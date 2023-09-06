Thursday
Cooperstown
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 1 to 5 p.m., 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents. For info: cooperstownfoodpantry.org
Otsego: A Meeting Place guided tours, 2 p.m., Haudenosaunee Interpretive Area, Fenimore Art Museum grounds. For info: FenimoreArtMuseum.org
Delhi
Food Pantry, 3:30 to 5:30 p.m., at United Ministry, Church Street. For info: 607-746-2191.
Hartwick
Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., Hartwick Community Center, 3146 County Highway 11. Closed monthly on last Thursday. For info: 607-293-7331.
Morris
Morris Farmers’ Market, 3 to 5:30 p.m., pavilion behind firehouse, Main Street. For info: 607-263-5203.
Oneonta
Helios Care Thrift Shop & Boutique, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Price Chopper Plaza, 5626 State Highway 7. For info: 607-432-5335, www.helioscare.org/thrift-shop, www.facebook.com/helioscarehospice.
Off the Record, 7 p.m., Neahwa Park, bandstand. Rescheduled from Aug. 24.
Opening reception, 5 to 7 p.m., Martin-Mullen Art Gallery, SUNY Oneonta, 108 Ravine Parkway. For ‘Between Wind and Water,’ a solo exhibit of sculptures by Jefferson-based artist Richard Friedberg. On view through Oct. 7. For info: https://suny.oneonta.edu/art-galleries.
Yager Museum of Art & Culture, 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Yager Hall, Hartwick College.
Otego
Community Food Pantry, 3:15 to 5:15 p.m., 290 Main St. Call 607-353-0388 to order/arrange pick up.
Stamford
Family Acid Trip, 7 p.m., Kaats Cradle, 76 Main St. Family Acid Trip is a work of experimental theatre and music about a family trying to heal themselves through a shared psychedelic experience.
Walton
Mahjong, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Pl. For info: 607-865-5929.
Friday
Cooperstown
Otsego: A Meeting Place guided tours, 2 p.m., Haudenosaunee Interpretive Area, Fenimore Art Museum grounds. For info: FenimoreArtMuseum.org
Red Cross blood drive, 1 to 6 p.m., Clark Sports Center, 124 County Route 52. Appointments: 800-733-2767, RedCrossBlood.org.
Delhi
Kirk Thrift Shoppe, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 4 Clinton St. Visit tinyurl.com/yylyxjb for weekly updates on featured items, sales events and donation days. For info: 607-746-2155.
Esperance
Pick of the Pots: A members-only Fall Plant Sale Preview Party, 4 to 6 p.m., Landis Arboretum, 174 Lape Road. Members have first choice of available plants, plus complimentary snacks and beverages. POPs is always a memorable event when old friends meet again and introduce new ones to an Arboretum tradition. Non-members may join at the gate. Enter by the barn.
Hartwick Seminary
Rummage sale, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Evangelical Lutheran Church, 4636 State Route 28. For info: 607-287-0913.
Hobart
Farmers’ Market, 4 to 7 p.m., 101 Maple Ave. For info: www.facebook.com/HobartFarmersMarket.
Middlefield
Fire Pit Fridays, 7 to 10 p.m., Brewery Ommegang. Summer concert series with music/bonfire/beer. For info: g.buell@ommegang.com, 607-544-1800.
Oneonta
Fundraiser for Joe Sperry, 4 to 8 p.m., Sixth Ward Athletic Club, 22 West Broadway. For info: 607-434-0198.
Helios Care Thrift Shop & Boutique, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Price Chopper Plaza, 5626 State Highway 7. For info: 607-432-5335, www.helioscare.org/thrift-shop, www.facebook.com/helioscarehospice.
Music at the B, 8 p.m., B Side Ballroom, 1 Clinton Plaza. Jack Dunlap & Robert Mabe bluegrass. For info: Find B Side on Facebook.
Yager Museum of Art & Culture, 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Yager Hall, Hartwick College.
Stamford
Film: ‘Strange Times’, 7 p.m., Stamford Carriage House, 76 Main St. A Raised Brow Media production. A whirlwind trip through 120 years of “magic and madness” in cinema, produced by Patricia Wadsley and James Nevin. $10 at strangetimes.eventbrite.com $5 for children under 12.
Walton
Storytime, 10:30 a.m., William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Pl., For info: 607-865-5929.
Worcester
Library Used Bookshop, 12 to 4 p.m., 168 Main St. Proceeds benefit Worcester-Schenevus Library. For info: 607-397-7309.
