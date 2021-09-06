TUESDAY
Cooperstown
Cooperstown Farmers’ Market, noon to 5 p.m., 101 Main St. in Pioneer Alley. For info: www.cooperstownfarmers.org, 607-547-6195.
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents. For info: cooperstownfoodpantry.org
Hanzolo concert, 6:30 p.m., Lakefront Park, 24 Lake Street.
Senior Center, 1 to 3 p.m., 31 Elm St. For info: coopseniorcenter@gmail.com.
Delhi
Food Pantry, 1 to 3 p.m., at United Ministry, Church Street. For info: 607-746-2191.
Oneonta
Super Heroes in Ripped Jeans Thrift Store, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., 4 S. Main St. Hours subject to change. For info: 607-432-3333.
WEDNESDAY
Oneonta
Oneonta History Center, noon to 4 p.m, 183 Main St. For info: www.oneontahistory.org, 607-431-0960.
Super Heroes in Ripped Jeans Thrift Store, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., 4 S. Main St. Hours subject to change. For info: 607-432-3333.
Sidney
Hybrid Lego Club, 3:30 p.m., Sidney Memorial Library, 8 River St. Register: 607-563-1200, si.cassandra@4cls.org
Pre-K STEM, 11 a.m., Sidney Memorial Library, 8 River St. Register: 607-563-1200
Sidney Central School retired staff luncheon, 11:30 a.m., Club 55, 55 Union St.
Walton
Author talk with Tom Tolnay and Robert Benson, 6:30 p.m., William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place. For info: 607-865-5929
