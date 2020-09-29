Wednesday
Cooperstown
Celebration of Autumn, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., The Farmers’ Museum. Daily until Oct. 12. For info: FarmersMuseum.org.
Used book sale, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Village Library, 22 Main St. Sponsored by Friends of the Village Library of Cooperstown. For info: 607-544-1418.
East Meredith
Folk Art in Wood exhibit by the Catskills Folk Connection, Hanford Mills Museum, 51 County Route 12. Call 607-278-5744 to view.
Norwich
Adult and Continuing Education Program, 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., CDO Workforce Center, 1 O’Hara Drive. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending class.
Oneonta
Adult and Continuing Education program, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., CDO Workforce Center, 12 Dietz St. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending class.
Basic/Intermediate English conversation, 9:30 to 11 a.m. Adult non-native speakers. Online. For info: LVODC607 or 607-287-0036
Digital device call-in day, 5 to 6 p.m., Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut St. No appointment needed. Call 607-386-1465 for tech help.
Oneonta History Center, noon to 4 p.m., 183 Main St. Free. 100 Years of Oneonta Architecture, Woodland Museum and other local history. For info: 607-432-0960, info@OneontaHistory.org.
Red Cross blood drive, 2 to 6 p.m., American Legion Post No. 259, 279 Chestnut St. Info. and appointments: redcrossblood.org, 800-733-2767.
Thursday
Afton
Adult and Continuing Education Program, 3:30 to 6:30 p.m., Afton Central School, 29 Academy Street. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending class.
Cooperstown
Celebration of Autumn, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., The Farmers’ Museum. Daily until Oct. 12. For info: FarmersMuseum.org.
Used book sale, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Village Library, 22 Main St. Sponsored by Friends of the Village Library of Cooperstown. For info: 607-544-1418.
East Meredith
Folk Art in Wood exhibit by the Catskills Folk Connection, Hanford Mills Museum, 51 County Route 12. Call 607-278-5744 to reserve time to view. Features works by Gary Mead, Joe Dibble, Kira Lendo, Joe Hewitt, Ken Etts, Dane Scudder and Chris Carey.
Franklin
Takeout ham and macaroni and cheese dinner, 5 to 7 p.m., St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 307 Main St. Free-will offerings accepted.
Morris
Farmers’ Market, 3 to 5:30 p.m., behind firehouse on Main Street. For info: Tina Shields at kmshields669@gmail.com.
Norwich
Adult and Continuing Education Program, noon to 3 p.m., CDO Workforce Center, 1 O’Hara Drive. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending a class.
Oneonta
Basic/Intermediate English conversation, 9:30 to 11 a.m., Literacy Volunteers of Otsego and Delaware Counties. For adult non-native speakers. Online. For info: LVODC607 or 607-287-0036.
Online Code Camp, 4 to 5:15 p.m., Huntington Memorial Library. Register at eventbrite.com.
Otego
Community Food Pantry, 3:15 to 5:15 p.m., Unatego Community Church, 290 Main St.
Sidney
Adult and Continuing Education Program, 9 a.m. to noon, Sidney Civic Center, 21 Liberty St. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending class.
Virtual Crafts: calming jars, 3 p.m., Sidney Memorial Public Library, 8 River St. For info: 607-563-1200.
Walton
Adult and Continuing Education Program, 4 to 7 p.m., Walton Elementary School, 42-66 North St. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending class.
To submit calendar events, email no later than Friday for the following week to community@thedailystar.com or mail to or drop off announcements at The Daily Star, 102 Chestnut St., Oneonta, NY 13820. Attn: Community News. Changes to an existing listing may be made as above, or by calling 607-441-7206.
