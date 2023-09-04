Cobleskill
Peaceable Day Quilters, 10:30 a.m. to noon, Fusion Church, 375 N. Grand St. All area quilters welcome.
Cooperstown
Concert featuring Atomic Rewind, 6:30 p.m., Lakefront Park, 1 Pioneer St. Rescheduled from Aug. 8. For info: www.facebook.com/CooperstownLakefront
Cooperstown Farmers’ Market, noon to 4 p.m., 101 Main St. in Pioneer Alley. A program of Otsego 2000. For info: 607-547-6195.
Welcome Home Cooperstown, 5:30 p.m., Village Hall, 22 Main St. Meet-and-greet for newcomers. For info: 607-547-2411.
Greene
One Night Stand of Music with Chris ‘Red’ Blisset, 7:30 p.m., Chenango River Theater, 991 State Highway 12. For info and tickets: www.chenangorivertheatre.org
Oneonta
Community Conversations, 8 to 9 a.m., Green Earth, 4 Market St. Interested in Oneonta, past, present and future? Join the conversation. For info: 607-287-8483.
Helios Care Thrift Shop & Boutique, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Price Chopper Plaza, 5626 State Highway 7. For info: 607-432-5335, www.helioscare.org/thrift-shop, www.facebook.com/helioscarehospice
Oneonta History Center, noon to 4 p.m., 183 Main St. For info: www.oneontahistory.org, 607-432-0960.
Yager Museum of Art & Culture, 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Yager Hall, Hartwick College.
Roxbury
Tuesday Forum, 10 a.m., Roxbury Library, 5742 State Highway 30. Featuring Zahra Bellucci of Catskill Forest Association. For info: 607-326-7901.
Walton
Knit & Crochet Group, 3 p.m., William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place. For info: 607-865-5929.
Red Cross blood drive, 1:30 to 6 p.m., Pines Brook Church, 1444 Pines Brook Road. Appointments: 800-733-2767, redcrossblood.org
Delhi
New Grange, 5 to 7 p.m., Bushel Collective, 106 Main St. Unscripted social, political, practical engagements, shop talk, etc. Organized by Catskill chapter of National Young Farmers Coalition. For info: info@bushelcollective.org.
Esperance
Drum Circles at Landis Arboretum, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., Landis Arboretum, 174 Lape Road. Held in The Peace Pavilion, free for everyone, donations appreciated.
Please bring a drum (or a plastic bucket that makes a nice sound when struck), rhythm sticks or other rhythm instrument.
Hartwick
Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., Hartwick Community Center, 3146 County Highway 11. Closed monthly on last Thursday. For info: 607-293-7331.
Oneonta
Helios Care Thrift Shop & Boutique, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Price Chopper Plaza, 5626 State Highway 7. For info: 607-432-5335, www.helioscare.org/thrift-shop, www.facebook.com/helioscarehospice.
Yager Museum of Art & Culture, 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Yager Hall, Hartwick College.
Sidney
Tri-Town Dance and Social Club dance, 6 to 9:30 p.m., VFW, 133 West St. Every Wednesday. Music by DJ Steve Rutherford. $6 per person.
Worcester
Library Used Bookshop, 3 to 6 p.m., 168 Main St. Proceeds benefit Worcester-Schenevus Library. For info: 607-397-7309.
