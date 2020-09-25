Saturday
Afton
Open Air Vendor Market, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Afton, 1386 State Highway 7. Sponsored by 6Zero7 Advertising Concepts of Afton. Parking available at Suburban Propane.
Cooperstown
Celebration of Autumn, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., The Farmers’ Museum. Daily until Oct. 12. For info: FarmersMuseum.org.
Cooperstown Farmers’ Market, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., 101 Main St. in Pioneer Alley. For info: www.cooperstownfarmersmarket.org.
Used book sale, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Village Library of Cooperstown, 22 Main St. Sponsored by Friends of the Village Library of Cooperstown. For info: 607-544-1418.
Delhi
Kirk Thrift Shoppe open, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 4 Clinton St. For info: 607-829-6005.
Voter Registration Drive, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., 84 Main St. For info: youngprogressivesofdelco@gmail.com.
Folk Art in Wood exhibit by Catskills Folk Connection, Hanford Mills Museum, 51 County Route 12. Free. Call 607-278-5744 to reserve time to view. Works by Gary Mead, Joe Dibble, Kira Lendo, Joe Hewitt, Ken Etts, Dane Scudder and Chris Carey.
Edmeston
Edmeston Museum, 9 a.m. to noon, 1 North St. For info: edmestonmuseum@gmail.com.
Howes Cave
Haunted Cave Tour, 5 to 10 p.m., 255 Discovery Drive. For info and tickets: howecaverns.com.
Morris
Sesquicentennial Celebration, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Various events at various locations. For info: facebook.com/morrissesquicentennial.
Oneonta
Drive-in movie: 'Jim Henson's Labyrinth,' 6 p.m., Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center parking lot, 24 Market St. Lawn seating limited to 50. Rain location: Club Odyssey. For info: 607-353-7143.
Oneonta History Center, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., 183 Main St. Ongoing auction at 32.auctions.com/GOHSMiniAuction ends 9 p.m. Sunday. History Center featuring 100 Years of Oneonta Architecture, Woodland Museum and other local history and gift shop. For info: 607-432-0960, info@OneontaHistory.org.
Otego
Community Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Unatego Community Church, 290 Main St.
Schenevus
Otsego County Pomona Grange, 1:30 p.m., Borst Field Pavilion. For info: 755ritchey@frontiernet.net.
Sidney
Main Street Market Square, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Main and Division streets. Local farm produce and plants. For info: facebook.com/Savymom2/.
Virtual Tech Class Part 2, 10 a.m., Sidney Memorial Public Library. For info: 607-563-1200.
Springfield Center
Par for Paws Golf Tournament, Otsego Golf Club, 144 Pro Shop Drive. Register for tee time. 607-547-9290. To benefit Susquehanna SPCA.
Worcester
Library Used Bookshop, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., 168 Main St. Proceeds benefit the Worcester-Schenevus Library, For info: 607-397-8506.
Sunday
Cooperstown
Celebration of Autumn, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., The Farmers’ Museum. Daily until Oct. 12. For info: FarmersMuseum.org.
Used book sale, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Village Library of Cooperstown, 22 Main St. Sponsored by Friends of the Village Library of Cooperstown. For info: 607-544-1418.
East Meredith
Folk Art in Wood exhibit by Catskills Folk Connection, Hanford Mills Museum, 51 County Route 12. Free. Call 607-278-5744 to reserve a time to view. Features works by Gary Mead, Joe Dibble, Kira Lendo, Joe Hewitt, Ken Etts, Dane Scudder and Chris Carey.
Franklin
Farmers’ Market, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 15 Institute St. For info: franklinlocal.org, www.facebook.com/FranklinNYFarmersMarket/.
Howes Cave
Howe Caverns Haunted Cave Tour, 5 to 10 p.m., Howe Caverns, 255 Discovery Drive. For info and tickets: howecaverns.com.
Margaretville
Historic marker unveiling, 2 p.m., Margaretville Mountain Inn, Margaretville Mountain Road. Marker will designate historically significant site where cauliflower industry was launched. Sponsored by Historical Society of the Town of Middletown. For info: mtownhistory.org.
Meridale
Takeout barbecue chicken dinner, 11 a.m., Firehouse, state Route 28 and county Route 10. For info: 607-437-2583.
Morris
Sesquicentennial Celebration, noon to 5 p.m., Various events at various locations. For info: facebook.com/morrissesquicentennial.
Oneonta
Online benefit auction, ends at 9 p.m., Greater Oneonta Historical Society, 183 Main St. Bid at 32aauctions.com/GOHSMiniAuction.
Walk to end Alzheimer’s events, 1 to 4 p.m., Neahwa Park. For info: alz.org/walk.
Oxford
Sunday Community Breakfast, 7:30 to 11 a.m., American Legion Post 376, 17 S. Washington Ave. All regulations regarding COVID-19 will be followed. Takeout available. For info: 607-843-8166, amerlegion@stny.rr.com.
Springfield Center
Par for Paws Golf Tournament, Otsego Golf Club, 144 Pro Shop Drive. Register for tee time. 607-547-9290. To benefit Susquehanna SPCA.
Monday
Cooperstown
Celebration of Autumn, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., The Farmers’ Museum.. Daily until Oct. 12. For info: FarmersMuseum.org.
Used book sale, 10 to 5 p.m., Village Library of Cooperstown, 22 Main St.. Sponsored by Friends of the Village Library of Cooperstown, For info: 607-544-1418.
Oneonta
Teen Scene Scavenger Hunt, 5 to 6:30 p.m., Family Resource Network.. On Zoom. For info and required registration: 607-432-0001.
Volunteer Recognition Drive-thru, 2 to 5 p.m., Helios Care, 297 River Street Service Road. Rain date: Sept. 30. For info: 607-432-5525, tammy.christman@helioscare.org, helioscare.org/volunteers.
Richfield Springs
Red Cross blood drive, 2:30 to 6:30 p.m., American Legion Post No. 616, 13 Lake St. For info and appointments: redcrossblood.org, 800-733-2767.
Tuesday
Afton
Adult and Continuing Education Program, 3:30 to 6:30 p.m., Afton Central School, 29 Academy St. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending class.
Cooperstown
Celebration of Autumn, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., The Farmers’ Museum. Daily until Oct. 12. For info: FarmersMuseum.org.
Cooperstown Farmers’ Market, noon to 5 p.m., 101 Main St. in Pioneer Alley. For info: www.cooperstownfarmersmarket.org.
Used book sale, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Village Library of Cooperstown, 22 Main St. Sponsored by Friends of the Village Library of Cooperstown. For info: 607-544-1418.
North Blenheim
Bassett Healthcare Medical Mobile Coach Cancer Screening, 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Mine Kill State Park, 161 Mine Kill Road. For info and appointments: 888-345-0225, www.Bassett.org/CSP.
Oneonta
Basic/Intermediate English conversation, 9:30 to 11 a.m., Literacy Volunteers of Otsego and Delaware Counties. For adult non-native speakers. Online through Zoom. For info: LVODC607 or 607-287-0036.
Oneonta History Center, noon to 4 p.m., Oneonta History Center, 183 Main St. Free. 100 Years of Oneonta Architecture, Woodland Museum and other local history. For info: 607-432-0960, info@OneontaHistory.org.
Red Cross blood drive, noon to 5 p.m., Elm Park Methodist Church, 401 Chestnut St. Info. and appointments: redcrossblood.org, 800-733-2767.
Sidney
Adult and Continuing Education Program, 9 a.m. to noon, Sidney Civic Center, 21 Liberty St. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending class.
Virtual Story Time, 10 a.m., Sidney Memorial Public Library. For info: 607-563-1200.
Sidney Center
Red Cross blood drive, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., DCMO BOCES, 270 BOCES Drive. For info and appointments: redcrossblood.org, 800-733-2767.
Walton
Adult and Continuing Education Program, 4 to 7 p.m., Walton Elementary School, 42-66 North St. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending class.
Wells Bridge
Red Cross blood drive, 1 to 6 p.m., Fire Department, 104 County Route 4. For info and appointments: redcrossblood.org, 800-733-2767.
