Thursday
Cooperstown
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 1 to 6 p.m., 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents. For info: cooperstownfoodpantry.org
Senior Center, 1 to 3 p.m., 31 Elm St. For info: coopseniorcenter@gmail.com.
Delhi
Food Pantry, 3:30 to 5:30 p.m., at United Ministry, Church Street. For info: 607-746-2191
Red Cross blood drive, 1 to 6 p.m., Delhi Alliance Church, 16178 State Route 28. Appointments: 800-733-2767, RedCrossBlood.org
Esperance
Shanti Vun Drum Circles, 7 to 9 p.m., Landis Arboretum, 174 Lape Road. For info: Vijaya8397@yahoo.com or 518-234-8397.
Morris
Farmers’ Market, 3 to 5:30 p.m., behind firehouse, Main Street.
Oneonta
Bassett Healthcare’s Medical Mobile Screening Coach, 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Southside Mall, state Route 23. For info and appointments: 888-345-0225 or www.Bassett.org/CSP.
Oneonta History Center, noon to 4 p.m., 183 Main St. For info: www.oneontahistory.org, 607-431-0960.
Super Heroes in Ripped Jeans Thrift Store, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., 4 S. Main St. Hours subject to change. For info: 607-432-3333.
Otego
Community Food Pantry, 3:15 to 5:15 p.m., Unatego Community Church, 290 Main St. Call 607-353-0388 to order; arrange for pick up.
Sidney
Crafts & Creations, 3:30 p.m., Memorial Library, 8 River St. For info and to register: si.cassandra@4cls.org, 607-563-1200.
Vartulli’s Gardeners, 3:30 p.m., Memorial Library, 8 River St. For info and to register: si.cassandra@4cls.org, 607-563-1200.
Virtual Baby StoryTime, 11 a.m., Memorial Library. For info: 607-563-1200.
Smyrna
Rabies clinic, 5 to p.m., Baillie Lumber, East School Street. For info: co.chenango.ny.us, 607-337-1673.
Springfield Center
Springfield Historical Society, 10 a.m. to noon, Community Center, 129 County Road 29A. For info: www.springfieldhistoricalsocietyny.org.
Treadwell
Word Thursdays Online, 7 p.m., with Melody Davis and Sharon Ruetenik. For info: brighthillpress.org/word-thursdays/ or facebook.com/events/116413445402809
Friday
Cooperstown
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents. For info: cooperstownfoodpantry.org
Delhi
Annual meeting: Delaware County Electric Cooperative, 4:30 p.m., American Legion, 41 Page Av. For info: 607-746-2341
Immunization clinic, 2:30 to 4:30 p.m., Delaware County Public Health Services, 99 Main St. For eligibility info and required appointment: 607-832-5200.
Kirk Thrift Shoppe, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 4 Clinton St. Visit tinyurl.com/yylyxjb for weekly updates on featured items, sales events and donation days. For info: 607-746-2155.
Franklin
Greater Franklin Food Pantry, 2 to 4 p.m., Franklin Railroad and Community Museum’s Farmhouse Community Center, 574 Main St.
Gilbertsville
Woodshed Prophets performance, 6:30 p.m., Empire House, 136 Marion Ave. For info: empirehousefinedining.com
Laurens
Chicken barbecue, 4:30 to 6 p.m., American Legion, 11 Main St. Dine-in or takeout. Dinners and halves.
Oneonta
Oneonta History Center, noon to 4 p.m., 183 Main St. For info: www.oneontahistory.org, 607-431-0960.
Super Heroes in Ripped Jeans Thrift Store, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., 4 S. Main St. Hours subject to change. For info: 607-432-3333.
Schoharie
Cruise-in, 5 to 8 p.m., 300 Main St. For info: www.facebook.com/SchoharieFire
Unadilla
Unadilla Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., 172 Main St. Serving families in the 13849 zip code. For info: 607-563-7713.
Walton
Farmers’ Market, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Veterans Plaza, 181 Delaware St. For info: www.facebook.com/WaltonFarmersMarket/
Storytime, 10:30 a.m., William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place. For info: 607-865-5929.
