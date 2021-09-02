FRIDAY
Cooperstown
Artist Talk featuring Tom Nussebaum, 5 p.m., The Art Garage, 689 Beaver Meadow Road. For info: 607-941-9607..
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents. For info: cooperstownfoodpantry.org
Delhi
Kirk Thrift Shoppe, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 4 Clinton St.. Visit tinyurl.com/yylyxjb for weekly updates on featured items, sales events and donation days. For info: 607-746-2155.
Franklin
Greater Franklin Food Pantry, 2 to 4 p.m., Franklin Railroad and Community Museum’s Farmhouse Community Center, 574 Main Street.
Gilbertsville
Summermusic Concert with The Millenium Strings, 7:30 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 19 Marion Ave.
Oneonta
Oneonta History Center, noon to 4 p.m., 183 Main St. For info: www.oneontahistory.org, 607-431-0960.
Super Heroes in Ripped Jeans Thrift Store, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., 4 S. Main St. Hours subject to change. For info: 607-432-3333.
Unadilla
Unadilla Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., 172 Main St. Serving families in the 13849 zip code. For info: 607-563-7713.
Walton
Farmers’ Market, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Veterans Plaza, 181 Delaware St.. For info: www.facebook.com/WaltonFarmersMarket/
Storytime, 10:30 a.m., William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place. For info: 607-865-5929.
SATURDAY
Andes
‘Too Pure for the World’ by Emily Pettigrew, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Hunting Tavern Museum, 288 Main St.
Bainbridge
Music on the Stoop, 6:30 to 8 p.m., 17 W. Main St. For info: Steve at paper929@gmail.com
Cooperstown
Artisan Festival, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Otsego County office complex lawn, 197 Main St. For info: cooperstownartisanfestival.info, 607-547-9983
Cooperstown Farmers’ Market, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., 101 Main St. in Pioneer Alley. For info: 607-547-6195, www.cooperstownfarmersmarket.org, www.facebook.com/CooperstownFarmersMarket/
Fine Arts on the Lawn, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Cooperstown Art Association, 22 Main St. For info: 607-547-9777, cooperstownart.com
Delhi
Kirk Thrift Shoppe, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 4 Clinton St. Visit tinyurl.com/yylyxjb for weekly updates on featured items, sales events and donation days. For info: 607-746-2155.
Esperance
Trail Camera Tips and Tricks Workshop, 7 to 8 p.m., Landis Arboretum Meeting House, 174 Lape Road. Instructor: George Steele, nature educator. For info: http://www.landisarboretum.org.
Gilbertsville
Summermusic Concert with The Millenium Strings, 7:30 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 19 Marion Ave.
Hancock
Opening reception for four artists’ exhibits, 5 to 7 p.m., Birdhouse Gallery, 499 East Front St.
Howes Cave
Annual Iroquois Arts Festival, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Iroquois Indian Museum, 324 Caverns Road.
Margaretville
Opening reception for new exhibits, 3 to 6 p.m., Longyear Gallery, 785 Main St. For info: longyeargallery.org, 845-586-3270
Oneonta
Oneonta History Center, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 183 Main St. For info: www.oneontahistory.org, 607-432-0960.
Super Heroes in Ripped Jeans Thrift Store, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., 4 S. Main St. Hours subject to change. For info: 607-432-3333.
Otego
Community Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 3:15 to 5:15 p.m., Unatego Community Church, 290 Main St. Call 607-353-0388 to order and arrange for pick up.
Unadilla
Unadilla Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., 172 Main St. Serving families in the 13849 zip code. For info: 607-563-7713.
Walton
Arts grant information session, 10 a.m., William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place. Register: community@roxburyartsgroup.org
Worcester
Library Used Bookshop, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., 168 Main St. Proceeds benefit the Worcester-Schenevus Library, For info: 607-397-8506.
SUNDAY
Afton
Market for Meow Meows, 1 to 5 p.m., Tuffy’s Place, Corner of Route 41 and Little Hill Road. For info: 6zero7events.com
Andes
‘Too Pure for the World’ by Emily Pettigrew, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Hunting Tavern Museum, 288 Main St.
Cooperstown
Artisan Festival, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Otsego County office complex lawn, 197 Main St. For info: cooperstownartisanfestival.info, 607-547-9983
Fine Arts on the Lawn, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Cooperstown Art Association, 22 Main St. For info: 607-547-9777, cooperstownart.com
Fleischmanns
‘Paint the Town’ to promote creativity, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Main Street. Sponsored by Andes, Margaretville, Roxbury Artists Inc. Gathering for artists at 1 p.m. Look for the balloons. For artist info and to register: amropenstudios.org/paint-the-town-invite-for-artists
Franklin
Franklin Farmers Market, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Institute Street. Music by The Old Masters from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Garrattsville
TakeouT drive-thru Chicken barbecue halves, 1 p.m., Garrattsville Fire Company, 4418 State Route 51. $7 per half.
Gilbertsville
Summermusic Concert with The Millenium Strings, 2 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 19 Marion Ave. Free.
Howes Cave
Annual Iroquois Arts Festival, noon to 5 p.m., Iroquois Indian Museum, 324 Caverns Road.
Oneonta
‘Music from the Hills,’ 3 p.m., Wilber Park, Large Pavilion. Presented by the Oneonta Community Concert Band. For info: 607-376-7485.
Sidney Center
Ice Cream Social, 6 to 8 p.m., Maywood Historical Group. For info: 607-369-9263, gbyrnes@stny.rr.com
MONDAY
Andes
‘Too Pure for the World’ by Emily Pettigrew, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Hunting Tavern Museum, 288 Main St.
Cooperstown
Cooperstown Central School Baseball Alumni Game, 1 to 4 p.m., Doubleday Field, 1 Doubleday Ct.
Doubleday Field 101st birthday, 1 p.m., Doublday Field, 1 Doubleday Court.
Greene
Greene Community Labor Day 5k Road Race, 9 a.m., Lions Park, Lions Park Lane.
Oneonta
Bingo night, 7:15 p.m., Elks Lodge, 84-86 Chestnut St. Masks and social distancing required for unvaccinated. For info: 607-432-1312
Super Heroes in Ripped Jeans Thrift Store, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., 4 S. Main St. Hours subject to change. For info: 607-432-3333.
Unadilla
Unadilla Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., 172 Main St. Serving families in the 13849 zip code. For info: 607-563-7713.
