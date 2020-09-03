FRIDAY
Delhi
The Kirk Thrift Shoppe, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 4 Clinton St.. For info: 607-829-6005
Hobart
Farmers’ Market, 4 to 7 p.m., Town Green, 101 Maple St. For info: 607-538-1092, hobartfarmersmarket.com
Oneonta
Afton Central School Adult and Continuing Education program, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., CDO Workforce Center, 12 Dietz St.. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending a class.
SATURDAY
Cooperstown
Cooperstown Farmers’ Market, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., 101 Main St., Pioneer Alley. For info: www.cooperstownfarmersmarket.org.
Pete Souza: Two Presidents, One Photographer, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Fenimore Art Museum, 5798State Route 80. On display through Dec. 31. For info: FenimoreArt.org
Delhi
The Kirk Thrift Shoppe open, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 4 Clinton St.. For info: 607-829-6005
Oneonta
Gallery opening reception for Vern Burnett, Lindsay France and Gia Sabatini, 5 to 8 p.m., CANO Art Gallery, 11 Ford Ave. Though Sept. 13 y appointment only. For info: canoneonta.org.
Otego
Community Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Unatego Community Church, 290 Main St.
Worcester
Library Used Bookshop, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., 168 Main St. Proceeds benefit the Worcester-Schenevus Library, For info: 607-397-8506.
Sunday
Cooperstown
‘Taj Garage’ Trunk Show: Crafts from Nepal & India, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., The Art Garage, 689 Beaver Meadow Road. For info: LeArtGarageCooperstown at Facebook; text 315-941-9607; call 607-547-5327.
Franklin
Farmers’ Market, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 15 Institute St. For info: franklinlocal.org, www.facebook.com/FranklinNYFarmersMarket/
Laurens
Take out chicken and biscuit dinner, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Masonic Lodge, 7 Brook St..
Worcester
Library Used Bookshop, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., 168 Main St. Proceeds benefit the Worcester-Schenevus Library, For info: 607-397-8506.
MONDAY
Cherry Valley
Labor Day barbecue, noon to 3 p.m., St. Thomas the Apostle, 13 Church St.
Cooperstown
‘Taj Garage’ Trunk Show: Crafts from Nepal & India, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., The Art Garage, 689 Beaver Meadow Road. For info: LeArtGarageCooperstown at Facebook; text 315-941-9607; call 607-547-5327.
