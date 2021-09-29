Thursday
Afton
Adult and Continuing Education Program, 4 to 7 p.m., Afton Central School, 29 Academy St. For info: 607-639-2811 .
Cooperstown
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 1 to 6 p.m., 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents. For info: cooperstownfoodpantry.org
Rummage sale, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 25 Church St. Bring bags. Masks required.
Senior Center, 1 to 3 p.m., 31 Elm St. For info: coopseniorcenter@gmail.com.
Delhi
Food Pantry, 3:30 to 5:30 p.m., at United Ministry, Church Street. For info: 607-746-2191.
Plant Recital and Parlor Talk, 6:30 to 8 p.m., Bushel Collective, 106 Main St., bushelcollective.org
Esperance
Shanti Vun Drum Circles, 7 to 9 p.m., Landis Arboretum, 174 Lape Road. For info: Vijaya8397@yahoo.com or 518-234-8397.
Morris
Farmers’ Market, 3 to 5:30 p.m., behind firehouse, Main Street.
Red Cross blood drive, noon to 5 p.m., Zion Episcopal Church, 162 Main St. For info and appointments: 800-733-2767, redcrossblood.org
Norwich
Afton Central School Adult and Continuing Education Program, noon to 3:30 p.m., CDO Workforce Center, 1 O’Hara Drive. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending class.
Oneonta
Basic/Intermediate English conversation, 9:30 to 11 a.m., Literacy Volunteers of Otsego and Delaware Counties. For adult non-native speakers. Online. For info: LVODC607@gmail.com or 607-287-0036.
Oneonta History Center, noon to 4 p.m., 183 Main St. For info: www.oneontahistory.org, 607-431-0960.
Super Heroes in Ripped Jeans Thrift Store, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., 4 S. Main St. Hours subject to change. For info: 607-432-3333.
Ward Meeting, 7 p.m., City Hall, 158 Main St. With Councilman Luke Murphy. For info: lmurphy@oneonta.ny.us
Otego
Community Food Pantry, 3:15 to 5:15 p.m., Unatego Community Church, 290 Main St. Call 607-353-0388 to order, arrange for pick up.
Schenevus
Maryland Historical Society, 6:30 p.m., AMVETS Hall, Main Street.
Sidney
Afton Central School Adult and Continuing Education Program, 9 a.m. to noon, Civic Center, 21 Liberty St. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending class.
Crafts and Creations with Miss Cassandra, 3:30 to 4:40 p.m., Sidney Memorial Library, 8 River St. For info: si.cassandra@4cls.org, 607-563-1200.
Vartulli’s Gardeners, 3:30 p.m., Sidney Memorial Public Library, 8 River St. Register: si.cassandra@4cls.org, 607-563-1200.
Virtual Baby Story Time, 11 a.m., Sidney Memorial Public Library. For info: 607-563-1200.
South Kortright
Red Cross blood drive, 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., South Kortright Central School, 58200 State Highway 10. For info and appointments: 800-733-2767, redcrossblood.org
Springfield Center
Springfield Historical Society, 10 a.m. to noon, Community Ctr., 129 County Road 29A. For info: www.springfieldhistoricalsocietyny.org
Walton
Adult and Continuing Education Program, 3:30 to 6:30 p.m., Walton Elementary School, 42-66 North St. Room 207. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending class.
Cooking class, 5 p.m., Crafterwork, 6:30 p.m., William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place. For info: 607-865-5929.
Friday
Cooperstown
CNY Watercolor Society juried exhibit reception, 5 to 7 p.m., Cooperstown Art Association, 22 Main St. For info: cooperstownart.com, centralnewyorkwatercolorsociety.org
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents. For info: cooperstownfoodpantry.org
Rummage sale, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 25 Church St. Bring own bags, masks required.
Delhi
Kirk Thrift Shoppe, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 4 Clinton St. Visit tinyurl.com/yylyxjb for weekly updates on featured items, sales events and donation days. For info: 607-746-2155.
Fleischmanns
‘Counterpart’ by Bea Ortiz, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., 1053 Main Street Gallery.
Franklin
Greater Franklin Food Pantry, 2 to 4 p.m., Franklin Railroad and Community Museum’s Farmhouse Community Center, 574 Main St.
New Berlin
Rummage and bake sale, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 51 S. Main St.
Oneonta
Afton Central School Adult and Continuing Education Program, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., CDO Workforce Center, 12 Dietz St. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending class.
Basic/Intermediate English conversation, 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m., Literacy Volunteers of Otsego and Delaware Counties. For adult non-native speakers. Online. For info: LVODC607@gmail.com or 607-287-0036.
Fish dinner, 5 to 7 p.m., Veterans Club, 279 Chestnut St. For info and reservations: 607-432-0494.
Oneonta History Center, noon to 4 p.m., 183 Main St. For info: www.oneontahistory.org, 607-431-0960.
‘Play It Forward,’ 3 to 10 p.m., Foothills PAC, 24 Market St. Proceeds benefit OHS Scholarship Fund. For tickets and info: Five Star Subaru, Tax Professionals of NY, 607-432-5450.
‘The Haunting of Hill House,’ 7:30 p.m., Foothills PAC, 24 Market St. For info and tickets: biggerdreamsproductions.org
Super Heroes in Ripped Jeans Thrift Store, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., 4 S. Main St. Hours subject to change. For info: 607-432-3333.
Sidney
Nex-To-New Thrift Store, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., 11 Main St. Donations received during store hours at back door. For info: 607-563-3434.
Stamford
‘Toil ‘n Trouble’ comedy show, 7:30 p.m., Carriage House, 76 Main St. For tickets and info: bit.ly/toilntroubletix
Unadilla
Unadilla Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., 172 Main St. Serving families in the 13849 zip code. For info: 607-563-7713.
Walton
Storytime, 10:30 a.m., William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place. For info: 607-865-5929.
Worcester
Exhibit opening: ‘A Century of Her Art,’ of Roberta vonHahmann, 5 to 7 p.m., Worcester-Schenevus Library, 170 Main St. For info: 607-397-7309, worcesterfreelibrary.org
