WEDNESDAY
Oneonta
Oneonta History Center, noon to 4 p.m, 183 Main St. For info: www.oneontahistory.org, 607-431-0960.
Super Heroes in Ripped Jeans Thrift Store, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., 4 S. Main St. Hours subject to change. For info: 607-432-3333.
Sidney
Hybrid Lego Club, 3:30 p.m., Sidney Memorial Library, 8 River St. For info and to register: 607-563-1200, si.cassandra@4cls.org
Pre-K STEM, 11 a.m., Sidney Memorial Library, 8 River St. For info and to register: 607-563-1200.
Sidney Central School retired staff luncheon, 11:30 a.m., Club 55, 55 Union St.
Walton
Author talks by Tom Tolnay and Robert Bensen, 6:30 p.m., William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place. For info: 607-865-5929.
Thursday
Cooperstown
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 1 to 6 p.m., 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents. For info: cooperstownfoodpantry.org
Senior Center, 1 to 3 p.m., 31 Elm St. For info: coopseniorcenter@gmail.com.
Delhi
Food Pantry, 3:30 to 5:30 p.m., at United Ministry, Church Street. For info: 607-746-2191
Red Cross blood drive, 1 to 6 p.m., Delhi Alliance Church, 16178 State Route 28. Appointments: 800-733-2767, RedCrossBlood.org
Esperance
Shanti Vun Drum Circles, 7 to 9 p.m., Landis Arboretum, 174 Lape Road. For info: Vijaya8397@yahoo.com or 518-234-8397.
Morris
Farmers’ Market, 3 to 5:30 p.m., behind firehouse, Main Street.
Oneonta
Bassett Healthcare’s Medical Mobile Screening Coach, 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Southside Mall, state Route 23. For info and appointments: 888-345-0225 or www.Bassett.org/CSP.
Oneonta History Center, noon to 4 p.m., 183 Main St. For info: www.oneontahistory.org, 607-431-0960.
Super Heroes in Ripped Jeans Thrift Store, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., 4 S. Main St. Hours subject to change. For info: 607-432-3333.
Otego
Community Food Pantry, 3:15 to 5:15 p.m., Unatego Community Church, 290 Main St. Call 607-353-0388 to order; arrange for pick up.
Sidney
Crafts & Creations, 3:30 p.m., Memorial Library, 8 River St. For info and to register: si.cassandra@4cls.org, 607-563-1200.
Vartulli’s Gardeners, 3:30 p.m., Memorial Library, 8 River St. For info and to register: si.cassandra@4cls.org, 607-563-1200.
Virtual Baby StoryTime, 11 a.m., Memorial Library. For info: 607-563-1200.
Smyrna
Rabies clinic, 5 to p.m., Baillie Lumber, East School Street. For info: co.chenango.ny.us, 607-337-1673.
Springfield Center
Springfield Historical Society, 10 a.m. to noon, Community Center, 129 County Road 29A. For info: www.springfieldhistoricalsocietyny.org.
Treadwell
Word Thursdays Online, 7 p.m., with Melody Davis and Sharon Ruetenik. For info: brighthillpress.org/word-thursdays/ or facebook.com/events/116413445402809
