3 to 5:30 p.m., behind firehouse on Main Street. For info: Tina Shields at kmshields669@gmail.com.
Norwich
Adult and Continuing Education Program, noon to 3 p.m., CDO Workforce Center, 1 O’Hara Drive. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending class.
Oneonta
Basic/Intermediate English conversation, 9:30 to 11 a.m., Literacy Volunteers of Otsego and Delaware Counties. For adult non-native speakers. Online through Zoom. For info: LVODC607 or 607-287-0036
Oneonta History Center, noon to 4 p.m., Oneonta History Center, 183 Main St. Free. 100 Years of Oneonta Architecture, Woodland Museum and other local history. For info: 607-432-0960, info@OneontaHistory.org.
Otego
Community Food Pantry, 3:15 to 5:15 p.m., Unatego Community Church, 290 Main St.
Sidney
Adult and Continuing Education Program, 9 a.m. to noon, Sidney Civic Center, 21 Liberty St. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending class.
Virtual Baby Story Time, 11 a.m., Sidney Memorial Public Library, For info: 607-563-1200.
Virtual Crafts with Miss Cassandra, 3 p.m., Sidney Memorial Public Library. For info: 607-563-1200.
Walton
Adult and Continuing Education Program, 4 to 7 p.m., Walton Elementary School, 42-66 North St. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending class.
West Fulton
Free rabies clinic, 6 to 8 p.m., Fulton Town Hall, 1168 Bear Ladder Road. For info and to register: www.health.ny.gov/gotoclinic.48.
Friday
Cooperstown
Celebration of Autumn, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., The Farmers’ Museum. Daily until Oct. 12. For info: FarmersMuseum.org
Delhi
Kirk Thrift Shoppe open, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 4 Clinton St. For info: 607-829-6005.
Recovery for Humanity, 5 to 8 p.m., Courthouse Square. Sponsored by Friends of Recovery of Delaware and Otsego Counties. For info: 607-746-3570, friendsofrecoverydo.org
East Meredith
Folk Art in Wood exhibit by Catskills Folk Connection, Hanford Mills Museum, 51 County Route 12. Free. Call 607-278-5744 to reserve a time to view. Features works by Gary Mead, Joe Dibble, Kira Lendo, Joe Hewitt, Ken Etts, Dane Scudder and Chris Carey.
Hobart
Farmers’ Market, 4 to 7 p.m., Town Green, 101 Maple St. For info: 607-538-1092, hobartfarmersmarket.com
Howes Cave
Howe Caverns Haunted Cave Tour, 5 to 10 p.m., Howe Caverns, 255 Discovery Drive. For info and to register: HoweScary.com
Oneonta
Adult and Continuing Education program, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., CDO Workforce Center, 12 Dietz St. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending class.
Basic/Intermediate English conversation, 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m., Literacy Volunteers of Otsego and Delaware Counties. For adult non-native speakers. Online using JItsi. For info: LVOD607, 607-287-0036.
Chicken Parmesan dinner, 4 to 7 p.m., Veterans Club, 279 Chestnut St. For info: 607-432-0494.
Online benefit auction begins, 10 a.m., Oneonta History Center, 183 Main St. At 32.auctions.com/GOHSMiniAuction. Ends at 9 p.m. Sunday. History Center open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. For info: 607-432-0960, info@OneontaHistory.org
Sidney
Red Cross blood drive, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., American Legion Post No. 183, 22 Union St. For info and appointments: redcrossblood.org, 800-733-2767.
Virtual Pajama Story Time, 7 p.m., Sidney Memorial Public Library. For info: 607-563-1200.
Springfield Center
Par for Paws Golf Tournament, Otsego Golf Club, 144 Pro Shop Drive. Register for tee time. 607-547-9290. To benefit Susquehanna SPCA.
To submit calendar events, email no later than Friday for the following week to community@thedailystar.com, fax to 607-432-5707, or mail to or drop off announcements at The Daily Star, 102 Chestnut St., Oneonta, NY 13820, Attn: Community News. Changes to an existing listing may be made as above, or by calling 607-441-7206.
