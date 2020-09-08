Wednesday
East Meredith
Folk Art in Wood exhibit by Catskills Folk Connection, Hanford Mills Museum, 51 County Route 12. Free exhibit. Call 607-278-5744 to reserve a viewing time. Features works by Gary Mead, Joe Dibble, Kira Lendo, Joe Hewitt, Ken Etts, Dane Scudder and Chris Carey.
Norwich
Adult and Continuing Education Program, 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., CDO Workforce Center, 1 O’Hara Drive. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending class.
Oneonta
Adult and Continuing Education program, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., CDO Workforce Center, 12 Dietz St. For info: 607-639-2811. before attending class.
Basic/Intermediate English conversation, 9:30 to 11 a.m., Literacy Volunteers of Otsego and Delaware Counties. For adult non-native speakers. Online through Zoom. For info: LVODC607 or 607-287-0036.
Digital device call-in day, 5 to 6 p.m., Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut St. For tech help: 607-386-1465.
Thursday
East Meredith
Folk Art in Wood exhibit by the Catskills Folk Connection, Hanford Mills Museum, 51 County Route 12. Free exhibit, call 607-278-5744 to reserve a time to view. Features works by Gary Mead, Joe Dibble, Kira Lendo, Joe Hewitt, Ken Etts, Dane Scudder and Chris Carey.
Morris
Farmers’ Market, 3 to 5:30 p.m., behind firehouse on Main Street. For info: Tina Shields at kmshields669@gmail.com.
Norwich
Adult and Continuing Education Program, noon to 3 p.m., CDO Workforce Center, 1 O’Hara Drive. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending class.
Oneonta
Basic/Intermediate English conversation, 9:30 to 11 a.m., Literacy Volunteers of Otsego and Delaware Counties. For adult non-native speakers. Online through Zoom. For info: LVODC607 or 607-287-0036.
Huntington Park design presentation, 7 p.m., Zoom. Presented by Stimson Landscape Architects at tinyurl.com/HMLparkzoom.
Otego
Community Food Pantry, 3:15 to 5:15 p.m., Unatego Community Church, 290 Main St.
Schenevus
Takeout Gillette’s Pizza, 4 to 8 p.m., AMVETS Post No. 2752, 16 Main St.
Sidney
Adult and Continuing Education Program, 9 a.m. to noon, Sidney Civic Center, 21 Liberty St. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending class.
