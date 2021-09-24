Saturday
Bainbridge
Music on the Stoop, 6:30 to 8 p.m., 17 W. Main St. For info: Steve at paper929@gmail.com
Cooperstown
Celebration of Autumn, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., The Farmers’ Museum, 5775 State Hwy 80. For info: FarmersMuseum.org
Cooperstown Farmers’ Market, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., 101 Main St. in Pioneer Alley. For info: 607-547-6195, www.cooperstownfarmersmarket.org, www.facebook.com/CooperstownFarmersMarket/
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving residents of northern Otsego County. For info: coopers townfoodpantry.org
Lasagna dinner and pie sale, 4 to 7 p.m., Presbyterian Church, Pioneer Street. Outdoor dining or takeout. To benefit the mission of Cooperstown Living Waters.
Delhi
Dedication ceremony, 12 p.m., Cannon House, 47 Main St. For info: delhinyhistory.org
Kirk Thrift Shoppe, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 4 Clinton St. Visit tinyurl.com/yylyxjb for weekly updates on featured items, sales events and donation days. For info: 607-746-2155.
Esperance
Fermentation: Preserving Food for Health and Great Taste, 10 a.m. to noon, Landis Arboretum, 174 Lape Road. For info: https://tinyurl.com/b3xash2w
Fleischmanns
“Counterpart” exhibit by Bea Ortiz, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., 1053 Main Street Gallery. For info: www.1053maingallery.com
Margaretville
Cauliflower Festival, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Village Park, Bridge Street. For info: Margaretvillecauliflower festival.org
Milford
Fall foliage train rides, 1 p.m., Cooperstown & Charlotte Valley Railroad, 136 East Main St. For info: cooperstowntrain.com
Mount Vision
NY Cannabis Arts and Music Festival, 9 a.m. to 11:30 p.m., Knarich Family Farm, 397 County Highway 15. For info: www.nycannabisartsandmusicfest.com
Oneonta
Chicken barbecue, 11 a.m., Sixth Ward Booster Club Field, Scramling Avenue. Benefit for American Foundation for Suicide Prevention. Tickets: Rfrance@stny.rr.com, caitlinjmarble@gmail.com
‘A Waltz in the Park,’ free concert, 2 to 4 p.m., Neahwa Park large pavilion. For info: otsegodancesociety.weebly.com
Oneonta History Center, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 183 Main St. For info: www.oneontahistory.org, 607-432-0960.
‘Off The Record,’ 7:30 to 10:30 p.m., Veterans Club, 279 Chestnut St. For info: 607-432-0494.
Super Heroes in Ripped Jeans Thrift Store, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., 4 S. Main St. Hours subject to change. For info: 607-432-3333.
Otego
Community Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Unatego Community Church, 290 Main St. Call 607-353-0388 to order and arrange pick up.
Richfield Springs
Community Fun Night, 5 to 7 p.m., Community Center, 6 Ann St. For info: rick@richfieldzone.org
Roxbury
For Arts’ Sake, a fine arts auction goes live at midnight; ends at noon Oct. 3. To benefit Roxbury Arts Group. For info: roxburyartsgroup.org or 607-326-7908.
Sherburne
Mushroom Walk, 2 p.m., Rogers Environmental Education Center, 2721 State Route 80. For info: 607-674-4733.
Paddle Trip, 9 a.m., Friends of Rogers Environmental Education Center, Nine Mile Swamp. For info and to register: info@friendsofrogers.org, 607-674-4733.
Sidney
Nex-To-New Thrift Store, 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., 11 Main St. Donations received during store hours at back door. For info: 607-563-3434.
Reading by local children’s author, Kristen Mann, 11 a.m. to noon, Sidney Memorial Library, 8 River St. For info: 607-563-1200.
Unadilla
Unadilla Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., 172 Main St. Serving families in the 13849 zip code. For info: 607-563-7713.
Walton
Teen Club, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., William B. Ogden Free LIbrary, 42 Gardiner Place. For info: 607-865-5929
West Winfield
Harvest Food Bag Fundraiser, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Scenic View Campground, 386 Truax Road. Sponsored by Four Corners Food Co-Op, 4cornersfoodcoop.com
Worcester
Library Used Bookshop, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., 168 Main St. Proceeds benefit Worcester-Schenevus Library, For info: 607-397-8506.
Sunday
Afton
Market for Meow Meows, 1 to 5 p.m., Tuffy’s Place, Corner of Route 41 and Little Hill Road. For info: 6zero7events.com
Cooperstown
Celebration of Autumn, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., The Farmers’ Museum, 5775 State Hwy 80. For info: FarmersMuseum.org
Fleischmanns
“Counterpart” exhibit by Bea Ortiz, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., 1053 Main Street Gallery. For info: www.1053maingallery.com
Franklin
Music at the Market: Rickety Fence, 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Chapel Hall, Institute Street. For info: facebook.com/FranklinNYFarmersMarket/
Milford
Fall foliage train rides, 1 p.m., Cooperstown & Charlotte Valley Railroad, 136 East Main St. For info: cooperstowntrain.com
Mount Vision
NY Cannabis Arts and Music Festival, 9 a.m. to 11:30 p.m., Knarich Family Farm, 397 County Highway 15. For info: www.nycannabisartsandmusicfest.com
Oneonta
Walk to End Alzheimer’s, 1 to 4 p.m., Neahwa Park, James Georgeson Avenue. For info: https://bit.ly/3gwtyTY or Nicolle Beaury 518-867-4999, ext. 1686, nsbeaury@alz.org
Tri-County Dance and Social Club dance, 5 to 9 p.m., St. James’ Episcopal Church, 305 Main St.
Schenevus
Donation breakfast, 7 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., Veterans Hall, Main Street.
Unadilla
Fall Fest, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Covered Bridge Farm, 331 Covered Bridge Road. For info: https://tinyurl.com/n4z7svvm
Monday
Cooperstown
Celebration of Autumn, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., The Farmers’ Museum, 5775 State Hwy 80. For info: Farmers Museum.org
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents. For info: cooperstownfoodpantry.org
Delhi
Food Pantry, 1 to 3 p.m., United Ministry, Church Street. For info: 607-746-2191.
Oneonta
Basic/Intermediate English conversation, 9:30 to 11 a.m., Literacy Volunteers of Otsego and Delaware Counties. For adult non-native speakers. Online. For info: LVODC607@gmail.com or 607-287-0036.
Bingo night, 7:15 p.m., Elks Lodge, 84-86 Chestnut St. Masks and social distancing required for unvaccinated. For info: 607-432-1312.
Red Cross blood drive, noon to 5 p.m., Main Street Baptist Church, 333 Main St. For info: 800-733-2767, redcrossblood.org
Super Heroes in Ripped Jeans Thrift Store, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., 4 S. Main St. Hours subject to change. For info: 607-432-3333.
Podcast, 9 a.m., featuring mind reader and psychic entertainer, Robert Channing. Available in several formats. For info: www. fromheartacheto healingandhope.com.
Sidney
Virtual Minecraft Club, 3 to 4 p.m., Sidney Memorial Public Library. Link: us06web.zoom.us/j/88634103795
Unadilla
Unadilla Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., 172 Main St. Serving families in the 13849 zip code. For info: 607-563-7713.
Walton
Afton Central School Adult and Continuing Education Program, 3:30 to 6:30 p.m., Walton Elementary School, 42-66 North St. Room 207. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending class.
Tuesday
Afton
Afton Central School Adult and Continuing Education Program, 4 to 7 p.m., Afton Central School, 29 Academy St., Room 236. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending class.
Cooperstown
Celebration of Autumn, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., The Farmers’ Museum, 5775 State Hwy 80. For info: Farmers Museum.org
Cooperstown Farmers’ Market, 12 to 5 p.m., 101 Main St. in Pioneer Alley. For info: www.cooperstown farmers.org, 607-547-6195.
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents. For info: coopers townfoodpantry.org
Senior Center, 1 to 3 p.m., 31 Elm St. For info: coopseniorcenter@gmail.com.
Franklin
Reading and Discussion Series: The American Dream, 7 p.m., Franklin Free Library, 334 Main St. For info and to register: fr.ill@4cls.org, 607-829-2941.
Oneonta
Basic/Intermediate English conversation, 9:30 to 11 a.m., Literacy Volunteers of Otsego and Delaware Counties. For adult non-native speakers. Online. For info: LVODC607@gmail.com or 607-287-0036.
Super Heroes in Ripped Jeans Thrift Store, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., 4 S. Main St. Hours subject to change. For info: 607-432-3333.
Sidney
Afton Central School Adult and Continuing Education Program, 9 a.m. to noon, Civic Center, 21 Liberty St. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending class.
Minecraft Club, 3:30 to 5 p.m., in person, Sidney Memorial Library, 8 River St. Register: 607-563-1200, si.cassandra@4cls.org
Story Time, 10 a.m., Sidney Memorial Library, 8 River St. Register: 607-563-1200.
Walton
Knit & Crochet, 3 p.m.; Introduction to Geocaching, 3:30 p.m.; Board of Trustees, 7 p.m., William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place. For info: 607-865-5929.
