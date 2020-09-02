THURSDAY
delhi
Annual dinner meeting, 6:30 p.m., 4-H Camp Shankitunk, 2420 Arbor Hill Road. With Cornell Cooperative Extension of Delaware County and Delaware County Farm Bureau. For info and Zoom link to meeting: 607-865-8531.
Franklin
Front lawn picnic, 5 to 7 p.m., St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 307 Main St. Free will offering. Face masks required.
Hamden
90th Annual Farm Tours, 2 to 4:30 p.m., Various locations in Bloomville, Delhi, DeLancey. Sponsored by Cornell Cooperative Extension of Delaware County. For info and to select a tour: 607-865-6531, www.cce.delaware.org.
Morris
Farmers’ Market, 3 to 5:30 p.m., behind firehouse on Main Street. For info: Tina Shields at kmshields669@gmail.com.
Norwich
Afton Central School Adult and Continuing Education Program, noon to 3:00 p.m., CDO Workforce Center, 1 O’Hara Drive. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending a class.
Otego
Community Food Pantry, 3:15 to 5:15 p.m., Unatego Community Church, 290 Main St.
Sidney
Afton Central School Adult and Continuing Education Program, 9 a.m. to noon, Sidney Civic Center, 21 Liberty St.. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending a class.
FRIDAY
DelhiThe Kirk Thrift Shoppe, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 4 Clinton St.. For info: 607-829-6005
Hobart
Farmers’ Market, 4 to 7 p.m., Town Green, 101 Maple St. For info: 607-538-1092, hobartfarmersmarket.com
Oneonta
Afton Central School Adult and Continuing Education program, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., CDO Workforce Center, 12 Dietz St.. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending a class.
