Tuesday
Afton
Adult and Continuing Education Program, 3:30 to 6:30 p.m., Afton Central School, 29 Academy St. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending class.
Cooperstown
Celebration of Autumn, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., The Farmers’ Museum. Daily until Oct. 12. For info: FarmersMuseum.org.
Cooperstown Farmers’ Market, noon to 5 p.m., 101 Main St. in Pioneer Alley. For info: www.cooperstownfarmersmarket.org.
Used book sale, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Village Library of Cooperstown, 22 Main St. Sponsored by Friends of the Village Library of Cooperstown. For info: 607-544-1418.
North Blenheim
Bassett Healthcare Medical Mobile Coach Cancer Screening, 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Mine Kill State Park, 161 Mine Kill Road. For info and appointments: 888-345-0225, www.Bassett.org/CSP.
Oneonta
Basic/Intermediate English conversation, 9:30 to 11 a.m., Literacy Volunteers of Otsego and Delaware Counties. For adult non-native speakers. Online through Zoom. For info: LVODC607 or 607-287-0036.
Oneonta History Center, noon to 4 p.m., Oneonta History Center, 183 Main St. Free. 100 Years of Oneonta Architecture, Woodland Museum and other local history. For info: 607-432-0960, info@OneontaHistory.org.
Red Cross blood drive, noon to 5 p.m., Elm Park Methodist Church, 401 Chestnut St. Info. and appointments: redcrossblood.org, 800-733-2767.
Sidney
Adult and Continuing Education Program, 9 a.m. to noon, Sidney Civic Center, 21 Liberty St. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending class.
Virtual Story Time, 10 a.m., Sidney Memorial Public Library. For info: 607-563-1200.
Sidney Center
Red Cross blood drive, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., DCMO BOCES, 270 BOCES Drive. For info and appointments: redcrossblood.org, 800-733-2767.
Walton
Adult and Continuing Education Program, 4 to 7 p.m., Walton Elementary School, 42-66 North St. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending class.
Wells Bridge
Red Cross blood drive, 1 to 6 p.m., Fire Department, 104 County Route 4. For info and appointments: redcrossblood.org, 800-733-2767.
Wednesday
Cooperstown
Celebration of Autumn, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., The Farmers’ Museum. Daily until Oct. 12. For info: FarmersMuseum.org.
Used book sale, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Village Library, 22 Main St. Sponsored by Friends of the Village Library of Cooperstown. For info: 607-544-1418.
Cooperstown Art Association, 22 Main St., galleries and shop open 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. For info: cooperstownart.com.
East Meredith
Folk Art in Wood exhibit by the Catskills Folk Connection, Hanford Mills Museum, 51 County Route 12. Free. Call 607-278-5744 to reserve a time to view. Features works by Gary Mead, Joe Dibble, Kira Lendo, Joe Hewitt, Ken Etts, Dane Scudder and Chris Carey.
Norwich
Adult and Continuing Education Program, 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., CDO Workforce Center, 1 O’Hara Drive. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending a class.
Oneonta
Adult and Continuing Education program, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., CDO Workforce Center, 12 Dietz St. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending a class.
Basic/Intermediate English conversation, 9:30 to 11 a.m., Literacy Volunteers of Otsego and Delaware Counties. For adult non-native speakers. Online through Zoom. For info: LVODC607 or 607-287-0036
Digital device call-in day, 5 to 6 p.m., Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut St. No appointment needed. Call 607-386-1465 for tech help.
Oneonta History Center, noon to 4 p.m., Oneonta History Center, 183 Main St. Free. 100 Years of Oneonta Architecture, Woodland Museum and other local history. For info: 607-432-0960, info@OneontaHistory.org.
Red Cross blood drive, 2 to 6 p.m., American Legion Post No. 259, 279 Chestnut St. Info. and appointments: redcrossblood.org, 800-733-2767.
