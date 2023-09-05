Delhi
New Grange, 5 to 7 p.m., Bushel Collective, 106 Main St. Unscripted social, political, practical engagements, shop talk, etc. Organized by Catskill chapter of National Young Farmers Coalition. For info: info@bushelcollective.org.
Esperance
Drum Circles at Landis Arboretum, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., Landis Arboretum, 174 Lape Road. Held in The Peace Pavilion, free for everyone, donations appreciated.
Please bring a drum (or a plastic bucket that makes a nice sound when struck), rhythm sticks or other rhythm instrument.
Hartwick
Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., Hartwick Community Center, 3146 County Highway 11. Closed monthly on last Thursday. For info: 607-293-7331.
Oneonta
Helios Care Thrift Shop & Boutique, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Price Chopper Plaza, 5626 State Highway 7. For info: 607-432-5335, www.helioscare.org/thrift-shop, www.facebook.com/helioscarehospice. Today, Sept. 6, everything except jewelry will be half-price.
Yager Museum of Art & Culture, 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Yager Hall, Hartwick College.
Sidney
Tri-Town Dance and Social Club dance, 6 to 9:30 p.m., VFW, 133 West St. Every Wednesday. Music by DJ Steve Rutherford. $6 per person.
Worcester
Library Used Bookshop, 3 to 6 p.m., 168 Main St. Proceeds benefit Worcester-Schenevus Library. For info: 607-397-7309.
Cooperstown
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 1 to 5 p.m., 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents. For info: cooperstownfoodpantry.org
Otsego: A Meeting Place guided tours, 2 p.m., Haudenosaunee Interpretive Area, Fenimore Art Museum grounds. For info: FenimoreArt
Delhi
Food Pantry, 3:30 to 5:30 p.m., at United Ministry, Church Street. For info: 607-746-2191.
Hartwick
Morris
Morris Farmers’ Market, 3 to 5:30 p.m., pavilion behind firehouse, Main Street. For info: 607-263-5203
Oneonta
Off the Record, 7 p.m., Neahwa Park, bandstand. Rescheduled from Aug. 24.
Opening reception, 5 to 7 p.m., Martin-Mullen Art Gallery, SUNY Oneonta, 108 Ravine Parkway. For ‘Between Wind and Water,’ a solo exhibit of sculptures by Jefferson-based artist Richard Friedberg. On view through Oct. 7. For info: https://suny.oneonta.edu/art-galleries.
Two new exhibition opening receptions, 5 to 7 p.m., SUNY Oneonta Art Galleries, 108 Ravine Parkway. “Between Wind and Water” opens Sept. 7; the Jean Parish Scholarship: 2022-2024 opens Sept. 14. Both on display until Oct. 7. For info: 607-436-2445, Sarah
Otego
Community Food Pantry, 3:15 to 5:15 p.m., 290 Main St. Call 607-353-0388 to order/arrange pick up.
Stamford
Family Acid Trip, 7 p.m., Kaats Cradle, 76 Main St. Family Acid Trip is a work of experimental theatre and music about a family trying to heal themselves through a shared psychedelic experience.
Walton
Mahjong, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Pl. For info: 607-865-5929.
