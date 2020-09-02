SATURDAY
Cooperstown
Cooperstown Farmers’ Market, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., 101 Main St., Pioneer Alley. For info: www.cooperstownfarmersmarket.org.
Pete Souza: Two Presidents, One Photographer, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Fenimore Art Museum, 5798State Route 80. On display through Dec. 31. For info: FenimoreArt.org
Delhi
The Kirk Thrift Shoppe open, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 4 Clinton St. For info: 607-829-6005
Oneonta
Gallery opening reception for Vern Burnett, Lindsay France and Gia Sabatini, 5 to 8 p.m., CANO Art Gallery, 11 Ford Ave. Though Sept. 13 y appointment only. For info: canoneonta.org.
Otego
Community Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Unatego Community Church, 290 Main St.
Worcester
Library Used Bookshop, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., 168 Main St. Proceeds benefit the Worcester-Schenevus Library, For info: 607-397-8506.
Sunday
Cooperstown
‘Taj Garage’ Trunk Show: Crafts from Nepal & India, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., The Art Garage, 689 Beaver Meadow Road. For info: LeArtGarageCooperstown at Facebook; text 315-941-9607; call 607-547-5327.
Franklin
Farmers’ Market, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 15 Institute St. For info: franklinlocal.org, www.facebook.com/FranklinNYFarmersMarket/
Laurens
Take out chicken and biscuit dinner, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Masonic Lodge, 7 Brook St.
Worcester
Library Used Bookshop, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., 168 Main St.. Proceeds benefit the Worcester-Schenevus Library, For info: 607-397-8506.
MONDAY
Cherry Valley
Labor Day barbecue, noon to 3 p.m., St. Thomas the Apostle, 13 Church St.
Cooperstown
‘Taj Garage’ Trunk Show: Crafts from Nepal & India, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., The Art Garage, 689 Beaver Meadow Road. For info: LeArtGarageCooperstown at Facebook; text 315-941-9607; call 607-547-5327.
Tuesday
Cooperstown Farmers’ Market, noon to 5 p.m., 101 Main St. in Pioneer Alley. For info: www.cooperstownfarmersmarket.org.
Oneonta
Basic/Intermediate English conversation, 9:30 to 11 a.m., Literacy Volunteers of Otsego and Delaware Counties. For adult non-native speakers. Online through Zoom. For info: LVODC607 or 607-287-0036.
Sidney
Afton Central School Adult and Continuing Education Program, 9 a.m. to noon, Sidney Civic Center, 21 Liberty St. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending a class.
Virtual Story Time, 10 a.m., Sidney Memorial Library, 8 River Street. For info: 607-563-1200
Virtual Tech class, 6 p.m., Sidney Memorial Library, 8 River Street. For info: 607-563-1200
